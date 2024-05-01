1 arrested, 4 wanted after using stolen credit card for skydiving trip

One person has been arrested and four others are wanted in connection with the use of a stolen credit card for a skydiving trip last year, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In November 2023, investigators were told multiple people had booked trips at Piedmont Skydiving online using credit cards that did not belong to them.

Those same individuals arrived at Piedmont Skydiving and completed liability waivers listing out their real information, including their names, dates of birth, addresses, and driver’s license numbers. The skydiving company told deputies that they also took photographs of the offenders as part of their experience.

In December 2023, Piedmont Skydiving received notice from credit card companies that the real card holders were disputing the charges. Deputies later went to the business and gathered the evidence that was later used to identify the suspects.

Arrest warrants were then issued for 32-year-old Shyia E-Money Gatlin, 31-year-old Maurice Dermont Hunter Jr., 24-year-old Jaylah Simone Hyter, and 25-year-old Alexis Monique Chisholm for one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. An arrest warrant for two counts of the same charge was issued for 24-year-old Michael-Chase Gregory Gatling, according to deputies.

On April 24, Chisholm was arrested in Anson County and is being held under a $1,000 secured bond. The other four suspects, however, are still wanted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call Detective Daniel Ferost at 704-216-8702 or Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

