1 dead after triple shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a subdivision in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police were called out to Briar Ridge Way on Monday shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Investigators said one person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition following the shooting and two others were alert, conscious and breathing.
The victim who was taken in critical condition died from their injuries, according to APD on Monday night.
Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
