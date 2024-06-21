1 dead, several hurt in crash involving overturned tanker on I-485

One person has died and several others have been hurt following a crash involving an overturned tanker and a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

The crash occurred approximately at 7:30 a.m. near Mallard Creek Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigation revealed that the collision involved three passenger vehicles and two commercial motor vehicles.

According to troopers, the initial collision occurred on the inner loop between a passenger car and a commercial motor vehicle. This caused the tractor-trailer to go left of center, through the median cables, and into oncoming traffic on the outer loop of I-485.

The initial tractor-trailer then collided head-on with another tractor-trailer. Then another passenger vehicle on the outer loop side made contact with one of the tractor-trailers.

Here is a timelapse of how bad the traffic got this morning on I-485 while it was shut down due to that deadly crash involving two tractor trailers. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/aSNGZqMyVU — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) June 21, 2024

The driver of the initial tractor-trailer, later identified as Darrell Lee Buelin, died at the scene.

The other driver of the other tractor-trailer was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

Four other people were also evaluated, but they did not want to go to the hospital.

Troopers said at this time the collision is still under investigation, but speed or alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.

However, charges are pending and will be made once the investigation is completed.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the accident is blocking both lanes on both the inner and outer loops of I-485.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

