May 19—A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in southwestern New Hampshire on Saturday morning, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 8:19 a.m. in Chesterfield at a depth of 1.6 kilometers, according to the report.

"For anyone else who heard/felt the boom yesterday morning and wondered: Yes, it was an earthquake," the Office of Emergency Management in Chesterfield wrote on Facebook.