$1.8M coming to Hesperia school district after Scott Wilk throws support to add classrooms

The Hesperia Unified School District will receive just over $1.8 million to help construct new school classrooms at Joshua Circle Elementary and Krystal School of Science, Math & Technology.

California state Sen. Scott Wilk announced that the State Allocation Board, of which he is a member, recently approved the new funding for the school district.

“Success in life starts in the classroom. Investing in our students, making sure they get the education they deserve in new, well-equipped classrooms, is vital to ensuring that early success,” said Wilk. “Quality education is something I care deeply about, and I am so grateful to see these funds invested in the High Desert community. Congratulations!”

The funds were approved during the State Allocation Board’s April 3 meeting, with $894,792 for Joshua Circle and $909,822 for Krystal.

“We appreciate Senator Wilk's ongoing support for our region and our schools,” Hesperia Unified School District Superintendent David Olney told the Daily Press. “In addition to his work as a member of the State Allocation Board, Senator Wilk and his staff have been active in our community, listening to constituents, and seeking ways to support education.”

State Allocation Board

As staff to the State Allocation Board, the OPSC implements and administers a $47 billion school facilities construction program. Its responsibilities include the following:

Processing and funding school facility construction grant applications

Assisting school districts throughout the life cycle of a school facilities construction project

Auditing school facility construction project expenditures

Accounting and reconciliation functions

Providing administrative support for the State Allocation Board

Preparing regulations, policies and procedures to carry out the mandates of the State Allocation Board

The State Allocation Board membership is composed of the director of finance, the director of the department of general service, the superintendent of public instruction, three members of the Senate, three members of the Assembly, and one appointee by Gov. Gavin Newson.

The board meets monthly to apportion funds to the school districts, act on appeals, and adopt policies and regulations.

