1 in 5 Milk Samples Test Positive for Bird Flu—Here’s Why Parents Shouldn’t Worry

Traces of bird flu were recently found in commercial milk, but federal agencies and experts say it's not cause for alarm at this time.

Peak cold, flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is on its way out—a relief for parents. Yet, headlines about bird flu have multiplied in recent days.

In late April, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that pasteurized commercial milk in the U.S. had traces of H5N1 bird flu. It announced that about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples contained bird flu traces. Then, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would begin testing ground beef for bird flu samples.

This comes after a man in Texas in March tested positive for bird flu, also known as avian flu, which had begun spreading across dairy cows.

However, the FDA stresses that commercial milk remains safe, and the experts Parents spoke with echo these sentiments. Additionally, experts emphasized that parents should not be alarmed right now and that understanding bird flu and how it spreads can help you proactively keep your family safe (and calm).

What Is Bird Flu?

Like humans, animals, including birds, can get the flu. In this case, H5N1 is the strain of flu that’s been detected.

“Avian flu is a strain of influenza or the flu that is typically spread among birds,” explains Andrew Handel, MD, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Stony Brook Children's Hospital. “Influenza A strains are categorized by the H and N proteins on their surface and the circulating bird flu strain is known as H5N1. Avian flu strains rarely infect humans but may cause severe disease if this does occur. Human-to-human transmission is rare.”

Let’s double-click on that last part, especially since it has been just four years since the start of a global pandemic caused by an upper respiratory virus.

“Influenza viruses tend to be species-specific, so bird flu infects birds, human influenza infects humans, etc.,” says Linda Yancey, MD, the director of infection prevention at the Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. “It is actually quite unusual for a flu virus to jump species. This is why we have only seen a handful of human cases whereas the virus is affecting millions of birds.”

The current outbreak likely spread between wild birds migrating along specific routes, explains Daniel Ganjian, MD, FAAP, a board-certified pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. In this case, it is spreading to dairy cattle for the first time in the United States.

Is It Safe To Drink Milk?

While the fact that flu strains typically spread between members of the same species may be comforting, parents may understandably be alarmed by news that a person and numerous dairy cows have tested positive and that remnants of the virus were detected in common food products. Ultimately, “rare” and “unusual” don’t mean “never.”

“Avian flu spread to humans is rare but can occur through exposure to bird saliva, mucous, or feces through the person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, or if it is inhaled,” Dr. Handel says.

We can’t say for sure how the person in Texas got infected or why the virus was in commercial milk, but health care providers can provide some plausible theories.

“The person in Texas had exposure to presumably infected dairy cows,” says Tempe Chen, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Infected cows can shed the virus in the milk they produce.”

Still, parents can feel safe continuing to serve pasteurized milk to their families.

“The domestic pasteurized milk supply is safe to drink,” Dr. Yancey says. “The process of pasteurization kills off bird flu and other potential pathogens. The bird flu fragments detected in commercial milk were dead virus [remnants] that had been killed by the process.”

In May, the FDA said it also tested samples of retail powdered infant formula and powdered milk products marketed as toddler formula. No viral fragments or virus were detected.

Dr. Handel agrees that parents need not panic right now.

“At this time, there should not be reason for alarm,” he says. “Avian flu cases in humans remain extremely rare and almost always among those with direct contact with infected animals—generally farmworkers.”

Bird Flu Symptoms and Prevention

While the chances of developing a case of bird flu are slim, it never hurts to be aware of symptoms. Dr. Ganjian says bird flu symptoms are similar to a strain of flu that spreads between humans and include:

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Headache

Difficulty breathing

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

A few simple steps in the kitchen can help you reduce your risk of bird flu, especially if you or a member of your family is at a higher risk, such as by being a farmworker.

“Always drink pasteurized milk,” Dr. Yancey says. “Raw milk is dangerous and should be avoided. Make sure that you are cooking your eggs to at least 160 degrees. Now is not the best time to eat your eggs over easy, no matter how yummy they are.”

And some common-sense measures still apply.

“Wash your hands thoroughly after handling poultry or eggs,” Dr. Ganjian says. “Avoid contact with surfaces or objects that might be contaminated by bird droppings.”

Speak with a health care provider if you’re concerned about your child’s health.



