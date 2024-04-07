It took several additional hours, but the winning numbers for the $1.326 billion Powerball were finally drawn early Sunday morning, and there was a grand-prize winner for the first time since January. At 2:29 a.m. ET Sunday, Powerball reported that the winning white numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69, plus a red Powerball of 9. According to Powerball, the drawing was delayed more than three hours as one jurisdiction required “additional time to complete the required pre-draw procedures.” READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/1-33-billion-powerball-jackpot-won-by-single-ticket-in-oregon/

