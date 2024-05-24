1 arrested, 1 wanted in Robeson County shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted after two people were allegedly shot during a dispute between a father and son in Robeson County, authorities said.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Ironhorse Drive in the Maxton area in reference to two people shot.

Upon deputies’ arrival, two people were found shot and were taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. The two are now in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Trevor Oxendine, 52, of Maxton was arrested by investigators on Thursday in connection to the shooting, deputies said. Oxendine was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. Investigators are still searching for Jerry Oxendine, 70, of Maxton, deputies said.

Oxendine is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case and anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jerry Oxendine or the shooting is asked to call 911 or contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

