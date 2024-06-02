1 arrested, 24 cited in Santa Rosa DUI checkpoint

(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department held a DUI checkpoint on Friday at Highway 12 and Streamside Drive.

The checkpoint occurred from 8 p.m. through midnight. According to the Santa Rosa PD, 1061 vehicles were contacted.

The checkpoint yielded 24 cited drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed and two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. According to police, no drivers were arrested for driving under the influence despite 18 drivers being evaluated for DUI.

One driver was arrested for violating felony probation and drug possession, according to police.

Santa Rosa PD reminds residents that the purpose of the checkpoints is to “promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.”

