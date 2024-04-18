1 arrested after man shot, killed in University City on Easter

A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Easter, police say.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on March 31, they found 25-year-old Kedrick Brown shot in the parking lot of University City Plaza on University City Boulevard.

At the time, police said the shooting didn’t appear to be a random act of violence, and it’s possible Brown knew the suspect.

On Thursday, Concord Police Department officers arrested 24-year-old Khyree Lewis. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with Brown’s murder.

CMPD said their investigation still continues and they have not released any more information.

