$1.5 million being spent along Farish Street. See what is happening

The Jackson Redevelopment Authority and 2 Degrees Mississippi have partnered with the U.S. Forestry Service to secure $1.5 million in funds that will go toward green spaces on Farish Street in Jackson that have been labeled as heat islands.

The money, which can only be used for this project, is meant to help offset urban heat. The project is expected to break ground in the fall when it is more suitable for plants and trees to be planted. The project, which spans a portion of both sides of Farish Street, could take as long as three years to complete.

According to JRA and 2 Degrees, the Farish Street project was chosen by community members based on two factors, the urban heat island data collected for Jackson revealing that Farish Street is an extreme heat island, recording 10 degrees hotter than other parts of the city, and that Farish Street has historical significance.

UMC on Farish: Historic Black church in Jackson receives part of $4 million grant

What's up with Southwest? Southwest cut some Jackson flights, but was passenger traffic the reason?

Farish Street, sometimes referred to as a Black Wall Street was a center of Black business and culture that thrived in spite of the challenges of segregation and racism. Many organizations and leaders of the Civil Rights Movement lived and worked there, making Farish street a symbol of Black socio-political resiliency. With the advent of integration of public schools combined with the systemic underinvestment that followed, the street began to decline.

The Jackson Redevelopment Authority, along with 2 Degrees Mississippi announced a plan that will help combat urban heating along historic Farish Street. The two announced they had secured $1.5 million in funds from the U.S. Forestry Service.

"This has been a team effort," said Christopher Pike, executive director of the JRA. "We are doing something that is really impactful for Farish Street."

Pike, who came on board as the new chief of the JRA earlier this year, said that one of the reasons he ultimately took the job was because he wanted to help turn around Farish Street.

"I had seen a lot of bad places, but this is one the worst I have seen in my career," Pike said. "It needs some love. It needs significant investment to make up for the underinvestment over the years. So, I am excited about the $1.5 million investment that will be going into Farish Street. When is the last time we have been able to say these words?"

The plan will include a shaded area with trees and other native plants that will help mitigate the heat trapped in the area. There will also be benches and a stage so that the community can gather. The project will span across both sides of the street in the 200s block of Farish Street.

"This is the first of many investments into Farish Street that will be coming in the very near future," Pike said. "There will be many more announcements in the next two years. We are working with developers as we speak on projects. This project helps kick that off as there will be an amazing place for people to gather as new business being to proliferate this area. You can really feel the energy here. I don't know how to define it yet but it's the kind of energy you need when change is starting to happen."

Members of the Jackson Redevelopment Authority, along with 2 Degrees Mississippi discuss a partnership that will help combat urban heating along historic Farish Street. The two announced they has secured $1.5 million in funds from the U.S. Forestry Service.

The design of the area was provided by students form the Mississippi State University architecture program, which houses its fifth-year program in Downtown Jackson.

Dominika Perry, the president and CEO of 2 Degrees says this project is important to the future of Farish Street.

"There has been a translation of community vision and preferences into a plan that will be implemented here on Farish Street," Perry said. "We have been meeting with community members for more than two years to make this work for the community."

Both Perry and Pike said they expect the transition from design to development to be a smooth one.

"We just have to wait for things to cool off a bit, and I think you will be able to physically see the progress begin," Perry said. "I think this is a very exciting time for the entire City of Jackson and we cannot wait to see the fruits of the labor."

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Historic Farish Street getting $1.5 million to combat urban heating