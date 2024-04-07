$1.30 billion Powerball drawing delayed for Saturday, April 6. Lottery officials 'need time'

What are the Powerball numbers?

At 11 p.m. Saturday, social media lit up with questions like, what happened? Who won? Is there a glitch with Powerball? With the jackpot at a record-setting $1.30 billion, we can see why there's a lot of interest. A check on Powerball's site at 11:15 p.m. ET shows a message from lottery officials: "The Powerball drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 has been delayed. Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process. Please hold on to your tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. When the required pre-draw procedures are complete, the Powerball drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.

"The drawing will be live streamed on Powerball.com, and the winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel."

Interestingly, this has happened before − during another high-profile billion-dollar Powerball jackpot. In November 2022 for the then $1.9 billion jackpot (final sales pushed it to $2.04 billion, which was claimed by Edwin Castro of California, see below).

Check back to see if your winning numbers matched the billion-dollar Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday, April 6.

Powerball numbers for Saturday, April 6, 2024: TBD

It's not an April Fool's joke — the Powerball lottery jackpot for Monday, April 1 hit $1 billion and has rolled over twice since then.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday rings in at $1.3 billion, with a cash option of $608.9 million. That ranks it the fourth highest Powerball jackpot of all time and the eighth-highest lottery jackpot of all time.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is no longer in the running to become the biggest lottery jackpot of all time, since one lucky ticket in New Jersey matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball for the $1.13 billion prize on Tuesday, March 26.

Although no one claimed the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, a whopping nine lucky tickets matched five numbers each for a $1 million prize. Two of those tickets were bought in California, two in Massachusetts and one ticket in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington.

Powerball results 4/6/24, $1.3 billion drawing

The Saturday, 4/6/24, Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.3 billion with a cash option at $608.9 million.

When did the current Powerball jackpot start?

The latest series of Powerball lottery drawings started after the Jan. 1, New Year's Day, drawing for $842.4 million ended with a winner. Here's a recap of the drawings and how much the jackpot has grown since then.

Edwin Castro of Altadena, California, is the sole winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on *Nov. 7, 2022. Edwin Castro won the largest-ever lottery jackpot, and he opted for a lump sum of $997.6 million, just shy of $1 billion, according to the California Lottery. After taxes, Castro walked away with $628.5 million, USA TODAY reported.

Though he declined to appear publicly when he claimed the grand prize two months after the drawing, Castro complimented California public schools "as the real winner" and said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic.

In California, lottery winners' identities are public record.

California Lottery director Alva Johnson announced Castro's win on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

Who won $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?

After months of rollovers, the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball drawing ballooned to a whopping $2.04 billion. The jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion days before the drawing, but lottery ticket sales pushed it to more than $2 billion after updated calculations. The drawings had rolled over 40 times since Aug. 3, 2022. Edwin Castro finally won the lottery with these winning numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

Did something weird happen with $2.04 billion Powerball lottery drawing?

Because of the intense interest in the $2 billion prize, there was a delay in the drawing for almost 10 hours. Powerball drawings are normally at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Nov. 7, 2022, was a Monday, and the drawing didn't occur until the next morning.

According to Powerball, the delay was due to "a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols."

The highly anticipated drawing was delayed because a participating lottery was still processing its sales and play data, the Multi-State Lottery Association said. It's not clear which lottery was affected. Powerball officials said they have "strict security requirements" that 48 participating lotteries must meet before a drawing can occur.

As soon as the required procedures were completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing proceeded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Who sold winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket in California?

Even though the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing was delayed, it didn't take long for the California Lottery system to announce Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station, in Altadena, California, near Los Angeles, sold the winning ticket. The identity of the lottery retailer was released a day after the drawing.

In a press conference, owner Joe Chahayed Jr. said he wanted to share the money with his 11 grandchildren. Chahayed and his his son, Joe Chahayed Jr., posed for pictures outside Joe's Service Center. Retailers typically get a small piece of the grand prize, but because lottery ticket sales pushed the Powerball jackpot well over $2 billion, the bonus prize grew, too. The California Lottery awarded Chahayed a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"We want to thank all of our community members that always come that are dedicated to this station," Chahayed said at the Nov. 9, 2022, news conference. "They truly believe in luck and they truly believe that some things are just deserved to be."

Since the historic lottery win, Joe's Service Center in California has had a taste of celebrity, too. News reports show people have touched a Joe's Service Center window sign for good luck.

In addition to the grand prize, 22 tickets worth $1 million matched all five numbers except the Powerball in 16 states, Powerball officials said.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for $2.04 billion drawing?

In an odd coincidence, one of the winning numbers matched the Powerball in the $2.04 billion drawing. The Nov. 7, 2022, winning Powerball numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

