$1.9 million Neosho roundabout project complete

NEOSHO, Mo. — Construction wrapped on a highly anticipated roundabout project in Neosho Thursday.

Officials with MoDOT announced earlier the roundabout along Missouri Route 86 in Neosho, which has been under construction since January, is now open.

The roundabout connects both sides of Hammer Road, MoDOT engineers have previously told us, it should help decrease the amount of severe accidents in the area, while slowing down traffic and allowing semi-trucks to pass through safely.

The $1.9 million project was funded through a 50/50 cost share between MoDOT and the City of Neosho.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.