1 arrested for DWI, test refusal and other reports

Apr. 5—Deputies arrested Ernesto G. Adams, 54, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and second-degree test refusal after a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m. Thursday near South Broadway and East William Street in Albert Lea.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 9:43 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of North Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested on probation violation

Deputies arrested Virl Budette Deal III, 45, for a probation violation at 1:29 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Deputies arrested Jared Timothy Kosberg, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:45 a.m. Friday near North Star Road and South Broadway in Alden.

Theft reported

A Social Security card and UCare card were reported stolen at 8:05 a.m. Thursday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. The theft occurred sometime in the last two weeks from an apartment there.