‘1-4-3 Day’ in Pennsylvania celebrates kindness in honor of Mister Rogers

Wednesday is “1-4-3 Day” in Pennsylvania.

It’s a day used to celebrate the legacy of Fred Rogers by showing more kindness and gratitude to each other.

Rogers used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I love you” on his TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” It’s based on the number of letters in each word.

May 22 is the 143rd day of the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Vehicle crashes into UPMC Presbyterian Hospital 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, garbage truck in Washington County Pickup truck crashes through roof of Butler County jewelry store, driver flown to hospital VIDEO: Spork Pit BBQ closing down, owner & developer looking to take their business out of Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts