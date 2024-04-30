1 of 3 accused in 2023 drive-by shooting enters guilty plea

Apr. 29—One of the three men charged in the drive-by shooting death of Gumbel Negate Gilo, 25, in June of 2023, has altered his plea in the case.

Manamany Omot Abella, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Mower County District Court to a single count of felony aiding an offender — accomplice after the fact. A sentencing date of Aug. 2 has been set.

Prior to this he had pleaded not guilty to two charges of second degree murder, two charges of second degree attempted murder and one charge of dangerous weapon-drive-by shooting towards a person.

Another suspect in the case, Jenup Stepen Chop, 19, will be going to trial starting on July 8 and along with 29-year-old Cham Obang Oman, are facing the same set of charges as Abella. The two have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

There are currently no upcoming court dates listed for Oman.

Gilo was killed the night of June 9, when the car he and two others were riding in were allegedly targeted by the trio on Fourth Street Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Gilo dead in the driver's seat.

A second man was found sitting on the boulevard by a tree with a gunshot wound to his upper arm, and a woman had been shot in the abdomen. Police determined that these two people had also been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and had exited the car after it crashed.