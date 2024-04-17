1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Apr. 17—Police arrested Alexander Carrillos, 34, for gross misdemeanor domestic assault at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday at 1402 Frank Hall Drive.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Tree struck by lightning

A tree was reported struck by lightning near East Fourth Street and Frank Avenue at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday. There were downed wires and debris in the roadway.

Hole reported in window at business

Police received a report at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday of a pellet, rock or bullet hole in the front window of Power 96, 109 E. Clark St. Police stated while investigating, they do not believe it was from a firearm. The cause of the damage is undetermined.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report of a scam at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday on 685th Avenue in Hartland. The reporting person was out $11,500.

1 arrested on restraining order violation

Deputies arrested Laura Marie Davis, 42, on a harassment restraining order violation at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1405 W. Ninth St.