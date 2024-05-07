1 arrested, 1 sought in Largo bank robbery, police say

One man was arrested and police are searching for another after a bank robbery in Largo on Friday.

The robbery was reported Friday afternoon at the PNC Bank located at 10751 Ulmerton Road.

Police are searching for Calvin Lockett, 53. Lockett is homeless and was last seen in the Ridgecrest area of Largo, the police department said in a news release.

Police did not release further information about the robbery, but an arrest affidavit for the other suspect sheds more light on what happened.

On Sunday night, Largo police arrested Brian Lamar Brown, 43, on charges of principal robbery and felonious possession of a firearm. According to an arrest affidavit, Brown acted as a “getaway driver” after Lockett robbed a teller at the bank.

Brown denied knowledge of the robbery, but surveillance footage showed him watching Lockett leaving a neighboring business where Brown dropped him off on a bike wearing a disguise, the affidavit states. When Lockett returned, Brown had changed his clothes and disposed the bike in a dumpster at the neighboring business.

Brown was seen on surveillance video driving Lockett off the property after the robbery.

According to the affidavit, Lockett was provided “bait bills” for which the bank had recorded the serial numbers. During a search of Brown’s home, Brown gave detectives the code to his safe, and two of the “bait bills” were found in a stack of $1,300 in $50 bills.

Detectives also found five guns in Brown’s possession, two of which were stolen, the affidavit states. Brown told detectives he collects firearms and that he buys them on the streets since he cannot legally purchase them as a convicted felon.

Records show Brown was released from the Pinellas County Jail early Tuesday morning after posting a $100,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges through a public defender.

In 2002, Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted robbery with a gun or deadly weapon in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Records show he was released in 2011.

In 2008, Lockett was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of cocaine, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving without a license, sale of a counterfeit controlled substance and robbery. Records show he was released in August 2022. He previously spent time in prison on charges including grand theft, sale and possession of cocaine, and robbery.

Anyone with information Lockett’s whereabouts can contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.