About 1,400 workers at Ford electric pickup plant to transfer or take retirement offers next week

TechCrunch

X.ai, Elon Musk's AI startup, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-to-distant future ("in the coming days," X.ai writes in a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 -- at least judging by the benchmark results and specs that X has published.