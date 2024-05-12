1 arrested following ‘multiple thefts’ in Mt. Juliet neighborhood

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department arrested an individual who is accused of being involved in “multiple thefts.”

According to officials, a citizen alerted officers to the suspect who allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles and went through several mailboxes in the Willoughby Station neighborhood.

Authorities reported the individual — who has not been identified — was found with “items suggesting in multiple thefts as he was carrying two backpacks.”

In a social media post, the police department commended residents for reporting the incident and urged folks to report any suspicious activity.

“MJ residents’ reports and vigilance make a significant difference in our ability to maintain safe community. We encourage everyone to continue reporting any suspicious activities, especially during the overnight/very early morning hours, which are critical times for car burglars. Remember, securing your vehicles and removing valuables can significantly deter thefts.”

It remains unknown what all the individual stole or what charges he is facing at this time.

