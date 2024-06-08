$1.510 million Amberley Village home sale among the week's top property transfers

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.

Amberley Village

3410 Davis Ln: Kurtzman Lawrence to Moore Sean Ryan & Renata Costa Lima; $1,510,000

Anderson Township

1408 Apple Farm Ln: Newberry Stacey to Giusti Piero Ridoutt; $550,000

1496 Blueorchard Dr: Hanley Lisa A to Kleisinger Joshua & Taylor Kleisinger; $343,650

1814 Robinway Dr: Behan Patrick J & Mary L to Dery Daniel J & Molly K Dery; $215,000

638 Sandker Ln: Schmidt Builders LLC to Schroer James W & Debra A Schroer Tr; $439,900

6585 Windyhills Rd: Secen Ronnie & Deborah S to Bad Grafx Properties 2 LLC; $140,000

7020 Royalgreen Dr: Kelley John to Buchanan Jeffrey M & Lucia V Buchanan; $611,000

7077 Bestview Te: Boyle George & Kelsey to Beyeler Sela Patricia & Jonathan Beyeler; $289,999

7173 Glenvalley Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Jacobs Benjamin & Erica Jacobs; $625,000

7468 Heatherwood Ln: Wilhelm Gregory A & Richard E to Werner Matthew & Susan Miller; $420,000

769 Cedar Point Dr: Hunt Todd J & Michelle R to Krauss Leah R & Michael W Krauss; $685,000

7723 Arlington Ave: Gibbs Kimberly A to Fairbanks Herta Marie; $189,000

8123 Asbury Hills Dr: Prost Diane J Co Tr to Madigan Morgan; $270,000

8327 Pine Run Dr: Overbeek Robert J & Susanne E to Mohr Brian T & Kristian E Sinnot Mohr; $722,000

8376 Benton Ridge Ln: Pilis Joseph to Walla Sarah J & Joseph S Walla; $550,550

940 Patricia Ln: Old Squaw Holdings LLC to Fisk James Sanford III & Sally Lutz; $385,000

944 Patricia Ln: Old Squaw Holdings LLC to Fisk James Sanford III & Sally Lutz; $385,000

Avondale

3564 Estes Pl: Dmc-oh LLC to Landry James; $380,000

3723 Washington Ave: Takach Jay L @ 4 to Takach Jay L & Arthur M Greene Iii; $475,000

746 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Jackson Albert J @11 to Jackson Albert James @12; $1,000

803 Windham Ave: Sjde Inc to Impact Development Corporation; $399,999

Blue Ash

10070 Kenwood Rd: Jones Dorothea to Sharma Vipin Chandra; $625,000

10112 Zig Zag Rd: Hartwig Robert David to Ym Realty 2 LLC; $300,000

10155 Zig Zag Rd: Wilson Anthony L & Kristen to Xia Tianjiao & Ning Zhang; $1,030,000

3490 Cooper Rd: Macleod Roderick J & M Jill to Brookfield Lane LLC; $155,500

5044 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Stutler Gabriella; $195,000

8771 Kenwood Rd: Iaciofano Anthony J & Teresa Ann King Trustee to Herndon Diane C & Richard D Herndon Co Tr; $550,000

9084 Blue Ash Rd: Weinheimer Douglas C & Melanie to Kurre Joshua R; $255,000

9320 Old Plainfield Rd: Creekside Pointe LLC to Blue Stephanie; $705,000

9507 Southgate Dr: Jollis Peter G Tr & Lora H Jollis Tr to Hue Justin; $571,000

9832 Timbers Dr: Zeisler Daniel R & Lora H Zeisler to Xiong Xiaomo & Yueyue Fu; $310,000

Bond Hill

1404 Franklin Ave: Price Jessica to Price Diamante; $69,000

1534 Elizabeth Pl: Reidl Ivonne to Miller Allan D; $190,570

1635 California Ave: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Jennifer L Muench Ira to Jeffery Brandon & Tamir Beckley; $215,000

1915 Dalewood Pl: A Promised Land LLC to Mcclure Jessica & George James Mcclure; $200,000

4950 Para Dr: Sickmeier Properties LLC to True Blue Holdings LLC; $1,800,000

5179 Fishwick Dr: Lone Star Bloom Cin LLC % Ryan LLC to Jph Property Investments LLC; $925,000

California

5850 Berte St: Donahoe Philip to Hutchins Thomas H; $160,000

Carthage

518 Sixty-third St: Riggs Thomas to Gordon Brazzle Althea Jennifer; $177,000

Cheviot

3820 Delmar Ave: Sfr Workforce I LLC to Brock Micailah; $170,000

Clifton

517 Mcalpin Ave: Crooked Trail LLC to Andella Properties LLC; $240,000

Clifton Hts-University Hts-Fairview

137 Parker St: Quest Ira Inc Fbo Roger Wells Ira #3347311 to Inca Stephanie & Benjamin C Haynes; $415,000

2901 Marshall Ave: Davis Mark A & Jennifer J to Turner And Turner Properties LLC; $149,500

322 Warner St: Bacon Alex K & Sean Robles to Haskamp Nicholas; $405,000

602 Conroy St: Caruso Nicholas Tr to Herget Craig; $73,000

606 Tafel St: Mitchell Melissa Elizabeth to Silliman Lilam @3; $177,000

Colerain Township

10104 Sturgeon Ln: Evangelista Rudbel E & Yassmin B to Sowell Elaine & Cornelius; $179,500

10304 Menominee Dr: Lance Ireland to Opendoor Property Trust I; $270,600

10336 Moonflower Ct: Yeomans Myers Leslie & Kari Ellen to Dubose Harvey Elija Jr; $193,000

12021 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Klosterman Macey & Enmarie Guzman Rivera; $367,000

12181 Pippin Rd: Cook Stacy R to Ramirez Rolando Otero & Yaelin Rubio; $248,000

2426 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Tierman Trevor Tyler; $394,900

2442 Golf Dr: Tri State Homes LLC to Rothan Paige & Austin Moore; $240,000

2611 Pippin Ct: Broach Josephine to Perry D Tamia & William C Perry; $225,000

2612 Ambassador Dr: Richardson Amberly Lashae to Opendoor Property Trust I; $246,400

2692 Pippin Ct: Green Camille to Gonzalez Daniel; $275,000

3071 Libra Ln: Heck Pam to Chasing Chance LLC; $175,000

3287 Niagara St: Hilton Capital Group LLC to J Ramsey Properties LLC; $88,000

3293 Sienna Dr: Sharpe Adrian & Krista to Rivera Montas De Oca Isanella Fabiola @3; $220,000

3301 Melodymanor Dr: Bastola Rekha & Roshan Dhaurali to Prairie Karen Diane; $255,000

3419 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Mcknight Justtice; $275,315

3482 Sunbury Ln: Makiki Victorine to Walters Marilyn; $163,000

3668 Oakmeadow Ln: Diallo Ousmane & Lala Cisse to Diaby Mohamed @ 3; $286,500

3745 Brockton Dr: Obermeyer Nicholas P to Hughes Saundra & Kenneth Hughes; $205,900

3753 Hermes Dr: Brown David K to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $150,000

3796 Blue Rock Rd: Strickland Steven Cavanaugh to Beetz Shelia @ 3; $315,000

3930 Cartwheel Te: Houston Robert Tr & Janet L Houston Tr to Ferguson Ian M & Alissa J Ferguson; $355,000

4111 Sargasso Ct: Larkins Ventures LLC to Barbour Jason L; $335,000

5674 Springdale Rd: Best Way Real Estate LLC to Sims Starcleasha; $195,000

6393 Oakcreek Dr: Khan Jamshed Ali & Rehana to Foster Ashley; $335,000

6622 Blue Rock Rd: Stenger Gary W Tr to Smyth Eric Jr; $160,000

9031 Zoellner Rd: Fink Maureen M & Marcia M Kaiser to Fink Maureen M; $30,000

9600 Sacramento St: Reckelhoff Ken to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $110,000

9620 Pebble View Dr: Jacqueline Moschel to Driscoll Judith; $440,000

9679 Pippin Rd: Reckelhoff Teresa M to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $115,000

9866 Loralinda Dr: Creech Marita A to Battle David; $264,900

College Hill

1067 Roxie Ln: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Heiser Madison L & Savannah J Taylor; $205,000

1075 Addice Wy: Cotton Samuel to Klapper Sarah & Benjamin Klapper; $184,000

1080 Springbrook Dr: Perez Alexis to Jarman Eric William Jr; $196,000

1241 Oak Knoll Dr: Gearing Properties LLC to Ndingwan Nathaniel; $280,000

1520 Ambrose Ave: Jackson Kenneth to Vpm Homes LLC; $106,000

1605 Dixon Cr: Crosby Jeffrey W & Shirley Renee to Valorem Homes LLC; $220,000

6274 Banning Rd: Walker Virginia Marie to Martinez Roxana X Umanzor & Cesar A; $90,000

6391 Meis Ave: Gilkey Yvette M to Allen Craig; $91,600

Columbia Township

5435 Windridge Ct: Stephens Phillip W Trustee to Cole Robert P & Rebecca Raymer Cole; $405,000

6628 Murray Ave: Williams Jaryd M to Puri Vanshipal; $381,000

Columbia Tusculum

503 Stanley Ave: Shank James Russell to Coffman Lindsey; $887,000

Crosby Township

7203 Cadet Ct: Tait Jeffrey & Tammy to Williams Stephen David & Jacqueline; $317,000

9605 Baughman Rd: Biedenbach Adam A & Erin E to Leppert Brian & Emma Fanelli; $360,000

Deer Park

4331 Orchard Ln: Ryans Rentals LLC to Vonderhaar Kamryn G; $360,000

8106 Lake Ave: Leopard Skin Bag Enterprises LLC to Geygan Jaclyn Marie; $164,900

Delhi Township

1056 Hilliard Dr: Alles Aaron J & Lauren E to Kee Ian M & Cheryl R; $295,000

1148 Devils Backbone Rd: Bernard Richard S to Murray Elizabeth; $385,000

1226 Balmoral Dr: Blaney Harry A Trustee to Perica Timohty R & Kelsey F Perica; $635,000

333 Glen Oaks Dr: Bill Debra L to Hammoor Sr Roger H & Shiela M Hammoor; $164,000

375 Marbill Ln: Roellig Bonita S @3 to Hein Kendra L; $181,300

447 Sunaire Te: Busse James K & Patricia A to Adkins Emily & Zachary Michael Nordman; $235,000

4553 Foley Rd: Triangle Estates LLC to Kleinholz Jr John; $139,000

5400 Boutique Ct: Amy's Cleaning Plus LLC to Ulmer Nicholas D; $273,810

575 Greenwell Ave: Prime Capital Group LLC to Angie Properties LLC; $120,000

586 Covedale Ave: Lane Denise & Scott C Pangburn to Teets Derek M; $300,000

851 Ivyhill Dr: Baute Amanda L to Kovachick Ryan; $205,000

East End

1201 Edgecliff Pl: Schwartz Andrew G & Stephen A Schwartz Trustee's to Rose Sally & David Hanson; $700,000

2005 Edgecliff Pt: Vonderhaar Marlene to Keene Andy; $640,000

2837 Hoff Ave: Tnc Properties LLC to Full Circle LLC; $400,000

2843 Hoff Ave: Tnc Properties LLC to Full Circle LLC; $400,000

East Price Hill

1020 Purcell Ave: Krushna Krupa Ltd to Mejia Aguilar Gladys Eroy; $75,000

408 Elberon Ave: Db Investments Usa LLC to Seven Star Holdings LLC; $108,000

410 Elberon Ave: Db Investments Usa LLC to Seven Star Holdings LLC; $108,000

412 Elberon Ave: Db Investments Usa LLC to Seven Star Holdings LLC; $108,000

461 Elberon Ave: Thornton Daniel L & Theresa M to Morales Marina Ramirez & Mario Perez Ramirez; $130,000

630 Delhi Ave: Fay Terrence M & Jay Wessels to Taylor Sherry; $35,000

East Walnut Hills

1721 Mcmillan Ave: Ashcraft Daniel M & Abigayle C to Honhera Adam Nathaniel & Jill Honhera; $1,605,000

2356 Park Ave: Lee Samuel Y to Jenkins Laura D; $290,000

2548 Hackberry St: Curley Francis Michael & Zoe Altenau to Cm Construction Corp LLC; $197,333

Elmwood Place

6144 Cedar Ave: Uchtman Hannah & Raven Brittany Uchtman to Medina Omar Esquivel; $130,000

Evanston

3414 Bevis Ave: Kassem Nasser M to Brown Ave LLC; $195,000

3476 Woodburn Ave: Maung Khin & Kyin Hmwae to Fry Charlen; $294,000

Evendale

3288 Braewood Dr: Hoffmann Charles R to Deckrow Jessica; $343,500

9888 Fawnrun Ct: Rosenthal Jeffrey Tr @4 to Ditty Melissa L & Cameron B; $775,000

Forest Park

11449 Framingham Dr: Mcferron Joshua P to Quaye Isaac & Lydia; $276,000

11492 Farmington Rd: Alexander Jeanne L to Jerusalem Homes LLC; $170,000

1233 Waycross Rd: Golder Cathy & Glenn to Schmal Micah Bernard; $365,000

1657 Kemper Rd: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Ashe Knoll LLC; $125,000

616 Waycross Rd: Northfield Construction LLC to Restored Renovations LLC; $155,000

747 Waycross Rd: Ferg Investment Group LLC to Grafton Street Properties LLC; $210,000

779 Hanson Dr: Craftsman Properties LLC to Mj Investment Group LLC; $149,000

923 Halesworth Dr: Donovan Sun Ho L to Carlisle Beverly; $225,000

994 Kemper Meadow Dr: 994 Kemper Meadwo Drive LLC to Watkins Jordan & Cameron Bryant; $274,000

Glendale

28 Coral Ave: Hoh Llp to Fisk Daniel & Margaret; $390,000

80 Fountain Ave: Burchenal Melna H to Schunk Christopher & Angela Schunk; $843,811

Golf Manor

2649 Losantiville Ave: Doyle Frank G Iii to Betty Jo LLC; $80,000

Green Township

1680 Devils Backbone Rd: Weyer Dolores Faye to Batte Dewayne; $150,000

1715 Ebenezer Rd: Carmichael Melissa to Batte Dewayne; $162,500

3167 Parkhill Dr: Michael Vicki A Tr to Sullivan Tyler Pierce & Hailey Marie Ryan; $310,000

3284 Anniston Dr: Montag Heather & Martin Bacon to Petrou Connor & Lois Ellen Breidenstein; $420,000

3300 Emerald Lakes Dr: Andriacco Anthony A to Cuda Ryan Robert @3; $168,500

3326 Emerald Walk: Trischler Mary Louise to Holstein Karl A Tr & Gisela A Holstein Tr; $300,000

4300 Regency Ridge Ct: Race Shirley G to Armbruster Janet; $229,000

4512 Clearwater Pl: Schafer Kimberly A to Yund Nancy & George Yund; $245,000

5215 Ralph Ave: Woulms Carol S & Michael P to Del Angel Rufino R & Catalina T Del Angel; $240,000

5381 Timberchase Ct: Rechel David C & Pamela J to Jung Charles; $362,000

5431 Philloret Dr: Taphorn Fred & Gloria A to Stamper Phillip & Heather L; $90,000

5632 Sprucewood Dr: Naber Melissa M & Andrew to Grey Audriana & Damian Grey; $350,000

6028 Falconway Ct: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Perry John Allen & Julie Ann Perry; $529,000

6324 Starvue Dr: Roehrig Ronald P to Cohen Ivan L & Jillian L Cohen; $231,000

6657 Hayes Rd: English Nancy L to Gemmell Christopher M; $33,592

7576 Bridge Point Dr: Jones Amanda Marie to Lytes Jr Randy C; $270,000

7649 Skyview Cr: Kieffer Anna Marie to Kleeman Mary Jane; $270,000

Devils Backbone Rd: Cluxton Paul & Katie to Jones Scott & Elizabeth; $109,900

Harrison

10472 Jesica Ln: Sloan Myra S to Emerson Laurie A & Taylor L Emerson; $250,000

105 Lellan Ave: Biggs Elizabeth A to Opendoor Property Trust I; $238,400

10858 West Rd: Opendoor Property Trust 1 to Ditullio Daniel M & Darlene Sargent; $266,000

111 Campbell Rd: Vasquez Joseph M & Dana to Becker Cara N; $202,500

8889 Williamson Cr: Kyle Cody to Besser Neaoma & Benjamin Allan Barnett; $325,000

97 Westfield Dr: Wallace Robert to Ruhe Tyler J; $99,000

Harrison Township

11500 Deer Trace Ln: Williams Gene A & Kathleen M to Therien Michael & Amy Therien; $567,500

7345 Brooks Rd: Dunaway Brian K & Mary to Steinbach Derek L; $285,000

Hartwell

23 Parkway Ave: Ayer Scott to Cruz Exartito Gonzalez; $106,000

26 Sheehan Ave: Clements Aaron B to Fairbanks Joseph David; $216,000

Hyde Park

1248 Michigan Ave: Stark Lori J Tr & Eric A Grohsgal Tr to Broerman Joseph & Cecillia Broerman; $1,400,000

2819 Victoria Ave: Grover John Emerson Tr & Elizabeth Lovett Grover Tr to Morris Meredith G & Jesse H Morris; $665,000

3008 Springer Ave: Flannery Eileen A & Patricia A to Fry Spencer J & Elizabeth Hayden Mitzlaff; $350,000

3437 Traskwood Cr: Waltz Jeffrey P to Neeb Kelly; $310,000

3637 Ault Park Ave: Mock Norah Tr to Cusick Brian Charles & Jamie Lynn Cusick; $546,693

Wasson Rd: Beckman Robert Tr to Cotterman Travis A; $7,500

Indian Hill

3 Noel Ln: Kirby Todd M to Donovan Kimberly A Tr; $800,000

9000 Beech Tl: Robbins Roselyn Tr to Statman Alan Joel & Lawrence C Kurtzman; $1,500,000

Kennedy Heights

3610 Ravenwood Ave: Hursh Wogenstahi Kaitlyn & Jordan Wogenstahl to Bruesewitz Alexis M & Bradley T Bruesewitz; $320,000

6138 Red Bank Rd: Blakely Kay F to Mcgill Sabrina & Ricardo Mcgill; $230,000

6648 Montgomery Rd: Saint Mark Ame Zion Church to Divine Destiny Praise And Worship Center; $170,000

6650 Montgomery Rd: Saint Mark Ame Zion Church to Divine Destiny Praise And Worship Center; $170,000

6678 Kennedy Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Lets Invest Management Group LLC; $175,000

6814 Withany Ave: Cannon Nathan D to Green Simone; $165,000

Linwood

4851 Eastern Ave: Oc Classic Renovations LLC to 4851 Eastern Ave LLC; $40,000

Lockland

113 Cooper Ave: Parsons Dennis T to Community Improvement Corporation Of Lockland; $115,000

Loveland

248 Riva Ridge Ct: Mehbod William M & Barbara J Williams to Menendez Joshua M & Sara R; $480,000

610 Carrington Ln: Wheeler Katelyn J to Libstorff Daniel S & Sarah E Libstroff; $213,000

Lower Price Hill

1033 State Ave: Lee Reginald E to Olaniyan Oluseye & Atayah Olakunle; $179,000

627 Burns St: Stallsworth Theresa to Campisano Miranda; $270,000

629 Burns St: Stallsworth Theresa to Campisano Miranda; $270,000

Madeira

6580 Minnewaukan Dr: Volz Robert M & Amie M to Volz Madeline & Alec Schuster; $600,000

6906 Kenwood Rd: Beacock Robert J Tr to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $231,500

6970 Charlesfield Ln: Marsh Frances A Tr to Carmody Clayton A & Devon Carmody; $1,250,000

7258 Osceola Dr: Next Chapter Homes LLC to Gallenstein Mary Beth; $270,000

7313 Juler Ave: Homer Martha A to Throwbridge Property Management LLC; $365,000

7315 Iuka Ave: Heilman Douglas & Rose to Heilman Michael Tr; $500

7317 Euclid Ave: Mason Allen to Everlasting Estates LLC; $225,000

7832 Laurel Ave: Reinerstein LLC to Youngblood E Garrett & Sarah Youngblood; $920,000

Madisonville

4007 La Crosse Ave: Gates Linda C to Larkin Ventures LLC; $215,000

4015 La Crosse Ave: Gates Linda C to Larkin Ventures LLC; $215,000

4452 Erie Ave: 4452 Erie Avenue LLC to Bultema Iv John H; $378,000

5020 Ravenna St: Stevens Emily & Jacob R to Olson Elizabeth; $258,000

5711 Prentice St: Moeller Capital Group LLC to Onyx 58 LLC; $132,500

6937 Palmetto St: Erdahl Lindsey & Brian Morahan to Murta Thomas; $380,500

Mariemont

4316 Joan Pl: Kitchener Gregory & Catherine M to Mako Property Group LLC; $300,000

Miami Township

3501 Chestnut Park Ln: Bross Menke Rosalie E to Roaden Debby; $285,000

3702 Chestnut Park Ln: Stock Abigail to Oshaughnessy Molly M; $219,900

Montgomery

10599 Cinderella Dr: Spry Mark & Julie to Mckee Kathleen; $563,000

9041 Winthrop Dr: Matre Kerrie K to Burns Kevin & Amy A Burns; $618,000

Mount Auburn

1828 Highland Ave: Fuqua Joseph Ii @ 4 to Pandher Jugprince; $105,000

2014 Highland Ave: Erster Baustein Properties LLC to Schultz Dylanie & Bryan Schultz; $285,000

245 Helen St: Mackin Luke & Leigha to Turner & Turner Properties LLC; $150,000

546 Carmalt St: Rice Lucius H Jr to Brown Ayanna; $95,000

Mount Healthy

1456 Rambler Pl: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Home Recreations LLC; $162,000

7217 Clovernook Ave: Tmc Investments LLC to Prichard Lauren & Sean Mohan; $178,000

7621 Seward Ave: Everidge Tara & Dustin to Hoalst & Willison Real Estate LLC; $120,810

Mount Lookout

3102 Kinmont St: Vanswearingen Benjamin Charles to Altobelli Sophia; $375,000

3219 Glengyle Ave: Palazzolo Sue L to Ondo Cory & Katharine A Ondo; $410,000

3460 Arnold St: Reid Erik C & Tara M to Schutte Alexander & Kimberly Schutte; $789,500

3475 Ault View Ave: Zureick Brandon A & Kelley to Loftspring Nina & Lee Honig; $810,000

805 Delta Ave: Randall Alison to Mongenas Elliott; $160,000

Linwood Ave: 2256 Ivy LLC to 3603 Developers LLC; $210,000

Mount Washington

1209 Dean Ct: Hancock Douglas & Lisa to E L Re LLC; $155,000

1595 Bloomingdale Ave: Gray Elizabeth to Seamon Mary; $362,800

1758 Marquette Ave: Fischesser Shannon M to Rjl Enterprises LLC; $105,000

2353 Beechmont Ave: Chalfant Andrew J to Larios Shawn; $260,000

5243 Salem Hills Ln: Wolfer Catherine A Tr & Stephen John Tr to Golan Julie J Tr; $315,000

6250 Glade Ave: Hansell Arlynn Lee to Donohoo Trenton; $350,000

Newtown

7761 Oyster Bay Ln: Kelly Peter J to Sherwood Gabrielle N; $515,000

North Avondale

4035 Ledgewood Dr: Fuller Robin L to Vantage Captial LLC; $176,000

North College Hill

1708 Dallas Ave: Benjelloun Mounssif to Robinson Olivia; $166,000

1826 De Armand Ave: Rainey Ethel M to Warden Kara C; $195,000

2000 Galbraith Rd: Pickens Brian R & Kristina K to Heinrich Erich; $21,000

6808 Marvin Ave: Miller Christopher M & Angela H to Sarja Henry; $155,000

Hamilton Ave: United Dairy Farmers Inc to Goc Realco LLC; $725,000

North Fairmount

1883 Baltimore Ave: Shields Eric to Svhields Cedric; $30,150

Northside

1573 Pullan Ave: West Tim Terrell to Callier Durell; $275,101

1615 Chase Ave: Delois Samuel Peter to Orth Steven; $114,000

1618 Cooper St: Lad Real Estate Holdings LLC to South Block Properties; $50,000

1622 Cooper St: Lad Real Estate Holdings LLC to South Block Properties; $50,000

1640 Chase Ave: Pm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Pearson Andrew J & Madeline N Drexelius; $289,000

3936 Colerain Ave: Childers Austyn to Avpflanz LLC; $30,000

4135 Langland St: Hat Trick Homes LLC to Ocean Innovation LLC; $185,000

4319 Beech Hill Ave: Cavagnaro Lindsay to Roland David & Brooke Barnhill; $375,000

4329 Virginia Ave: L&m Investment Group LLC to Patagundi Viplove Ishwar & Edith Patagundi; $289,900

Norwood

1709 Sherman Ave: Schwarts Property LLC to Pacheco Freddie; $375,500

1816 Cleveland Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $109,900

1816 Cleveland Ave: Provident Trust Group Fbo Thomas J Ridel Ira to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $82,600

2031 Crown Ave: Mccoy Scott A to Scheitlin Megan; $305,500

2136 Slane Ave: Select Property Group LLC to Hall Deborah & Richard; $540,000

2437 Kenilworth Ave: Mcgraw Ryan Joseph & Meridan Elise Peters to Riddle Cooper W & Autumn L; $455,000

2529 Williams Ave: Hinkle David R & Linda D to Sweeney William J; $370,000

2641 Cypress Wy: Castille Rea Holdings LLC to Woods Lisa V; $485,000

4024 Huston Ave: Cipollone Daniel & Alexis Fehrenbach to Vanesko Kaitlin Rachel; $270,000

4027 Madison Ave: Prater Ricky L to Tran Thi Ngoc Nga; $294,000

4614 Carter Ave: Kassem Nasser to Honorable Investments LLC; $127,500

4802 Oak St: Kayleigh Home LLC to Vu Maily; $330,000

4816 Oak St: Lavey Larry & Meredith to Dambra Charles S; $140,000

5023 Linden Ave: Jkh Bbb Holdings LLC to Gabotero Chelsea; $165,000

5501 Homer Ave: Mcdaniel Samantha to Behymer Blaine; $253,000

Oakley

3326 Brotherton Rd: Smith Larry D & Carol P to Albertson Natalie A; $300,000

3409 Aston Ct: Zollett Lauren to Deville Cameron C; $413,000

3762 Drakewood Dr: Hanna Mary to Niemeyer Jonathan David & Jennifer Miracle; $617,000

3769 Drakewood Dr: Carrier Mary V & Dylan W Mclean to Holman Judy Elaine & William C; $448,000

3806 Drakewood Dr: Meyer Ross P & Emilie to Hoffner Rondi; $755,900

4000 Taylor Ave: Stackpole Richard to Ozarzak Melissa A; $381,660

4137 Sherel Ln: Downing Brian & Stephanie to Zak Sara M; $460,000

4165 Sherel Ln: Calhoun Kathryn G & Christopher A to Tramonte Jacqueline S; $422,500

4188 Marburg Ave: Riddle Cooper & Autumn Lee Miller to Smith Zachary & Annabelle Gordon; $290,000

Over-the-Rhine

122 Peete St: 122 Peete Street LLC to Oph Peete Garage LLC; $65,000

1431 Main St: Wesley Chevalier Noah & Laura Mccandless to Siegel Mary; $236,200

Pleasant Ridge

5330 Tanner Ave: Harmony Realty LLC to Cisneros Christina M; $229,900

5708 Abelia Ct: Dillon Shawn C & Trevin P to Mitchell Tyler H & Alexandria M; $450,000

6314 Fairhurst Ave: Mcgoff Joseph Grady to Bell Olivia Rosemary & Abigail Caroline Morgan; $344,500

Reading

2014 Hunt Rd: Ohara Robin L to Evers Martin; $170,000

8628 Reading Rd: Manis William Charles & Jody Marie to Stirsman Jason; $199,000

9156 Reading Rd: Bien Roger A & Tamara L Fine to Bien Roger A & Ra Bien LLC; $91,750

Roselawn

1876 Sunnybrook Dr: Lre 1 LLC to Kind Re LLC; $210,000

7926 Glenorchard Dr: Avm Investments LLC to Stm 21 LLC; $145,000

Sayler Park

6203 Hillside Ave: Cipriani Danielle Renee to Harris Antonio L Sr; $165,000

6327 Hillside Ave: Dixon Aaron J to Richmond Alex J & Samantha R Richmond; $243,500

Sharonville

10890 Lemarie Dr: Harris Mark J to Obrien Kimberly; $280,000

11123 Reading Rd: Dumbbell Syndicate LLC to 11123 Reading LLC; $150,000

11758 Locksley Ct: Ross Emily Jean Tr to Hill Betty Ann C; $400,000

1494 Valdosta Dr: Houston Ernestine W to Deffinger Lela; $216,000

3327 Hageman Ave: 3327 Hageman LLC to Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C Hilton; $170,000

3922 Mefford Ln: Schuh Jennifer & Aaron to Lawson Kevin Robert & Shannon Lawson; $310,000

5003 Gareth Ln: King Krista Sue to Toshov Muhsinjon & Rohat Tosheva; $215,000

Silverton

6817 Plainfield Rd: 6817 Plainfield Properties LLC to 6817 Plainfield Rd LLC; $275,000

South Fairmount

2521 Seegar Ave: Boulden D Andre A & Amanda K to Alvarado Maria Del Carmen Iraheta; $35,000

Spring Grove Village

4430 Station Ave: Martin Joshua R & Amanda J Pertuset to Simmons Nicholas E & Luanna Rudd; $365,000

749 Epworth Ave: Hidden Cloud LLC to Penmatsa Nalini & Kishore Ravipati; $145,000

Springdale

283 Nelson Ln: Weigel Dorothy L to Kuhl Kenneth T & Katelynn R Mrusek; $240,000

426 Ray Norrish Dr: Williams Karyn Trustee to Smile Studio Properties LLC; $188,500

805 Cedarhill Dr: Goetz Richard W to Housley Harvey L & Lashonda Jones; $310,000

849 Clearfield Ln: Deutsch Gigi B to Kremer Anthony & Olivia; $280,100

Springfield Township

2073 Springdale Rd: Ellis Martin to Seretsky Michael; $163,000

525 Riddle Rd: Collins Richard M & Deanna M to Schlueter Kieran Conway & Nathan Andrew Schlueter; $460,000

6380 Ridgefield Dr: Gerbus Remodeling Inc to Diegmueller James F Tr; $90,000

8490 Winton Rd: Stojevski Simo & Maleva to Lone Star Bloom Cin LLC; $225,000

854 North Bend Rd: Hesse Jon P to Nicholas George D Tr & Eugenia L Nicholas Tr; $220,000

9340 Bridgecreek Dr: Price Robert J & Carissa M to Arora Yanini; $235,000

9373 Stoneybrooke: Hann James & Donna to Rogers Linda Mccoy; $276,000

St. Bernard

10 Ludlow Ave: Solve Ventures LLC to Holloway Jr Clarence L & Kara Holloway; $92,500

4414 Kemper Ave: Weber Kurt Michael to Rodriguez Samuel J; $373,500

4904 Chalet Dr: Winter Jennifer & Mark to Sena Mark & Mia; $83,000

52 Mitchell Ave: Otherson Jenna Maria & Kiana Reed to Steigerwald John & Austin Shelton; $307,000

Sycamore Township

4031 Mantell Ave: Cordell Michael W to Mason Lodi H; $245,000

6427 Camp Superior Dr: Turner Karen E to Muntis Elaine M & Alex Brownlow; $351,000

8755 Kenwood Rd: Iaciofano Anthony J & Teresa Ann King Trustee to Herndon Diane C & Richard D Herndon Co Tr; $550,000

Northlake Dr: Rlg 8 LLC to 7915 Dental LLC; $496,400

Symmes Township

11643 Rich Rd: Cooman Karen L & Richard J to Bauer Misty A Tr; $480,000

12011 Carrington Ln: Schille Sarah to Young Sara A & Christopher M Young; $199,000

8698 Totempole Dr: Doebereiner Michael & Lisbeth A to Brower Blake & Juliana Brower; $645,500

9050 Symmes Ridge Ln: Brown Beverly A to Mccullough Katherine K & Robert M Mccullough; $567,500

9207 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Hwang Helen; $245,000

Walnut Hills

2110 Fulton Ave: Shell Anera Tr to Kindl Gabriel; $147,500

West End

1800 Findlay St: Amed Enterprises LLC to West End Retail LLC; $40,000

542 Findlay St: Amed Enterprises LLC to West End Retail LLC; $40,000

West Price Hill

1043 Beech Ave: Dehay Remolding LLC to 1043 Beech LLC; $218,000

1043 Beech Ave: Lloyd Leo & Laura J to Dehay Remolding LLC; $88,000

1100 Coronado Ave: Streitmarter Linda M Tr Jack to Noll Joseph C & Keagan C Noll; $162,600

1139 Cherevilla Ln: Davidson Donald J to Freudiger Luke Daniel; $105,500

1241 Dewey Ave: Iceberg Rehab & Remodeling LLC to Ktma Holdings LLC; $35,000

1243 Dewey Ave: Iceberg Rehab & Remodeling LLC to Ktma Holdings LLC; $35,000

1846 First Ave: Massong Mary Frances & Joyce A Kilday to Collins Cromer Lequita D; $150,000

4748 Clevesdale Dr: Lacey Brienne I to Daigneault Sarah Colleen; $217,000

703 Rosemont Ave: Ison Janet F to Moore Carlin; $195,000

714 Rosemont Ave: Darpel Jeffrey & Kimberly to Stamper Joshua Christian & Krista; $230,000

Westwood

2715 Westbrook Dr: Habtyes Ketema to Ewing Shona; $249,900

2849 Montana Ave: Bruns Brian to Cornell Home Remolding LLC; $102,000

2932 Ferguson Rd: Ab Buildings LLC to Blye Ebony; $345,000

2942 Feltz Ave: Snider Ethan A to Gossiaux Margaret E; $242,500

2942 Westridge Ave: Daley Abigail Graham to Kramer John & Sarah Koenig; $180,000

3004 Glenmore Ave: Briede Debra Kay Mcatee & L Russell Briede to Kilday Joyce; $115,000

3040 Queen City Ave: Inclusive Housing Resources to Ofori-yentumi & Juliana A Badu; $229,500

3112 Werk Rd: 3112 Werk LLC to Shawnquita R Buck; $324,000

3120 Gobel Ave: Mbathie Mouhamadou Lamine Bara to Ndiaye Issa; $6,470

3140 Montana Ave: Wiley Kathleen M to Zehnder Thomas & Samantha Jo; $310,000

3142 Coral Park Dr: Pinelo Laura to Mauk Jacob & Sydney Myers; $247,500

3306 Ferncroft Dr: South West Ohio Residences Inc to Motbaynor Aregitu; $362,522

5793 Timrick Ct: Brooks Nancy to Pettijohn Marquita; $214,000

Whitewater Township

9305 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000

9309 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000

9315 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000

9319 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000

Strimple Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000

Wyoming

1525 Maple Ave: Walters Thomas to Schaefer Brian W; $315,500

265 HiLLCrest Dr: Cordier Antoine Tr & Brigitte Cordier-fanniere to Dewar Mark & Amanda Dewar; $625,000

377 Compton Rd: Story Carrie R & Scott A to Walters Thomas & Anna Walters; $395,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

1044 Poplar Ridge Road: David Baker to Neumann Brothers, LLC; $115,000

3728 Ridgewood Court: Michael Pelgen to Samantha and Anthony Ferraro; $290,000

610 Paradise Court: Kristine and Kevin Maloney to Madison Steele and Joseph Kidwell; $490,000

622 W. Miller Road: Richard Ping to Charles Wells; $231,500

7757 Devonshire Drive, unit 34-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Dorothy Wiley; $316,000

7933 Trillium Court: Kelsey and James Coy II to Kaitlyn and Thomas Mesewicz; $392,500

8839 Main St.: Angela and Donald Wimsatt to Karin and Tyler Womack; $355,000

9730 Echo Hills: Flips R Us, LLC to Jessica Spenlau and Ben Braun; $281,000

Bellevue

115 Foote Ave.: Olivia Bunch and Jackson Greiwe to Shana Stryker; $300,000

213 Berry Ave.: Jordan Earlywine and Austin Abner to Margaret Hamad; $355,500

339 Van Voast Ave.: Pink House Properties, LLC to Devon McCormick; $200,000

345 Van Voast Ave.: Madison Steele and Joseph Kidwell to Laura Kaufman and Jacob Lester; $320,000

Burlington

2316 Northmoor Lane, unit 103: Victor Langsdale to Jeffrey Rains II; $185,000

5022 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kaycee Voline; $444,000

5882 Bunkers Ave., unit 103-I: Maria Cisneros and Oscar Ozawa to Beverly Kelley; $214,000

6325 Bernard Court: Rachel and Austin Begley to Matthew Bremer; $355,000

6369 Beecher Court: JoAnn Schaub to Moving Home, LLC; $251,000

9264 Lower River Road: Amy Burbank and Thomas Grace to Robert Hodge; $100,000

California

10957 Persimmon Grove Pike: Debra and Robert Kramer to Emma and Steven Neltner; $419,000

9260 Cryer Road: Deborah Willis to Teresa Turner and Steven Tiemeyer; $335,000

Cold Spring

12 Springside Drive, unit 8A: Kenneth Record to Rita Beckman; $265,000

1255 Cabin Creek West Drive: Gina and Nathan Kohler to Airelle Drane and Nicholas Hawthorne; $599,000

2518 Altura Drive: CL Acquisition, LLC to Kathryn and Jeffrey Smith; $230,000

5051 Bella Vista Drive: CL Acquisition, LLC to Laura Kohrs; $248,000

Covington

124 W. 6th St.: Janette and Roy Hobbie Jr. to John-Paul Volk; $490,000

1326 Holman St.: LionKat, LLC to Inspira Financial Trust, LLC; $200,000

1510 Kavanaugh St.: LionKat, LLC to Greeley Sacor; $30,000

2114 Maryland Ave.: Emily and Edward Landis Jr. to Emily Barnett; $230,000

24 W. 36th St.: Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Eric Beutel to Gerald Lefebvre; $150,000

2493 Bella Ridge, unit 403-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Katherine Stout; $301,500

2733 Rosina Ave.: Desirae and Joseph Houben to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Darrell Bradenburg; $196,000

3159 Windermer Hill: Lisa and Michael Mullen to Kristine Maloney; $430,000

343 W. 17th St.: Mark Brockman to Angela Wilson; $185,000

3901 Church St.: Celeste and Anthony McCully to Hadley George; $260,000

522 Highland Pike: Miranda and Corey Thompson to Shannon O'Brien and Thomas Schmidt; $192,500

6147 Taylor Mill Road: Kaitlyn and Zachary Bezold to Lisa and Gregory Mettens; $320,000

926 Virginia Lane: Kelly Bryant to Virginia 926, LLC; $175,000

930 Western Ave.: Mary and Howard Barber to MKD Land Trust Partners; $60,000

938 Hawkshead Drive: Todd Luna to Green Mountain Capital, LLC; $282,000

Crescent Springs

650 Foxhill Drive, unit 9-202: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Joyce and Steven McCann; $294,500

Crittenden

14202 Dixie Highway: Angelica Bramel to Pure Green, LLC; $230,000

Dayton

403 1/2 10th Ave.: Jeffrey Cline to Sarah Farrar and Sean Crowley; $245,000

Edgewood

3118 Elmwood Drive: Jennifer Weber to Hunter Brown; $320,000

3137 Royal Windsor Drive: Kristen and Timothy Tierney to Kaitlin and Brian Hudson; $475,000

Edgewood 3222 Charter Oak Road: Scott Bessler to Abigail Bertke; $295,000

410 Glenview Court: Tricia and Scott Hawkins to Melissa Rousseau and Corey Bennett; $285,000

632 Braddock Court: Kelli Jordan to Rachel and Jonathan Ehelen; $527,500

Erlanger

1230 Lynn Haven Way: The Drees Company to Paul Sallada Jr.; $431,500

1242 Viola Lane: The Drees Company to Deborah and Jason Lehmkuhl; $674,000

Florence

1717 Braeburn Court: Elizabeth Cardillo and Richard Cardillo to Kendra Welton and Brad Williams; $300,000

3204 Fontaine Court: Dana and Terry Weaver to Jason Beck; $300,000

3920 Pathfinder Court: Nicole Mains to Ramon Perez; $242,000

423 Sunnybrook Drive: Melissa and Michael Lively to Tina and Richard Staley; $270,000

460 Marian Lane, unit 1: Emily and Andrew Adkins to Steven McDonald; $153,000

6120 Redbud Court: Kendra and Andrew Ross to KY123, LLC; $345,500

7027 Glen Kerry Court: Theresa and Randy Reekers and Clifford Reekers III to Timothy Haynes; $183,000

Fort Thomas

22 Franklin Ave.: Alexandra and Christopher Daniels to Taylor Kidd; $170,000

25 Jennifer Court: Susan and Wayne Vinson to Amanda and Eric Wilson; $395,000

34 Porters Lane: Linda and John Schuchter to Anastasia and Chas Siemer; $498,000

407 Keeneland Drive: Blen Seid and Eric Metzger to Rebecca and Shawn Eckerlin; $201,000

42 Donnely Drive: Katrina Boehmer to Jordan Earlywine and Austin Abner; $465,000

75 S. Shaw Lane: Jerry Dempsey to Ashley and Jared Briley; $1,249,500

923 Highland Ave.: Samantha Pannos and John Turner to Whitney and Justin Bailey; $330,000

Fort Wright

1630 Amsterdam Road: Matthew Wehry to LionKat, LLC; $90,000

1714 Fort Henry Drive: Julianna Menner and Mary Scott to Natalie and Ronald Kloska; $375,000

451 Glengarry Way: Lisa and Patrick Allen to Caroline and Brady Klein; $635,000

Hebron

1191 Thistleridge Drive: William Blackburn to Elizabeth and Landon Clark; $595,000

1700 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Livia and Kevin Rabideau; $456,500

2224 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Candace and William Castner; $630,000

2376 Oakview Court: Edna and Anthony Lewis to Vicki and Donald Degenhardt; $394,000

2403 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Brinette Mujinga and Luis Mujinga; $424,000

Highland Heights

12 Meadow Lane, unit 8: LES Real Estate, LLC to Anna Foell; $170,000

Independence

1101 Audas Court: Tina and Jeremy Lawrence to Joanna and Christopher Hinkel; $362,000

1699 Cherry Blossom Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Marlene and Samuel Schulte; $350,000

1996 Carver Court: 8001, LLC to Lydia and Ian Hamilton; $251,000

2743 Sycamore Creek Drive: Gina and Michael Siano to Reneasha Toll; $382,000

5330 Fowler Creek Road: John Bonsall to Kelli and Scott Wilson; $550,000

607 Skyway Drive: Daniel Johnson to William Crouch; $240,000

6217 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Franklin Brown Jr.; $534,000

Ludlow

20 Butler St.: Metco, LLC to Kelli Jordan; $344,500

467 Elm St.: Kayla and Jonathan Dusing to Robyn Feld and Matthew Reed; $204,000

Morning View

15356 Madison Pike: Rebecca and William Cornelius to David Fisk; $200,000

Newport

1 Baum St.: Daryl McDowell to Samuel O'Donnell; $230,000

230 W. 9th St.: Toliver Holdings, LLC to Cozy Ohio, LLC; $89,500

50 19th St.: Daniel Hofmeister to Wiber Ramirez; $184,000

536 E. 3rd St.: Maribeth and Steven Klein to Kristen Bernert; $728,000

917 Saratoga St.: Lisa Smith to Kimberly and Edward Hall Jr.; $645,500

Southgate

200 W. Walnut St.: Hardy Property Holdings, LLC to Emma and Scott Lawrence; $236,000

3864 Battery Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lynn Johnson and Thomas Kroneberger; $852,000

Taylor Mill

50 Primrose Drive: Denise Dirkes to Marie Cossins and Canaan Berry; $280,000

Union

10893 Saint Andrews Drive: Constance Bowman to MPE Consulting, LLC; $125,000

1342 Costal Court: Patricia and William Carroll to Katelin and Tyler Christoffersen; $760,000

Verona

3132 Verona Mudlick Road: Elizabeth and Christian Martin to Morgan Kern and Luke Sachesenmaier; $342,500

Villa Hills

2859 Shadbark Lane: The Drees Company to Ponlork Eng and Sreylin Ung; $650,000

Walton

1127 Cheval Drive: Kristy and Jeremy Zeigler to Tina and Timothy Gregory; $545,000

13587 Green Road: Shelby Frye and Matthew Gripshover to Benjamin Cahill; $255,000

382 University Drive: The Drees Company to Xioxiao Liu and William Massie; $331,000

46 Pine Top Drive: John Bender to Stability, LLC; $115,000

620 Crescent Landing , 4-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Hettie Cheeseman; $238,000

