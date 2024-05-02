1 arrested in Lubbock County stabbing

Lubbock County Sherriff's Office SWAT takes a suspect into custody after a standoff at 61st Street and Avenue Q Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old man accused of a stabbing that left one person injured the night before southwest of the city.

Jeremy Stevens was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

His arrest stems from an investigation that began after deputies responded about 10:16 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at a home in the 13800 Block of County Road 1420, according to a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office news release.

Responding deputies met an individual suffering what appeared to be lacerations to his arm and stomach.

An initial investigation indicated several individuals were arguing when the suspect, later identified as Stevens, and the victim got into a confrontation that led to the stabbing, the release states.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation is ongoing.

