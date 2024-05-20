1 arrested in overnight weekend shooting in Aurora

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police arrested a man on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a reported shooting on Saturday, May 18.

The shooting allegedly took place at about 9:30 p.m. near South Ironton Street and East Exposition Way.

The victim, a 35-year-old Denver man, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but none were life-threatening, according to Aurora police. The victim was able to provide police with a detailed description of the suspect and also knew where the suspect lived, according to the agency.

Aurora police arrested Rodney Youngblood, 51, of Denver, after contacting him at his apartment in the 10000 block of East Exposition Way. He is facing one charge of attempted first-degree murder.

