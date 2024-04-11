$1.7 million Memorial Park safety project complete

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced on Thursday, April 11, that a safety project has been completed at Memorial Park, to include 24-hour video surveillance, park gates, and improved lighting.

CSPD said the project was funded by a $1,726,331 grant from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, Office of Adult and Juvenile Justice Assistance, and SB22-01. Safety concerns have compounded at Memorial Park for years, after the tragic deaths of 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano at the Skate Park inside Memorial Park.

Families of Memorial Skate Park shooting victims plead for answers

CSPD said locals had expressed concerns over lighting, vandalism and criminal activity at the park, prompting the collaborative effort by CSPD, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) and Colorado Springs Utilities.

Gates added to entrance points at Memorial Park. Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

The $1.7 million grant aimed to address concerns by:

Installing 19 gates at each access point to secure the park from vehicle traffic during closed night-time hours

Establishing 24-hour video surveillance around the park and Sertich Ice Center, with the installation of ten wireless theft and vandalism-resistant security cameras

Increasing visibility throughout the park with the installation of more than 180 new or improved lights throughout the park including on roadways, parking lots and walkways.

“I am grateful for the completion of this project and the principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) it implements at Memorial Park,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. “This collaborative effort highlights CSPD working hand in hand with our city partners and concerned community members to take steps to proactively reduce crime and make our community a safer place.”

Memorial Park hours between Nov. 1 and April 30 are from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and May 1 to Oct. 31 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The gate closures will go into effect on Friday, April 12.

