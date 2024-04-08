1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Apr. 8—Police arrested Travis Luke Christensen, 54, for felony domestic assault at 11:33 a.m. Friday at 1301 W. Clark St.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Deputies arrested Jared Timothy Kosberg, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Star Road and South Broadway in Alden.

Fires reported out of control

A ditch fire was reported getting out of control at 2:22 p.m. Friday at 10871 755th Ave. in Glenville.

A grass fire was reported getting out of control at 3:20 p.m. Friday at 72876 225th St. in Albert Lea.

Man turns self in on local warrant

Sean Martin Cicero, 43, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 7:46 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on order for protection violation

Police arrested Blake Edward Kelley, 20, on an order for protection violation at 2:44 p.m. Friday at 2430 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal damage

Police arrested Abraham Osbaldo Hernandez, 29, for disorderly conduct and fourth-degree criminal damage at 6:57 p.m. Friday at 720 Fountain St.

Batteries reported stolen

Police received a report at 1:23 p.m. Saturday of $500 in tool batteries that were stolen out of a garage the previous Tuesday at 1022 S. Newton Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 2:07 p.m. Saturday of a Samsung Galaxy S-10 and $10 in cash that were reported missing at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Man cited for disorderly conduct, assault

Police arrested James Andrew Anderson, 44, for disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault at 6:31 a.m. Sunday at 811 Plaza St.

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Marc Alan Morfitt, 41, on a probable cause arrest order violation at 5:38 p.m. Sunday at 321 Lloyd Place.