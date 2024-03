1 cited for DWI and other reports

Mar. 19—Deputies cited Levi Willis Wollschlager, 25, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at 4:18 a.m. Monday at 1721 W. main St.

1 cited for restraining order violation

Police cited Luis Fred Cardenas, 33, for harassment restraining order violation at 8:56 a.m. Monday at 1483 Wedgewood Road.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Spencer Jacob Clark, 20, for domestic assault at 9:21 a.m. Monday at 1020 W. William St.

Fence damaged by vehicle

A fence was reported damaged by a vehicle at 3:41 p.m. Monday at 1443 Margaretha Ave.