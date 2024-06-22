1 arrested for interfering with firefighters in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested early Saturday morning for interfering with a firefighter while crews battled a fire in Kalamazoo.

Around 2 a.m., fire crews with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of N Rose Street near W Patterson Street after a passerby called to report a fire.

Responding crews found a home with fire at the back of the building. They quickly extinguished the flames.

While battling the fire, a crowd formed. KDPS said a male, his age has not been released, went into the home after firefighters ordered him not to. He was arrested for interfering with a firefighter and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8260 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The case remains under investigation.

