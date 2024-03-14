1 adult, 1 child hospitalized after SUV, truck caught fire in Logan County crash

An adult and child are hospitalized after an SUV and truck caught fire following a crash in Logan County Wednesday afternoon.

State troopers from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to State Route 347 at County Road 154 on initial reports of a crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was at SR 347 and CR 154 waiting to turn left when a 2009 Toyota Tacoma failed to maintain distance and hit the SUV.

During the initial crash, the Toyota Tacoma crossed the lane marker and hit the trailer of a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia. Both passenger vehicles caught fire, but all parties exited safely, OSHP said.

Medics transported Amy Basinger, the Chevrolet Equinox driver, and her juvenile passenger to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mutual aid was provided by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Township Fire/EMS, Allen Township EMS, and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Division.