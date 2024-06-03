1 arrested after stabbing a man in northeast Atlanta
Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Atlanta.
Police said on Sunday afternoon just before 3:oo, they were called out to North Highland Avenue NE about a person stabbed.
They arrived at the scene and found a man who had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police said they found the suspect and arrested them.
There were no details on what led to the stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing.
