$1.3M ticket sold to longtime lottery player near Kansas City: ‘I didn’t believe it’

One Kansas City area resident just got $1.3 million richer, before taxes.

A Missouri Lottery player won the jackpot prize on a Quick Pick ticket he purchased for the April 17 Lotto drawing at QuikTrip, 705 Highway 40, in Blue Springs, according to a Missouri Lottery press release.

The winner said he had been watching the news when he picked up his phone to check the winning lottery numbers from that night.

“I saw the numbers, and I didn’t believe it,” the winner told the Missouri Lottery. “I called my son, who was downstairs, and he looked at it, and he said, ‘No, that can’t be right.’”

His ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 1, 11, 24, 30, 31 and 41.

“I was wishing for four or five numbers, but to get all six? It’s fantastic!” he said.

“I’ve been playing it since it came out,” he said. “But I’ve never won this much.”

The winner plans to use the money to pay off his house, but he also plans to have some fun, like buying a “little sports car.”

Lotto is an in-state draw game that costs $1 for two plays. The starting jackpot is $1 million, increasing until there is a winner.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m. All winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date of the last winning play.

You can check for unclaimed prizes on Missouri Lottery’s website to see if you may have missed when your winning ticket was announced.