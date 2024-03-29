1 in 6 Wisconsin households may face spikes in internet bills with the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program. Here's what to know.

As a "single senior" who has to be careful with how she spends, Mequon resident Donna Daniels said she's relied on benefits provided by the Affordable Connectivity Program since she enrolled a year and a half ago.

So when her provider, Spectrum, told her the program was about to end, she was crushed.

"All communication, texting, checking my bank accounts — daily life revolves around internet access," said Daniels, who asked Public Investigator to explain how and why the program is ending. "It is unthinkable that this would not be affordable to everyone who wants it."

Now, Daniels said she'll have to find other ways to afford her internet bill — and she's far from the only one.

One in six Wisconsin households are enrolled in the ACP, but funds for the federal program are about to run out. The program stopped taking applications in February, and its last fully-funded month is in April, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The $14.2 billion program is one of many initiatives funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. However, if Congress doesn't approve extended funding by May, the FCC says the more than 23 million households across the country enrolled in the ACP will lose their benefits.

Here's what to know, and ways to find help in Wisconsin:

What is the Affordable Connectivity Program?

Since 2022, the ACP has offered eligible households up to $30 off their monthly internet service bill through participating internet providers, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. .

The federal subsidy program also provided a one-time discount of up to $100 toward the purchase of a laptop, computer or tablet.

When will the ACP end?

April is the last fully funded month of the ACP for all companies. The program will end after May if Congress doesn't approve extended funding.

Will Spectrum and other internet providers continue to provide discounts?

According to the FCC, some internet companies will provide a partial discount in May. These companies should notify households enrolled in the program if this applies to them, the FCC says, but ACP households can make sure by contacting their provider.

According to its website, Spectrum will no longer provide internet credits beginning in May.

Why was the ACP launched?

The program passed with bipartisan support in 2021 to provide internet to low-income households.

Research shows there's a digital divide in the U.S. According to 2021 Pew Research Center surveys, low-income households are less likely to have at-home internet access or own a computer compared to higher-income households. Black and Hispanic people are also less likely to have internet or a computer at home compared to white people, research shows.

The COVID-19 pandemic's turn toward remote work and learning brought attention to the digital disparity. For example, the Pew Research Center found that 59% of parents with lower incomes said their child may face digital obstacles with remote learning.

What should ACP users do to prepare for the end of the program?

ACP households that agree to continue service with their internet provider or were already paying for their service before starting the discount will not see a disruption in their service, according to the FCC.

ACP households may also contact their providers to opt out of their service after the program ends.

The FCC recommends that ACP users ask their internet company:

How will my internet bill change after April 2024?

Are there other low-cost internet plans?

Does the company have a program based on my income?

Will I continue to receive service after the program ends and, if so, how much will my bill cost?

The FCC's Consumer Protection fact sheet outlines how internet companies must navigate the end of the program, such as properly notifying customers and how many days customers have after their first unpaid bill before the company can terminate service.

Are there other programs in Wisconsin or the U.S. that provide internet discounts?

Households with an income up to 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or with a member who participates in certain federal assistance programs like Medicaid, can qualify for Lifeline. Lifeline is a federal program that providers eligible customers with a monthly discount up to $9.25, and those living on tribal lands with a monthly discount up to $34.25.

The Universal Service Administrative Company's search tool helps you find internet companies nearby that participate in the program, and you can sign up for Lifeline online.

The nonprofit PCs for People provides eligible customers with computers at affordable prices.

In addition, the United Way of Wisconsin has launched digital equity initiatives across the state. People can call 2-1-1 or fill out this online form to get in touch with a Digital Resource Navigator who will help with enrolling in financial assistance programs.

What can I do to advocate for the ACP's extension?

The bipartisan ACP Extension Act introduced in January would extend the program with $7 billion in funds, but it hasn't advanced.

Those who oppose the extension question if the ACP is truly necessary to help low-income households afford internet access. In a letter to the FCC, several Republican members of Congress argued that the majority of those receiving ACP benefits already had broadband access before the program was launched.

However, there are ways to tell Congress why the program should be continued.

The nonprofit organization Affordable Broadband Campaign provides templates to reach your representatives. The group provides talking points to help constituents speak to their elected officials and email templates to urge Congress to extend the program.

Spectrum has also created a pre-written email template to help ACP users urge their representatives to extend or replace the program.

More questions? Contact the Public Investigator team

