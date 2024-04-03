1.7K without power as storms roll through area

Apr. 2—Hundreds are without power as rounds of thunderstorms move through the area.

The majority of the outages were reported in Butler County, with 288 power customers in the dark at around 6 p.m. That number reached up around 900 by 6:48 p.m., and to 1,625 by 7:30 p.m.

The following are outage totals by county as of 7:30 p.m. p.m., according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps. — Butler: 1,625 — Greene: 4 — Montgomery: 3 — Warren: 88