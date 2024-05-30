1.5 million Medline portable bed rails recalled after 2 women killed at care facilities

About 1.5 million portable bed rails were recalled Thursday over asphyxia hazards following two deaths at care facilities, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Two models of the Medline Industries bed rails are being recalled.

"When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress," the commission wrote. "This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation."

Recalled Bed Assist Bar pictured with retention strap included with product.

Checking for recalled products

Consumers with bed rails should check for the following model numbers:

MDS6800BA − this model was sold individually

MDS6800BAH − this model was sold in cases of three units

The name "Medline” and the model number are printed on a label located on the support frame of the bed rail near the vertical portion, according to the commission.

Medline Industries recalls 1.5 million adult portable bed rails due to serious entrapment and asphyxia hazards.

How many recalled products were sold?

Between July 2009 and March 2024, Medline sold about 1.5 million of the recalled bed rails. The products range in price from $32 and $64.

The bed rails were sold through Medline’s websites, Medline.com and athome.medline.com, as well as Amazon and Walmart.com, online pharmacies, and online medical supply stores.

Who was killed by the recalled product?

Two people died by entrapment associated with the bed rails: a 76-year-old woman at a senior nursing facility in Iowa and an 87-year-old woman at a residential care facility in South Carolina, according to the commission.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Medline for a refund.

The commission urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 1.5 million Medline portable bed rails recalled after 2 deaths