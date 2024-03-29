1 arrested on warrants, drugs, assault and other reports
Police arrested Eh Law Mu, 18, on local warrants, obstructing with force, fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree drug possession at 3:49 p.m. Thursday at 609 E. Main St.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report at 7:44 a.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash at 321 Sibley Ave.
Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct at 1:44 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.