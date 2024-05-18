1 arrested, 1 wanted after shooting and crash in Middletown

A female is hurt, a man has been arrested, and another man is wanted after a shooting and crash in Middletown early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., police and fire crews were dispatched to the 4400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard on reports of a crash, according to a spokesperson from the Middletown Division of Police.

Moments later, officers on scene of the crash received a call that a female was dropped off at the Atrium Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound, the spokesperson said.

Officers found that the crash and shooting were connected.

The driver of the single-car crash was involved in a “disturbance” with someone driving another car. Following the “disturbance” there was an exchange of gunfire, the spokesperson said.

The female was shot and then dropped off at the hospital.

After the vehicle left the hospital, it crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard, the spokesperson said.

Officers identified the driver of this vehicle as Jaylon Tarell Hill, 26.

A warrant has been issued for Hill’s arrest on Felonious Assault and Having Weapons While Under Disability charges, the spokesperson said.

Police located the other vehicle involved in the shooting and identified the driver as William Lewis White, 33.

White was arrested for Felonious Assault and transported to the Middletown City Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or 513-425-7700.



