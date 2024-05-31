1 arrested for multiple charges after traffic stop and other reports

Police arrested Anthony George Jimenez Gonzalez, 30, for obstruction, driving after revocation and fleeing on foot after a traffic stop at 12:22 p.m. Thursday near Lincoln Avenue and Plainview Lane.

Motorcyclist injured after striking deer

A motorcyclist was flown from Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea to a Rochester hospital early Thursday morning after he reportedly struck a deer at 68160 State Line Road in Emmons.

Break-in reported

Deputies received a report at 9:46 a.m. Thursday of a possible break-in at 85855 245th St. in Oakland.

Bank card reported fraudulently used

Deputies received a report at 2:46 p.m. Thursday of someone using a bank card without permission in Alden.

Man turns self in on warrant

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, 44, reportedly turned himself in on a warrant at 2:20 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Phone reported stolen

A phone was reported stolen at 9:28 a.m. Thursday at 2751 E. Main St.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 10:06 a.m. Thursday of a Facebook scam of a resident on Ruble Avenue.

License plates stolen

License plates were reported stolen off of a vehicle at 1:23 p.m. Thursday at 805 S. First Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 2:02 p.m. Thursday of about $2,500 in cash that was stolen from Walmart on Wednesday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Generator stolen

An electric generator was reported stolen out of the back of a truck at 4:23 p.m. Thursday at 321 Sibley Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Nicholas David McPherson, 38, on a local warrant at 6:37 p.m. Thursday at 502 Water St.