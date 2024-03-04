1 arrested in connection to shooting at Newton Co. apartment complex, second suspect still at large

A suspect has been arrested and another is still on the loose in connection to a shooting that happened last month.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Robert Smith, 20, on Feb. 27.

Deputies said he is connected to the Feb. 25, shooting at the Elme Apartments.

On that night at 8 p.m., Newton County deputies were called out to a trauma call at the Elme Apartments in Covington.

Two men were shot.

One had minor injuries and the other suffered major injuries.

After investigating, deputies found out the incident was domestic violence-related.

NCSO said Smith was charged with aggravated assault (family violence), possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators have issued warrants for a second suspect, Jordan Smith, 19.

