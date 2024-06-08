$1.510 million Amberley Village home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.
Amberley Village
3410 Davis Ln: Kurtzman Lawrence to Moore Sean Ryan & Renata Costa Lima; $1,510,000
Anderson Township
1408 Apple Farm Ln: Newberry Stacey to Giusti Piero Ridoutt; $550,000
1496 Blueorchard Dr: Hanley Lisa A to Kleisinger Joshua & Taylor Kleisinger; $343,650
1814 Robinway Dr: Behan Patrick J & Mary L to Dery Daniel J & Molly K Dery; $215,000
638 Sandker Ln: Schmidt Builders LLC to Schroer James W & Debra A Schroer Tr; $439,900
6585 Windyhills Rd: Secen Ronnie & Deborah S to Bad Grafx Properties 2 LLC; $140,000
7020 Royalgreen Dr: Kelley John to Buchanan Jeffrey M & Lucia V Buchanan; $611,000
7077 Bestview Te: Boyle George & Kelsey to Beyeler Sela Patricia & Jonathan Beyeler; $289,999
7173 Glenvalley Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Jacobs Benjamin & Erica Jacobs; $625,000
7468 Heatherwood Ln: Wilhelm Gregory A & Richard E to Werner Matthew & Susan Miller; $420,000
769 Cedar Point Dr: Hunt Todd J & Michelle R to Krauss Leah R & Michael W Krauss; $685,000
7723 Arlington Ave: Gibbs Kimberly A to Fairbanks Herta Marie; $189,000
8123 Asbury Hills Dr: Prost Diane J Co Tr to Madigan Morgan; $270,000
8327 Pine Run Dr: Overbeek Robert J & Susanne E to Mohr Brian T & Kristian E Sinnot Mohr; $722,000
8376 Benton Ridge Ln: Pilis Joseph to Walla Sarah J & Joseph S Walla; $550,550
940 Patricia Ln: Old Squaw Holdings LLC to Fisk James Sanford III & Sally Lutz; $385,000
944 Patricia Ln: Old Squaw Holdings LLC to Fisk James Sanford III & Sally Lutz; $385,000
Avondale
3564 Estes Pl: Dmc-oh LLC to Landry James; $380,000
3723 Washington Ave: Takach Jay L @ 4 to Takach Jay L & Arthur M Greene Iii; $475,000
746 Fred Shuttlesworth Cr: Jackson Albert J @11 to Jackson Albert James @12; $1,000
803 Windham Ave: Sjde Inc to Impact Development Corporation; $399,999
Blue Ash
10070 Kenwood Rd: Jones Dorothea to Sharma Vipin Chandra; $625,000
10112 Zig Zag Rd: Hartwig Robert David to Ym Realty 2 LLC; $300,000
10155 Zig Zag Rd: Wilson Anthony L & Kristen to Xia Tianjiao & Ning Zhang; $1,030,000
3490 Cooper Rd: Macleod Roderick J & M Jill to Brookfield Lane LLC; $155,500
5044 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Stutler Gabriella; $195,000
8771 Kenwood Rd: Iaciofano Anthony J & Teresa Ann King Trustee to Herndon Diane C & Richard D Herndon Co Tr; $550,000
9084 Blue Ash Rd: Weinheimer Douglas C & Melanie to Kurre Joshua R; $255,000
9320 Old Plainfield Rd: Creekside Pointe LLC to Blue Stephanie; $705,000
9507 Southgate Dr: Jollis Peter G Tr & Lora H Jollis Tr to Hue Justin; $571,000
9832 Timbers Dr: Zeisler Daniel R & Lora H Zeisler to Xiong Xiaomo & Yueyue Fu; $310,000
Bond Hill
1404 Franklin Ave: Price Jessica to Price Diamante; $69,000
1534 Elizabeth Pl: Reidl Ivonne to Miller Allan D; $190,570
1635 California Ave: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Jennifer L Muench Ira to Jeffery Brandon & Tamir Beckley; $215,000
1915 Dalewood Pl: A Promised Land LLC to Mcclure Jessica & George James Mcclure; $200,000
4950 Para Dr: Sickmeier Properties LLC to True Blue Holdings LLC; $1,800,000
5179 Fishwick Dr: Lone Star Bloom Cin LLC % Ryan LLC to Jph Property Investments LLC; $925,000
California
5850 Berte St: Donahoe Philip to Hutchins Thomas H; $160,000
Carthage
518 Sixty-third St: Riggs Thomas to Gordon Brazzle Althea Jennifer; $177,000
Cheviot
3820 Delmar Ave: Sfr Workforce I LLC to Brock Micailah; $170,000
Clifton
517 Mcalpin Ave: Crooked Trail LLC to Andella Properties LLC; $240,000
Clifton Hts-University Hts-Fairview
137 Parker St: Quest Ira Inc Fbo Roger Wells Ira #3347311 to Inca Stephanie & Benjamin C Haynes; $415,000
2901 Marshall Ave: Davis Mark A & Jennifer J to Turner And Turner Properties LLC; $149,500
322 Warner St: Bacon Alex K & Sean Robles to Haskamp Nicholas; $405,000
602 Conroy St: Caruso Nicholas Tr to Herget Craig; $73,000
606 Tafel St: Mitchell Melissa Elizabeth to Silliman Lilam @3; $177,000
Colerain Township
10104 Sturgeon Ln: Evangelista Rudbel E & Yassmin B to Sowell Elaine & Cornelius; $179,500
10304 Menominee Dr: Lance Ireland to Opendoor Property Trust I; $270,600
10336 Moonflower Ct: Yeomans Myers Leslie & Kari Ellen to Dubose Harvey Elija Jr; $193,000
12021 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Klosterman Macey & Enmarie Guzman Rivera; $367,000
12181 Pippin Rd: Cook Stacy R to Ramirez Rolando Otero & Yaelin Rubio; $248,000
2426 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Tierman Trevor Tyler; $394,900
2442 Golf Dr: Tri State Homes LLC to Rothan Paige & Austin Moore; $240,000
2611 Pippin Ct: Broach Josephine to Perry D Tamia & William C Perry; $225,000
2612 Ambassador Dr: Richardson Amberly Lashae to Opendoor Property Trust I; $246,400
2692 Pippin Ct: Green Camille to Gonzalez Daniel; $275,000
3071 Libra Ln: Heck Pam to Chasing Chance LLC; $175,000
3287 Niagara St: Hilton Capital Group LLC to J Ramsey Properties LLC; $88,000
3293 Sienna Dr: Sharpe Adrian & Krista to Rivera Montas De Oca Isanella Fabiola @3; $220,000
3301 Melodymanor Dr: Bastola Rekha & Roshan Dhaurali to Prairie Karen Diane; $255,000
3419 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Mcknight Justtice; $275,315
3482 Sunbury Ln: Makiki Victorine to Walters Marilyn; $163,000
3668 Oakmeadow Ln: Diallo Ousmane & Lala Cisse to Diaby Mohamed @ 3; $286,500
3745 Brockton Dr: Obermeyer Nicholas P to Hughes Saundra & Kenneth Hughes; $205,900
3753 Hermes Dr: Brown David K to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $150,000
3796 Blue Rock Rd: Strickland Steven Cavanaugh to Beetz Shelia @ 3; $315,000
3930 Cartwheel Te: Houston Robert Tr & Janet L Houston Tr to Ferguson Ian M & Alissa J Ferguson; $355,000
4111 Sargasso Ct: Larkins Ventures LLC to Barbour Jason L; $335,000
5674 Springdale Rd: Best Way Real Estate LLC to Sims Starcleasha; $195,000
6393 Oakcreek Dr: Khan Jamshed Ali & Rehana to Foster Ashley; $335,000
6622 Blue Rock Rd: Stenger Gary W Tr to Smyth Eric Jr; $160,000
9031 Zoellner Rd: Fink Maureen M & Marcia M Kaiser to Fink Maureen M; $30,000
9600 Sacramento St: Reckelhoff Ken to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $110,000
9620 Pebble View Dr: Jacqueline Moschel to Driscoll Judith; $440,000
9679 Pippin Rd: Reckelhoff Teresa M to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $115,000
9866 Loralinda Dr: Creech Marita A to Battle David; $264,900
College Hill
1067 Roxie Ln: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Heiser Madison L & Savannah J Taylor; $205,000
1075 Addice Wy: Cotton Samuel to Klapper Sarah & Benjamin Klapper; $184,000
1080 Springbrook Dr: Perez Alexis to Jarman Eric William Jr; $196,000
1241 Oak Knoll Dr: Gearing Properties LLC to Ndingwan Nathaniel; $280,000
1520 Ambrose Ave: Jackson Kenneth to Vpm Homes LLC; $106,000
1605 Dixon Cr: Crosby Jeffrey W & Shirley Renee to Valorem Homes LLC; $220,000
6274 Banning Rd: Walker Virginia Marie to Martinez Roxana X Umanzor & Cesar A; $90,000
6391 Meis Ave: Gilkey Yvette M to Allen Craig; $91,600
Columbia Township
5435 Windridge Ct: Stephens Phillip W Trustee to Cole Robert P & Rebecca Raymer Cole; $405,000
6628 Murray Ave: Williams Jaryd M to Puri Vanshipal; $381,000
Columbia Tusculum
503 Stanley Ave: Shank James Russell to Coffman Lindsey; $887,000
Crosby Township
7203 Cadet Ct: Tait Jeffrey & Tammy to Williams Stephen David & Jacqueline; $317,000
9605 Baughman Rd: Biedenbach Adam A & Erin E to Leppert Brian & Emma Fanelli; $360,000
Deer Park
4331 Orchard Ln: Ryans Rentals LLC to Vonderhaar Kamryn G; $360,000
8106 Lake Ave: Leopard Skin Bag Enterprises LLC to Geygan Jaclyn Marie; $164,900
Delhi Township
1056 Hilliard Dr: Alles Aaron J & Lauren E to Kee Ian M & Cheryl R; $295,000
1148 Devils Backbone Rd: Bernard Richard S to Murray Elizabeth; $385,000
1226 Balmoral Dr: Blaney Harry A Trustee to Perica Timohty R & Kelsey F Perica; $635,000
333 Glen Oaks Dr: Bill Debra L to Hammoor Sr Roger H & Shiela M Hammoor; $164,000
375 Marbill Ln: Roellig Bonita S @3 to Hein Kendra L; $181,300
447 Sunaire Te: Busse James K & Patricia A to Adkins Emily & Zachary Michael Nordman; $235,000
4553 Foley Rd: Triangle Estates LLC to Kleinholz Jr John; $139,000
5400 Boutique Ct: Amy's Cleaning Plus LLC to Ulmer Nicholas D; $273,810
575 Greenwell Ave: Prime Capital Group LLC to Angie Properties LLC; $120,000
586 Covedale Ave: Lane Denise & Scott C Pangburn to Teets Derek M; $300,000
851 Ivyhill Dr: Baute Amanda L to Kovachick Ryan; $205,000
East End
1201 Edgecliff Pl: Schwartz Andrew G & Stephen A Schwartz Trustee's to Rose Sally & David Hanson; $700,000
2005 Edgecliff Pt: Vonderhaar Marlene to Keene Andy; $640,000
2837 Hoff Ave: Tnc Properties LLC to Full Circle LLC; $400,000
2843 Hoff Ave: Tnc Properties LLC to Full Circle LLC; $400,000
East Price Hill
1020 Purcell Ave: Krushna Krupa Ltd to Mejia Aguilar Gladys Eroy; $75,000
408 Elberon Ave: Db Investments Usa LLC to Seven Star Holdings LLC; $108,000
410 Elberon Ave: Db Investments Usa LLC to Seven Star Holdings LLC; $108,000
412 Elberon Ave: Db Investments Usa LLC to Seven Star Holdings LLC; $108,000
461 Elberon Ave: Thornton Daniel L & Theresa M to Morales Marina Ramirez & Mario Perez Ramirez; $130,000
630 Delhi Ave: Fay Terrence M & Jay Wessels to Taylor Sherry; $35,000
East Walnut Hills
1721 Mcmillan Ave: Ashcraft Daniel M & Abigayle C to Honhera Adam Nathaniel & Jill Honhera; $1,605,000
2356 Park Ave: Lee Samuel Y to Jenkins Laura D; $290,000
2548 Hackberry St: Curley Francis Michael & Zoe Altenau to Cm Construction Corp LLC; $197,333
Elmwood Place
6144 Cedar Ave: Uchtman Hannah & Raven Brittany Uchtman to Medina Omar Esquivel; $130,000
Evanston
3414 Bevis Ave: Kassem Nasser M to Brown Ave LLC; $195,000
3476 Woodburn Ave: Maung Khin & Kyin Hmwae to Fry Charlen; $294,000
Evendale
3288 Braewood Dr: Hoffmann Charles R to Deckrow Jessica; $343,500
9888 Fawnrun Ct: Rosenthal Jeffrey Tr @4 to Ditty Melissa L & Cameron B; $775,000
Forest Park
11449 Framingham Dr: Mcferron Joshua P to Quaye Isaac & Lydia; $276,000
11492 Farmington Rd: Alexander Jeanne L to Jerusalem Homes LLC; $170,000
1233 Waycross Rd: Golder Cathy & Glenn to Schmal Micah Bernard; $365,000
1657 Kemper Rd: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Ashe Knoll LLC; $125,000
616 Waycross Rd: Northfield Construction LLC to Restored Renovations LLC; $155,000
747 Waycross Rd: Ferg Investment Group LLC to Grafton Street Properties LLC; $210,000
779 Hanson Dr: Craftsman Properties LLC to Mj Investment Group LLC; $149,000
923 Halesworth Dr: Donovan Sun Ho L to Carlisle Beverly; $225,000
994 Kemper Meadow Dr: 994 Kemper Meadwo Drive LLC to Watkins Jordan & Cameron Bryant; $274,000
Glendale
28 Coral Ave: Hoh Llp to Fisk Daniel & Margaret; $390,000
80 Fountain Ave: Burchenal Melna H to Schunk Christopher & Angela Schunk; $843,811
Golf Manor
2649 Losantiville Ave: Doyle Frank G Iii to Betty Jo LLC; $80,000
Green Township
1680 Devils Backbone Rd: Weyer Dolores Faye to Batte Dewayne; $150,000
1715 Ebenezer Rd: Carmichael Melissa to Batte Dewayne; $162,500
3167 Parkhill Dr: Michael Vicki A Tr to Sullivan Tyler Pierce & Hailey Marie Ryan; $310,000
3284 Anniston Dr: Montag Heather & Martin Bacon to Petrou Connor & Lois Ellen Breidenstein; $420,000
3300 Emerald Lakes Dr: Andriacco Anthony A to Cuda Ryan Robert @3; $168,500
3326 Emerald Walk: Trischler Mary Louise to Holstein Karl A Tr & Gisela A Holstein Tr; $300,000
4300 Regency Ridge Ct: Race Shirley G to Armbruster Janet; $229,000
4512 Clearwater Pl: Schafer Kimberly A to Yund Nancy & George Yund; $245,000
5215 Ralph Ave: Woulms Carol S & Michael P to Del Angel Rufino R & Catalina T Del Angel; $240,000
5381 Timberchase Ct: Rechel David C & Pamela J to Jung Charles; $362,000
5431 Philloret Dr: Taphorn Fred & Gloria A to Stamper Phillip & Heather L; $90,000
5632 Sprucewood Dr: Naber Melissa M & Andrew to Grey Audriana & Damian Grey; $350,000
6028 Falconway Ct: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Perry John Allen & Julie Ann Perry; $529,000
6324 Starvue Dr: Roehrig Ronald P to Cohen Ivan L & Jillian L Cohen; $231,000
6657 Hayes Rd: English Nancy L to Gemmell Christopher M; $33,592
7576 Bridge Point Dr: Jones Amanda Marie to Lytes Jr Randy C; $270,000
7649 Skyview Cr: Kieffer Anna Marie to Kleeman Mary Jane; $270,000
Devils Backbone Rd: Cluxton Paul & Katie to Jones Scott & Elizabeth; $109,900
Harrison
10472 Jesica Ln: Sloan Myra S to Emerson Laurie A & Taylor L Emerson; $250,000
105 Lellan Ave: Biggs Elizabeth A to Opendoor Property Trust I; $238,400
10858 West Rd: Opendoor Property Trust 1 to Ditullio Daniel M & Darlene Sargent; $266,000
111 Campbell Rd: Vasquez Joseph M & Dana to Becker Cara N; $202,500
8889 Williamson Cr: Kyle Cody to Besser Neaoma & Benjamin Allan Barnett; $325,000
97 Westfield Dr: Wallace Robert to Ruhe Tyler J; $99,000
Harrison Township
11500 Deer Trace Ln: Williams Gene A & Kathleen M to Therien Michael & Amy Therien; $567,500
7345 Brooks Rd: Dunaway Brian K & Mary to Steinbach Derek L; $285,000
Hartwell
23 Parkway Ave: Ayer Scott to Cruz Exartito Gonzalez; $106,000
26 Sheehan Ave: Clements Aaron B to Fairbanks Joseph David; $216,000
Hyde Park
1248 Michigan Ave: Stark Lori J Tr & Eric A Grohsgal Tr to Broerman Joseph & Cecillia Broerman; $1,400,000
2819 Victoria Ave: Grover John Emerson Tr & Elizabeth Lovett Grover Tr to Morris Meredith G & Jesse H Morris; $665,000
3008 Springer Ave: Flannery Eileen A & Patricia A to Fry Spencer J & Elizabeth Hayden Mitzlaff; $350,000
3437 Traskwood Cr: Waltz Jeffrey P to Neeb Kelly; $310,000
3637 Ault Park Ave: Mock Norah Tr to Cusick Brian Charles & Jamie Lynn Cusick; $546,693
Wasson Rd: Beckman Robert Tr to Cotterman Travis A; $7,500
Indian Hill
3 Noel Ln: Kirby Todd M to Donovan Kimberly A Tr; $800,000
9000 Beech Tl: Robbins Roselyn Tr to Statman Alan Joel & Lawrence C Kurtzman; $1,500,000
Kennedy Heights
3610 Ravenwood Ave: Hursh Wogenstahi Kaitlyn & Jordan Wogenstahl to Bruesewitz Alexis M & Bradley T Bruesewitz; $320,000
6138 Red Bank Rd: Blakely Kay F to Mcgill Sabrina & Ricardo Mcgill; $230,000
6648 Montgomery Rd: Saint Mark Ame Zion Church to Divine Destiny Praise And Worship Center; $170,000
6650 Montgomery Rd: Saint Mark Ame Zion Church to Divine Destiny Praise And Worship Center; $170,000
6678 Kennedy Ave: Rx Capital LLC to Lets Invest Management Group LLC; $175,000
6814 Withany Ave: Cannon Nathan D to Green Simone; $165,000
Linwood
4851 Eastern Ave: Oc Classic Renovations LLC to 4851 Eastern Ave LLC; $40,000
Lockland
113 Cooper Ave: Parsons Dennis T to Community Improvement Corporation Of Lockland; $115,000
Loveland
248 Riva Ridge Ct: Mehbod William M & Barbara J Williams to Menendez Joshua M & Sara R; $480,000
610 Carrington Ln: Wheeler Katelyn J to Libstorff Daniel S & Sarah E Libstroff; $213,000
Lower Price Hill
1033 State Ave: Lee Reginald E to Olaniyan Oluseye & Atayah Olakunle; $179,000
627 Burns St: Stallsworth Theresa to Campisano Miranda; $270,000
629 Burns St: Stallsworth Theresa to Campisano Miranda; $270,000
Madeira
6580 Minnewaukan Dr: Volz Robert M & Amie M to Volz Madeline & Alec Schuster; $600,000
6906 Kenwood Rd: Beacock Robert J Tr to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $231,500
6970 Charlesfield Ln: Marsh Frances A Tr to Carmody Clayton A & Devon Carmody; $1,250,000
7258 Osceola Dr: Next Chapter Homes LLC to Gallenstein Mary Beth; $270,000
7313 Juler Ave: Homer Martha A to Throwbridge Property Management LLC; $365,000
7315 Iuka Ave: Heilman Douglas & Rose to Heilman Michael Tr; $500
7317 Euclid Ave: Mason Allen to Everlasting Estates LLC; $225,000
7832 Laurel Ave: Reinerstein LLC to Youngblood E Garrett & Sarah Youngblood; $920,000
Madisonville
4007 La Crosse Ave: Gates Linda C to Larkin Ventures LLC; $215,000
4015 La Crosse Ave: Gates Linda C to Larkin Ventures LLC; $215,000
4452 Erie Ave: 4452 Erie Avenue LLC to Bultema Iv John H; $378,000
5020 Ravenna St: Stevens Emily & Jacob R to Olson Elizabeth; $258,000
5711 Prentice St: Moeller Capital Group LLC to Onyx 58 LLC; $132,500
6937 Palmetto St: Erdahl Lindsey & Brian Morahan to Murta Thomas; $380,500
Mariemont
4316 Joan Pl: Kitchener Gregory & Catherine M to Mako Property Group LLC; $300,000
Miami Township
3501 Chestnut Park Ln: Bross Menke Rosalie E to Roaden Debby; $285,000
3702 Chestnut Park Ln: Stock Abigail to Oshaughnessy Molly M; $219,900
Montgomery
10599 Cinderella Dr: Spry Mark & Julie to Mckee Kathleen; $563,000
9041 Winthrop Dr: Matre Kerrie K to Burns Kevin & Amy A Burns; $618,000
Mount Auburn
1828 Highland Ave: Fuqua Joseph Ii @ 4 to Pandher Jugprince; $105,000
2014 Highland Ave: Erster Baustein Properties LLC to Schultz Dylanie & Bryan Schultz; $285,000
245 Helen St: Mackin Luke & Leigha to Turner & Turner Properties LLC; $150,000
546 Carmalt St: Rice Lucius H Jr to Brown Ayanna; $95,000
Mount Healthy
1456 Rambler Pl: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Home Recreations LLC; $162,000
7217 Clovernook Ave: Tmc Investments LLC to Prichard Lauren & Sean Mohan; $178,000
7621 Seward Ave: Everidge Tara & Dustin to Hoalst & Willison Real Estate LLC; $120,810
Mount Lookout
3102 Kinmont St: Vanswearingen Benjamin Charles to Altobelli Sophia; $375,000
3219 Glengyle Ave: Palazzolo Sue L to Ondo Cory & Katharine A Ondo; $410,000
3460 Arnold St: Reid Erik C & Tara M to Schutte Alexander & Kimberly Schutte; $789,500
3475 Ault View Ave: Zureick Brandon A & Kelley to Loftspring Nina & Lee Honig; $810,000
805 Delta Ave: Randall Alison to Mongenas Elliott; $160,000
Linwood Ave: 2256 Ivy LLC to 3603 Developers LLC; $210,000
Mount Washington
1209 Dean Ct: Hancock Douglas & Lisa to E L Re LLC; $155,000
1595 Bloomingdale Ave: Gray Elizabeth to Seamon Mary; $362,800
1758 Marquette Ave: Fischesser Shannon M to Rjl Enterprises LLC; $105,000
2353 Beechmont Ave: Chalfant Andrew J to Larios Shawn; $260,000
5243 Salem Hills Ln: Wolfer Catherine A Tr & Stephen John Tr to Golan Julie J Tr; $315,000
6250 Glade Ave: Hansell Arlynn Lee to Donohoo Trenton; $350,000
Newtown
7761 Oyster Bay Ln: Kelly Peter J to Sherwood Gabrielle N; $515,000
North Avondale
4035 Ledgewood Dr: Fuller Robin L to Vantage Captial LLC; $176,000
North College Hill
1708 Dallas Ave: Benjelloun Mounssif to Robinson Olivia; $166,000
1826 De Armand Ave: Rainey Ethel M to Warden Kara C; $195,000
2000 Galbraith Rd: Pickens Brian R & Kristina K to Heinrich Erich; $21,000
6808 Marvin Ave: Miller Christopher M & Angela H to Sarja Henry; $155,000
Hamilton Ave: United Dairy Farmers Inc to Goc Realco LLC; $725,000
North Fairmount
1883 Baltimore Ave: Shields Eric to Svhields Cedric; $30,150
Northside
1573 Pullan Ave: West Tim Terrell to Callier Durell; $275,101
1615 Chase Ave: Delois Samuel Peter to Orth Steven; $114,000
1618 Cooper St: Lad Real Estate Holdings LLC to South Block Properties; $50,000
1622 Cooper St: Lad Real Estate Holdings LLC to South Block Properties; $50,000
1640 Chase Ave: Pm Real Estate Holdings LLC to Pearson Andrew J & Madeline N Drexelius; $289,000
3936 Colerain Ave: Childers Austyn to Avpflanz LLC; $30,000
4135 Langland St: Hat Trick Homes LLC to Ocean Innovation LLC; $185,000
4319 Beech Hill Ave: Cavagnaro Lindsay to Roland David & Brooke Barnhill; $375,000
4329 Virginia Ave: L&m Investment Group LLC to Patagundi Viplove Ishwar & Edith Patagundi; $289,900
Norwood
1709 Sherman Ave: Schwarts Property LLC to Pacheco Freddie; $375,500
1816 Cleveland Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $109,900
1816 Cleveland Ave: Provident Trust Group Fbo Thomas J Ridel Ira to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $82,600
2031 Crown Ave: Mccoy Scott A to Scheitlin Megan; $305,500
2136 Slane Ave: Select Property Group LLC to Hall Deborah & Richard; $540,000
2437 Kenilworth Ave: Mcgraw Ryan Joseph & Meridan Elise Peters to Riddle Cooper W & Autumn L; $455,000
2529 Williams Ave: Hinkle David R & Linda D to Sweeney William J; $370,000
2641 Cypress Wy: Castille Rea Holdings LLC to Woods Lisa V; $485,000
4024 Huston Ave: Cipollone Daniel & Alexis Fehrenbach to Vanesko Kaitlin Rachel; $270,000
4027 Madison Ave: Prater Ricky L to Tran Thi Ngoc Nga; $294,000
4614 Carter Ave: Kassem Nasser to Honorable Investments LLC; $127,500
4802 Oak St: Kayleigh Home LLC to Vu Maily; $330,000
4816 Oak St: Lavey Larry & Meredith to Dambra Charles S; $140,000
5023 Linden Ave: Jkh Bbb Holdings LLC to Gabotero Chelsea; $165,000
5501 Homer Ave: Mcdaniel Samantha to Behymer Blaine; $253,000
Oakley
3326 Brotherton Rd: Smith Larry D & Carol P to Albertson Natalie A; $300,000
3409 Aston Ct: Zollett Lauren to Deville Cameron C; $413,000
3762 Drakewood Dr: Hanna Mary to Niemeyer Jonathan David & Jennifer Miracle; $617,000
3769 Drakewood Dr: Carrier Mary V & Dylan W Mclean to Holman Judy Elaine & William C; $448,000
3806 Drakewood Dr: Meyer Ross P & Emilie to Hoffner Rondi; $755,900
4000 Taylor Ave: Stackpole Richard to Ozarzak Melissa A; $381,660
4137 Sherel Ln: Downing Brian & Stephanie to Zak Sara M; $460,000
4165 Sherel Ln: Calhoun Kathryn G & Christopher A to Tramonte Jacqueline S; $422,500
4188 Marburg Ave: Riddle Cooper & Autumn Lee Miller to Smith Zachary & Annabelle Gordon; $290,000
Over-the-Rhine
122 Peete St: 122 Peete Street LLC to Oph Peete Garage LLC; $65,000
1431 Main St: Wesley Chevalier Noah & Laura Mccandless to Siegel Mary; $236,200
Pleasant Ridge
5330 Tanner Ave: Harmony Realty LLC to Cisneros Christina M; $229,900
5708 Abelia Ct: Dillon Shawn C & Trevin P to Mitchell Tyler H & Alexandria M; $450,000
6314 Fairhurst Ave: Mcgoff Joseph Grady to Bell Olivia Rosemary & Abigail Caroline Morgan; $344,500
Reading
2014 Hunt Rd: Ohara Robin L to Evers Martin; $170,000
8628 Reading Rd: Manis William Charles & Jody Marie to Stirsman Jason; $199,000
9156 Reading Rd: Bien Roger A & Tamara L Fine to Bien Roger A & Ra Bien LLC; $91,750
Roselawn
1876 Sunnybrook Dr: Lre 1 LLC to Kind Re LLC; $210,000
7926 Glenorchard Dr: Avm Investments LLC to Stm 21 LLC; $145,000
Sayler Park
6203 Hillside Ave: Cipriani Danielle Renee to Harris Antonio L Sr; $165,000
6327 Hillside Ave: Dixon Aaron J to Richmond Alex J & Samantha R Richmond; $243,500
Sharonville
10890 Lemarie Dr: Harris Mark J to Obrien Kimberly; $280,000
11123 Reading Rd: Dumbbell Syndicate LLC to 11123 Reading LLC; $150,000
11758 Locksley Ct: Ross Emily Jean Tr to Hill Betty Ann C; $400,000
1494 Valdosta Dr: Houston Ernestine W to Deffinger Lela; $216,000
3327 Hageman Ave: 3327 Hageman LLC to Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C Hilton; $170,000
3922 Mefford Ln: Schuh Jennifer & Aaron to Lawson Kevin Robert & Shannon Lawson; $310,000
5003 Gareth Ln: King Krista Sue to Toshov Muhsinjon & Rohat Tosheva; $215,000
Silverton
6817 Plainfield Rd: 6817 Plainfield Properties LLC to 6817 Plainfield Rd LLC; $275,000
South Fairmount
2521 Seegar Ave: Boulden D Andre A & Amanda K to Alvarado Maria Del Carmen Iraheta; $35,000
Spring Grove Village
4430 Station Ave: Martin Joshua R & Amanda J Pertuset to Simmons Nicholas E & Luanna Rudd; $365,000
749 Epworth Ave: Hidden Cloud LLC to Penmatsa Nalini & Kishore Ravipati; $145,000
Springdale
283 Nelson Ln: Weigel Dorothy L to Kuhl Kenneth T & Katelynn R Mrusek; $240,000
426 Ray Norrish Dr: Williams Karyn Trustee to Smile Studio Properties LLC; $188,500
805 Cedarhill Dr: Goetz Richard W to Housley Harvey L & Lashonda Jones; $310,000
849 Clearfield Ln: Deutsch Gigi B to Kremer Anthony & Olivia; $280,100
Springfield Township
2073 Springdale Rd: Ellis Martin to Seretsky Michael; $163,000
525 Riddle Rd: Collins Richard M & Deanna M to Schlueter Kieran Conway & Nathan Andrew Schlueter; $460,000
6380 Ridgefield Dr: Gerbus Remodeling Inc to Diegmueller James F Tr; $90,000
8490 Winton Rd: Stojevski Simo & Maleva to Lone Star Bloom Cin LLC; $225,000
854 North Bend Rd: Hesse Jon P to Nicholas George D Tr & Eugenia L Nicholas Tr; $220,000
9340 Bridgecreek Dr: Price Robert J & Carissa M to Arora Yanini; $235,000
9373 Stoneybrooke: Hann James & Donna to Rogers Linda Mccoy; $276,000
9373 Stoneybrooke: Hann James & Donna to Rogers Linda Mccoy; $276,000
St. Bernard
10 Ludlow Ave: Solve Ventures LLC to Holloway Jr Clarence L & Kara Holloway; $92,500
4414 Kemper Ave: Weber Kurt Michael to Rodriguez Samuel J; $373,500
4904 Chalet Dr: Winter Jennifer & Mark to Sena Mark & Mia; $83,000
52 Mitchell Ave: Otherson Jenna Maria & Kiana Reed to Steigerwald John & Austin Shelton; $307,000
Sycamore Township
4031 Mantell Ave: Cordell Michael W to Mason Lodi H; $245,000
6427 Camp Superior Dr: Turner Karen E to Muntis Elaine M & Alex Brownlow; $351,000
8755 Kenwood Rd: Iaciofano Anthony J & Teresa Ann King Trustee to Herndon Diane C & Richard D Herndon Co Tr; $550,000
Northlake Dr: Rlg 8 LLC to 7915 Dental LLC; $496,400
Symmes Township
11643 Rich Rd: Cooman Karen L & Richard J to Bauer Misty A Tr; $480,000
12011 Carrington Ln: Schille Sarah to Young Sara A & Christopher M Young; $199,000
8698 Totempole Dr: Doebereiner Michael & Lisbeth A to Brower Blake & Juliana Brower; $645,500
9050 Symmes Ridge Ln: Brown Beverly A to Mccullough Katherine K & Robert M Mccullough; $567,500
9207 Stonewood Ct: Wp Stonewood LLC to Hwang Helen; $245,000
Walnut Hills
2110 Fulton Ave: Shell Anera Tr to Kindl Gabriel; $147,500
West End
1800 Findlay St: Amed Enterprises LLC to West End Retail LLC; $40,000
542 Findlay St: Amed Enterprises LLC to West End Retail LLC; $40,000
West Price Hill
1043 Beech Ave: Dehay Remolding LLC to 1043 Beech LLC; $218,000
1043 Beech Ave: Lloyd Leo & Laura J to Dehay Remolding LLC; $88,000
1100 Coronado Ave: Streitmarter Linda M Tr Jack to Noll Joseph C & Keagan C Noll; $162,600
1139 Cherevilla Ln: Davidson Donald J to Freudiger Luke Daniel; $105,500
1241 Dewey Ave: Iceberg Rehab & Remodeling LLC to Ktma Holdings LLC; $35,000
1243 Dewey Ave: Iceberg Rehab & Remodeling LLC to Ktma Holdings LLC; $35,000
1846 First Ave: Massong Mary Frances & Joyce A Kilday to Collins Cromer Lequita D; $150,000
4748 Clevesdale Dr: Lacey Brienne I to Daigneault Sarah Colleen; $217,000
703 Rosemont Ave: Ison Janet F to Moore Carlin; $195,000
714 Rosemont Ave: Darpel Jeffrey & Kimberly to Stamper Joshua Christian & Krista; $230,000
Westwood
2715 Westbrook Dr: Habtyes Ketema to Ewing Shona; $249,900
2849 Montana Ave: Bruns Brian to Cornell Home Remolding LLC; $102,000
2932 Ferguson Rd: Ab Buildings LLC to Blye Ebony; $345,000
2942 Feltz Ave: Snider Ethan A to Gossiaux Margaret E; $242,500
2942 Westridge Ave: Daley Abigail Graham to Kramer John & Sarah Koenig; $180,000
3004 Glenmore Ave: Briede Debra Kay Mcatee & L Russell Briede to Kilday Joyce; $115,000
3040 Queen City Ave: Inclusive Housing Resources to Ofori-yentumi & Juliana A Badu; $229,500
3112 Werk Rd: 3112 Werk LLC to Shawnquita R Buck; $324,000
3120 Gobel Ave: Mbathie Mouhamadou Lamine Bara to Ndiaye Issa; $6,470
3140 Montana Ave: Wiley Kathleen M to Zehnder Thomas & Samantha Jo; $310,000
3142 Coral Park Dr: Pinelo Laura to Mauk Jacob & Sydney Myers; $247,500
3306 Ferncroft Dr: South West Ohio Residences Inc to Motbaynor Aregitu; $362,522
5793 Timrick Ct: Brooks Nancy to Pettijohn Marquita; $214,000
Whitewater Township
9305 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000
9309 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000
9315 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000
9319 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000
Strimple Rd: Frame Jay E to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $50,000
Wyoming
1525 Maple Ave: Walters Thomas to Schaefer Brian W; $315,500
265 HiLLCrest Dr: Cordier Antoine Tr & Brigitte Cordier-fanniere to Dewar Mark & Amanda Dewar; $625,000
377 Compton Rd: Story Carrie R & Scott A to Walters Thomas & Anna Walters; $395,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1044 Poplar Ridge Road: David Baker to Neumann Brothers, LLC; $115,000
3728 Ridgewood Court: Michael Pelgen to Samantha and Anthony Ferraro; $290,000
610 Paradise Court: Kristine and Kevin Maloney to Madison Steele and Joseph Kidwell; $490,000
622 W. Miller Road: Richard Ping to Charles Wells; $231,500
7757 Devonshire Drive, unit 34-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Dorothy Wiley; $316,000
7933 Trillium Court: Kelsey and James Coy II to Kaitlyn and Thomas Mesewicz; $392,500
8839 Main St.: Angela and Donald Wimsatt to Karin and Tyler Womack; $355,000
9730 Echo Hills: Flips R Us, LLC to Jessica Spenlau and Ben Braun; $281,000
Bellevue
115 Foote Ave.: Olivia Bunch and Jackson Greiwe to Shana Stryker; $300,000
213 Berry Ave.: Jordan Earlywine and Austin Abner to Margaret Hamad; $355,500
339 Van Voast Ave.: Pink House Properties, LLC to Devon McCormick; $200,000
345 Van Voast Ave.: Madison Steele and Joseph Kidwell to Laura Kaufman and Jacob Lester; $320,000
Burlington
2316 Northmoor Lane, unit 103: Victor Langsdale to Jeffrey Rains II; $185,000
5022 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kaycee Voline; $444,000
5882 Bunkers Ave., unit 103-I: Maria Cisneros and Oscar Ozawa to Beverly Kelley; $214,000
6325 Bernard Court: Rachel and Austin Begley to Matthew Bremer; $355,000
6369 Beecher Court: JoAnn Schaub to Moving Home, LLC; $251,000
9264 Lower River Road: Amy Burbank and Thomas Grace to Robert Hodge; $100,000
California
10957 Persimmon Grove Pike: Debra and Robert Kramer to Emma and Steven Neltner; $419,000
9260 Cryer Road: Deborah Willis to Teresa Turner and Steven Tiemeyer; $335,000
Cold Spring
12 Springside Drive, unit 8A: Kenneth Record to Rita Beckman; $265,000
1255 Cabin Creek West Drive: Gina and Nathan Kohler to Airelle Drane and Nicholas Hawthorne; $599,000
2518 Altura Drive: CL Acquisition, LLC to Kathryn and Jeffrey Smith; $230,000
5051 Bella Vista Drive: CL Acquisition, LLC to Laura Kohrs; $248,000
Covington
124 W. 6th St.: Janette and Roy Hobbie Jr. to John-Paul Volk; $490,000
1326 Holman St.: LionKat, LLC to Inspira Financial Trust, LLC; $200,000
1510 Kavanaugh St.: LionKat, LLC to Greeley Sacor; $30,000
2114 Maryland Ave.: Emily and Edward Landis Jr. to Emily Barnett; $230,000
24 W. 36th St.: Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Eric Beutel to Gerald Lefebvre; $150,000
2493 Bella Ridge, unit 403-304: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Katherine Stout; $301,500
2733 Rosina Ave.: Desirae and Joseph Houben to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Darrell Bradenburg; $196,000
3159 Windermer Hill: Lisa and Michael Mullen to Kristine Maloney; $430,000
343 W. 17th St.: Mark Brockman to Angela Wilson; $185,000
3901 Church St.: Celeste and Anthony McCully to Hadley George; $260,000
522 Highland Pike: Miranda and Corey Thompson to Shannon O'Brien and Thomas Schmidt; $192,500
6147 Taylor Mill Road: Kaitlyn and Zachary Bezold to Lisa and Gregory Mettens; $320,000
926 Virginia Lane: Kelly Bryant to Virginia 926, LLC; $175,000
930 Western Ave.: Mary and Howard Barber to MKD Land Trust Partners; $60,000
938 Hawkshead Drive: Todd Luna to Green Mountain Capital, LLC; $282,000
Crescent Springs
650 Foxhill Drive, unit 9-202: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Joyce and Steven McCann; $294,500
Crittenden
14202 Dixie Highway: Angelica Bramel to Pure Green, LLC; $230,000
Dayton
403 1/2 10th Ave.: Jeffrey Cline to Sarah Farrar and Sean Crowley; $245,000
Edgewood
3118 Elmwood Drive: Jennifer Weber to Hunter Brown; $320,000
3137 Royal Windsor Drive: Kristen and Timothy Tierney to Kaitlin and Brian Hudson; $475,000
Edgewood 3222 Charter Oak Road: Scott Bessler to Abigail Bertke; $295,000
410 Glenview Court: Tricia and Scott Hawkins to Melissa Rousseau and Corey Bennett; $285,000
632 Braddock Court: Kelli Jordan to Rachel and Jonathan Ehelen; $527,500
Erlanger
1230 Lynn Haven Way: The Drees Company to Paul Sallada Jr.; $431,500
1242 Viola Lane: The Drees Company to Deborah and Jason Lehmkuhl; $674,000
Florence
1717 Braeburn Court: Elizabeth Cardillo and Richard Cardillo to Kendra Welton and Brad Williams; $300,000
3204 Fontaine Court: Dana and Terry Weaver to Jason Beck; $300,000
3920 Pathfinder Court: Nicole Mains to Ramon Perez; $242,000
423 Sunnybrook Drive: Melissa and Michael Lively to Tina and Richard Staley; $270,000
460 Marian Lane, unit 1: Emily and Andrew Adkins to Steven McDonald; $153,000
6120 Redbud Court: Kendra and Andrew Ross to KY123, LLC; $345,500
7027 Glen Kerry Court: Theresa and Randy Reekers and Clifford Reekers III to Timothy Haynes; $183,000
Fort Thomas
22 Franklin Ave.: Alexandra and Christopher Daniels to Taylor Kidd; $170,000
25 Jennifer Court: Susan and Wayne Vinson to Amanda and Eric Wilson; $395,000
34 Porters Lane: Linda and John Schuchter to Anastasia and Chas Siemer; $498,000
407 Keeneland Drive: Blen Seid and Eric Metzger to Rebecca and Shawn Eckerlin; $201,000
42 Donnely Drive: Katrina Boehmer to Jordan Earlywine and Austin Abner; $465,000
75 S. Shaw Lane: Jerry Dempsey to Ashley and Jared Briley; $1,249,500
923 Highland Ave.: Samantha Pannos and John Turner to Whitney and Justin Bailey; $330,000
Fort Wright
1630 Amsterdam Road: Matthew Wehry to LionKat, LLC; $90,000
1714 Fort Henry Drive: Julianna Menner and Mary Scott to Natalie and Ronald Kloska; $375,000
451 Glengarry Way: Lisa and Patrick Allen to Caroline and Brady Klein; $635,000
Hebron
1191 Thistleridge Drive: William Blackburn to Elizabeth and Landon Clark; $595,000
1700 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Livia and Kevin Rabideau; $456,500
2224 Silver Peak Drive: The Drees Company to Candace and William Castner; $630,000
2376 Oakview Court: Edna and Anthony Lewis to Vicki and Donald Degenhardt; $394,000
2403 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Brinette Mujinga and Luis Mujinga; $424,000
Highland Heights
12 Meadow Lane, unit 8: LES Real Estate, LLC to Anna Foell; $170,000
Independence
1101 Audas Court: Tina and Jeremy Lawrence to Joanna and Christopher Hinkel; $362,000
1699 Cherry Blossom Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Marlene and Samuel Schulte; $350,000
1996 Carver Court: 8001, LLC to Lydia and Ian Hamilton; $251,000
2743 Sycamore Creek Drive: Gina and Michael Siano to Reneasha Toll; $382,000
5330 Fowler Creek Road: John Bonsall to Kelli and Scott Wilson; $550,000
607 Skyway Drive: Daniel Johnson to William Crouch; $240,000
6217 Streamside Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Franklin Brown Jr.; $534,000
Ludlow
20 Butler St.: Metco, LLC to Kelli Jordan; $344,500
467 Elm St.: Kayla and Jonathan Dusing to Robyn Feld and Matthew Reed; $204,000
Morning View
15356 Madison Pike: Rebecca and William Cornelius to David Fisk; $200,000
Newport
1 Baum St.: Daryl McDowell to Samuel O'Donnell; $230,000
230 W. 9th St.: Toliver Holdings, LLC to Cozy Ohio, LLC; $89,500
50 19th St.: Daniel Hofmeister to Wiber Ramirez; $184,000
536 E. 3rd St.: Maribeth and Steven Klein to Kristen Bernert; $728,000
917 Saratoga St.: Lisa Smith to Kimberly and Edward Hall Jr.; $645,500
Southgate
200 W. Walnut St.: Hardy Property Holdings, LLC to Emma and Scott Lawrence; $236,000
3864 Battery Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lynn Johnson and Thomas Kroneberger; $852,000
Taylor Mill
50 Primrose Drive: Denise Dirkes to Marie Cossins and Canaan Berry; $280,000
Union
10893 Saint Andrews Drive: Constance Bowman to MPE Consulting, LLC; $125,000
1342 Costal Court: Patricia and William Carroll to Katelin and Tyler Christoffersen; $760,000
Verona
3132 Verona Mudlick Road: Elizabeth and Christian Martin to Morgan Kern and Luke Sachesenmaier; $342,500
Villa Hills
2859 Shadbark Lane: The Drees Company to Ponlork Eng and Sreylin Ung; $650,000
Walton
1127 Cheval Drive: Kristy and Jeremy Zeigler to Tina and Timothy Gregory; $545,000
13587 Green Road: Shelby Frye and Matthew Gripshover to Benjamin Cahill; $255,000
382 University Drive: The Drees Company to Xioxiao Liu and William Massie; $331,000
46 Pine Top Drive: John Bender to Stability, LLC; $115,000
620 Crescent Landing , 4-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Hettie Cheeseman; $238,000
