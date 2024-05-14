1 arrested, 2 wanted in murder of 11-year-old shot at Paulding County home

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have made an arrest in an 11-year-old’s shooting death.

Zander Whatley of Douglasville was shot and killed the night of April 29 in his home when someone opened fire on the house on Ruth Way. His family held his funeral this weekend.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced they have one suspect in custody and are searching for two more suspects in Whatley’s death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said 18-year-old Osman Sesay was found and arrested in Charlotte, N.C. on May 11 after a traffic stop. He’s waiting for extradition back to Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I am grateful to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their swift action and helping to take this dangerous individual into custody,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement.

Deputies said two other teenagers, Al-Hamid Ibrahim Kuyateh and Nazier Lloyd Anderson, both 19, are also wanted. They are considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is assisting with tracking them down.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone who sees Kuyateh or Anderson is asked to notify local law enforcement immediately and to not try to approach or speak with either of them.

Those with information on the two teens’ whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: