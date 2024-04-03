1 arrested on warrants and other reports

Apr. 3—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police arrested Troy Alan Meyer, 57, on local and Iowa warrants at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

School bus stop arm violations reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of East Front Street.

A juvenile was cited for a school bus stop arm violation at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at Hammer Road and Highland Avenue.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.