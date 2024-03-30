1 critically injured following Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist is reportedly in critical condition following a Friday afternoon rollover crash in Henry County.

According to the Henry Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 29 to a report of a crash with at least one person trapped inside the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 79 South and VanDyke Road.

Fire officials said one person was flown to Vanderbilt Trauma Center to be treated for critical injuries.

The department said Paris-Henry County 911 Center, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), and the local Vanderbilt LifeFlight crew provided assistance following the wreck.

(Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department)

THP is reportedly investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident. News 2 reached out to THP for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

