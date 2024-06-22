$1.235 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.
Amberley Village
8124 Fontaine Ct: Conlon Lawrence P & Sharon L to Calihan Edward & Benjamin Gustin; $480,000
8300 Lynnehaven Dr: Flesher Allison A to Pierson Molly C & Emillie Garcia; $480,000
Anderson Township
1156 Wilshire Ave: Penquite-binnion Melissa to Blair Mihail; $178,500
1758 Wanninger Ln: Dharma Co Cincinnati LLC to Brandhorst Lindsey & Charles Brandhorst; $315,000
2232 Spinningwheel Ln: Johnson Lynn S to Herman Mary Kathleen & Alex Robert Herman; $465,000
6939 Turpin View Dr: Dufendach Kevin & Nicole to Sutherland Bridget A & Robert; $725,000
7380 Ridgepoint Dr: Mink Nancy M to Lecrone Joseph Brian; $177,000
7458 Etoncross Ct: Houck Constance E to Rastani Mark R & Sydney R Rastani; $420,000
7980 Blackthorn Dr: Cooper Betty L to Cox Kimberly & Gregory Heldreth; $292,500
8234 Eastdale Dr: Ko Ming-huei & Yu-mei to Schimmelfing John & Rachel Clem; $480,000
8406 Shenstone Dr: Iliff Andrew Lynn & Erin Lynn Iliff to Kidd Jr John E & Amanda L Kidd; $335,000
8661 Clough Pk: Helton Rebecca A to Ayers Wardell; $375,000
Avondale
3668 Vine St: Shrotem2 LLC to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $79,400
759 Ridgeway Ave: Ridgeway Mmm LLC to Cv Real Estate Investments LLC; $2,600,000
Blue Ash
10805 Indeco Dr: Artdeco Properties Ltd to Pickerel Properties LLC; $575,000
11132 Lebanon Ave: Martin Kevin I & Christina to Hollon Harrison; $262,000
Bond Hill
1226 Regent Ave: Jones Wendy P to Maynard Adam; $222,000
Carthage
113 Sixty-sixth St: Broughton Mary J to Tlimr LLC; $75,000
6515 Vine St: Broughton Mary to Tlimr LLC; $115,000
7119 Van Kirk Ave: Nina Elizabeth Property LLC to Sales Jerinimo Jony Alexander & Edvin; $41,000
Cheviot
3739 St Martins Pl: Feezle Brian James to Feist Nathan P; $177,000
4280 Grotto Ct: Kunze Katrina A to Kidd Demarco & Shana; $230,000
Clifton
322 Amazon Ave: Ironwood Assets LLC to Doublett Jason; $400,000
3439 Middleton Ave: Springfield Catherine J to Powers Rachael & James Gallagher; $637,500
Clifton Hts-University Hts-Fairview
2357 Wheeler St: Bishop 3322 LLC to Neff Kyle E; $695,000
516 Conroy St: Hubbard Patricia to Mcmahon Jr Steven Michael & Joise Marie; $565,000
Colerain Township
10039 Regency Ct: Harman Mae to Flores Diaz Jose & Velasquez Merlos Reina Marilu; $179,000
10874 Aldbough Ct: Bou Hean & Oun Ngoy to Elahee Nazier H & Ladonna Elahee; $185,000
10950 Kristiridge Dr: Schaible Rodney R & Deborah S to Reinmann Kathleen; $569,000
11256 Pippin Rd: Key Stone Property Management II LLC to Goble Joshua; $182,900
11442 Narrowsburg Dr: Paul Amy to Easterling Matthew; $204,150
11915 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Wright Corey & Kristin Wright; $429,868
12127 Birchhill Dr: Howell Clifford D to Tamang Dhan Bahadur & Dawa Lamu Tamang; $270,000
2860 Compton Rd: Carmical Claude C to New Concepts II LLC; $161,000
2919 Sovereign Dr: Davis Miles L & Christina N to Domingo Alfredo Francisco &; $340,000
3296 Harry Lee Ln: Glorycliff Properties V Ltd to Rx Capital LLC; $120,000
3309 Galbraith Rd: Heisel La Tasha S & Pierre Jackson to Shuder Adam & Caitlin June Reighard; $270,000
3312 Dolomar Dr: Merkle Cathy M to Daily Maura A & Jessica M Daily; $275,000
3375 Niagara St: Brown Payton J to Th Property Owner I LLC; $145,500
3406 Amberway Ct: Berning Carol J to Altenberger Alexandra; $130,000
3408 Alamosa Dr: Vb One LLC to Lohrey Brooke; $143,100
3431 Blue Rock Rd: Berlier Edna K Tr & Philip I Tr to Pucci Nicolas Joseph & Emma Joy Wandsider; $309,900
4240 Endeavor Dr: Souder Kathleen J to Kelley James R & Tina M; $8,000
4332 Summerwind Ct: Elsen Troy & Amanda to Merrit Emily & Matthew Dietrich; $376,000
4529 Philnoll Dr: Watters Jenny L Tr @3 to Knab Jack J & Veronica J Knab; $342,400
5187 Hanley Rd: Thompson Claire Wiechart to Millard Melissa Thompson & Patrick Millard; $550,000
7021 Daybreak Dr: Dw to Kebede Solomon A & Lidiya Birhanu Tasew; $420,000
7620 Cheviot Rd: Losekamp Kimberly I & Deborah A Nardelli to Hogeback Catherine L; $179,900
8154 Blanchetta Dr: Quarra Properties Ltd to Diana Dominic Augustine; $217,000
8351 Firshade Te: Susor Sara M & Michael J to Opendoor Properties J LLC; $187,700
8380 Pippin Rd: Henschen Joseph N to Wolf Garen L Tr & Sheila M Wolf Tr; $75,000
8383 Cheviot Rd: Doll Linda J to Duncan Jared E; $190,000
8798 Wuest Rd: Hardy Property Holdings LLC to Maier Jarod; $225,000
9530 Colerain Ave: Shin Young Shin Tr & Sook Hee Tr to Ceffi Inc; $3,200,740
9765 Yuba Ct: Lima Tango Whiskey LLC to Th Property Owner I LLC; $166,500
9871 Capstan Dr: Moore Tricia Kay Tr & Stacey Lynn Seger Tr to Bw Real Estate Holdings LLC; $39,500
College Hill
1333 Hollywood Ave: Itiavkase Jami L to Silverman Sharon; $350,000
1502 Larry Ave: Bookbinder Keith & Maria S Mason to Rahtz Sherry; $475,000
5951 Thornhill Ave: Florence Ricky Allen & Faith N to Series Thornhill Tlg One LLC; $240,000
Columbia Township
6912 Vinewood Ave: Murphy Zechariah Wyn & Diana Pavlushyna to Kunkel George & Audrey Schwieterman; $224,500
Corryville
210 Fosdick St: Barber Sarah to Pinion John R & Penny G Thomas Pinion Tr; $250,000
224 Stetson St: Sprr Properties LLC to Gergley Thomas; $267,000
2651 Highland Ave: Communication Associates & An Ohio General Ptnshp to Oak Spring Clifton Management LLC; $395,000
Crosby Township
10446 Franklini Dr: Nvr Inc to Angiulli Colleen & Dante Angiulli; $379,625
9570 State Route 128: Alvis Properties LLC to Reic Investments LLC; $590,000
Deer Park
3941 Matson Ave: Igleburger Jeffrey F to Phelan Sarah A; $240,000
4340 Clifford Rd: The Robert W Rice Sr Trust to 6105 Second Street LLC; $152,000
Delhi Township
1295 Wexford Ln: Wauligman Stephanie A to Reuter Nicholas Andrew & Ashley Nicole; $637,900
5003 Alvernovalley Ct: Martini Matthew D to Mody Vasu & Rebecca Sturgis; $335,001
5134 Rapid Run Rd: Cornwell Catherine & Eric Bowman to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $110,000
5197 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Brandhorst Charles A & Lindsey R to Ashton Gary & Brittany Ashton; $215,000
5318 Delhill Dr: Wagner Diane M to Caldwell Keirian; $212,000
5334 Cannas Dr: Genoe Faith V & Andrew Hehman to Cassinelli Richard; $260,000
5338 Rawhide Ct: Crofton Andrew to Mauldin Kathleen; $247,500
549 Rentz Pl: Tedesco Anthony J & Kelly L to Holloway Harold & Lillian; $199,900
5587 Delhi Pk: Ezell Brian C & Deborah to Cappel Richard & Emily Cappel; $460,000
767 Sundance Dr: Umney Pamela M Tr to Williamson Corey N & Amanda S Williamson; $326,150
East End
3206 Walworth Ave: Williams Zachary to Loesing Richard & Brenda Loesing; $315,000
3304 Walworth Ave: De Poli Melissa Gelfin & Luca to Craycraft Kara L & Graham R; $320,000
East Price Hill
1266 Grand Ave: Kfj Realty Group to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $90,000
2527 Warsaw Ave: Edwards Janet to Rightnour Christian & Olivia Taylor; $142,000
2824 Glenway Ave: Glenway 2824 LLC to Nwamu Nwagboluka; $90,700
3337 Glenway Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Kaur Harpreet; $154,000
East Walnut Hills
1815 William H Taft Rd: Lord Hawken @3 to Nolan Timothy; $110,000
2600 Cleinview Ave: Cass Daryn K to Evaristo Claudia E; $327,000
2600 Cleinview Ave: Ray Douglas Nelson Tr & Karen Ann Tr to Kallis John G & Jean Marie; $318,000
Evanston
1628 Dauner Ave: 1628 Dauner Ave LLC to Highfield Ryan; $330,000
3409 Fernside Pl: Monroe Rhonda N to Dickerson Andrew; $225,000
3555 Evanston Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Gtg Homes LLC; $159,900
3555 Evanston Ave: Thomas Lillie M to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $135,000
Fairfax
5801 Hawthorne Ave: Sirak Frances to Trilliant Properties LLC; $103,000
Forest Park
11695 Hinkley Dr: Moran Alba Rocio to Portillo German Enrique Mejia &; $240,000
11736 Hollingsworth Wy: Pitzer Kenneth R & Amy J to Stangha Ranjit Singh & Jasvir Sangha; $220,000
2165 Rangoon Ct: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Paul Amy & Charles Paul; $195,000
794 Hinton Pl: Gordon Christian Alexander to Ramos Magdalena Mejia; $210,000
820 Cascade Rd: Equity Trust Custodian Fbo Ryan Hutchison Roth Ira to Kirkenslager Sarah & Blake; $288,800
Glendale
151 Sharon Rd: Sre Sharon LLC to Lloyd Carla S Trustee; $249,000
Golf Manor
6303 Mayflower Ave: Roland David Nicholas & Brooke Ellen Barnhill to Ranly Samantha & Phillip A Ranly; $302,500
6307 Mayflower Ave: Roland David Nicholas & Brooke Ellen Barnhill to Ranly Samantha & Phillip A Ranly; $302,500
Green Township
2170 Woodmere Ct: Gbr Real Estate LLC to Salinas Rigoberto Parra; $185,000
2683 Ebenezer Rd: Muenchen James J & Linda J to Willen Kurt; $353,900
3320 Algus Ln: Thacker Jay D & Mary K to Hofmeyer Max P & Jennifer Hofmeyer; $225,000
3325 Starhaven Tl: Knoepfler Florence M to Starkey Duanita; $310,000
3547 Jessup Rd: Blessing Kenneth G to Goodman Joshua; $145,000
3630 Shortridge Cr: Meiners Joan Tr to Moore Devin M; $197,000
3751 Lakewood Dr: Wanstrath Rebecca A to Meinking Austin M; $225,000
3850 Biehl Ave: Spain Benjamin R & Allison R Kaufman to Hinds Lucy Marie & Jonathan French; $227,000
3897 Florence Ave: Lippert John M & Kim B to Oliver Teresa Nicole; $190,000
4260 Victorian Green Dr: Sirhc LLC to Blanco Lucy; $189,900
4770 Highland Oaks Dr: Benhase Brian & Karen to Ficker Kyle A & Leslie Ficker; $470,000
4821 Kleeman Green Dr: Sacko Douglas & Mahamdou Cisse to Sacko Douglas; $267,517
5459 Joey Tr: Rueve Martin T to Summers Justin & Brooke Hollandsworth; $235,000
5476 Childs Ave: Bsfr Trs Ii LLC to Godfrey Josie Lee; $198,000
5490 Hyacinth Te: Haines Ryan M & Emma to Freeman Terri Lynn Gabrielle &; $271,000
5557 Raceview Ave: Blue Rock Homes LLC to Freibert Joshua J; $201,000
5894 Calmhaven Dr: Flannery Mary E to Tulleau Kaarina; $295,000
6181 Daleview Rd: Miller Iii John L to Miller Brad; $205,000
6584 Hearne Rd: Saberton Todd to Ebert Michael J & David T Ebert; $126,000
6617 Hearne Rd: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Susan E Martindale Ira to Archer Jennifer; $95,000
Greenhills
158 Junefield Ave: Hoffman John N & Virginia to Vazquez Rendon Alma; $235,000
845 Ligorio Ave: Partin Robert D & James A Partin Ii to Katuwal Puspa & Chhkee Katuwal; $290,000
Harrison
104 Flintstone Dr: Dole M Tanner to Dole J Ethan & Rebecca S Dole; $85,000
10751 Carolina Pines Dr: Egan Shelly L to Roesel Zachary M & Ashley Roesel; $385,000
Harrison Township
10842 Carolina Trace Rd: Lee Cecil & Briana to Lee Briana Tr; $137,838
Hartwell
272 Oakmont St: Trytten Erica to Fox Brandon; $296,000
Hyde Park
2835 Linwood Ave: Krauss Michael & Leah to Celuh Paige E Ryder & Ethan J Celuch; $510,000
3498 Forestoak Ct: Learmonth William R & Doloris F to Zesch Patricia M Tr; $695,000
Indian Hill
10 Saddlewood Ln: Goldenberg Jeffrey Scott & Kathryn Lynn to Hensley Custom Building Group LLC; $1,310,000
4840 Burley Hills Dr: Scr Building Group LLC to Williams Brian Lewis & Lindsey Dyan Williams; $2,913,680
8190 Clippinger Dr: Harris Evelyn to Rodman Jeremy & Leela Sedaghat; $1,360,000
Lockland
603 Shepherd Dr: Singh Sukhvinder to Singh Sukhvinder; $1,800,000
730 Stewart Ave: Cornerstone Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Goleman Kyle; $79,000
Loveland
1513 Bellwood Dr: Watkins Russell L to Coyure Evelyn; $210,000
184 Cannonade Dr: Redmon Jessica & Amanda to Smith Casey D & Sara L Smith; $405,000
510 Carrington Ln: Glueck Family Trust to Centers Steven & Joseph Shields Jr; $205,000
Lower Price Hill
2424 Maryland Ave: Nissen Colleen to Omnilocus LLC; $200,000
Madeira
6052 Johnson St: Murphy James Y to Burns Kimberly; $470,000
6490 Shawnee Ln: Walsh Terrence M & Rosesmary Scollard to Sieve Ryan & Jacqueline Sieve; $1,100,000
7820 Greenbriar Ln: Towles Robert Jr to Ohlinger Samuel David Tr; $252,000
Madisonville
5802 Adelphi St: Timmons Nathaniel & Kayla to Snyder Kristian N & Taylor R Snyder; $430,000
6223 Chandler St: Siefert Stephen & Mark A Hoyle to Jacobson Kevin & Kellina Lupas; $445,000
6313 Desmond St: Oakwood Partnership LLC to Niederkorn Dominic Edward; $264,000
6827 Indian Hill Rd: Charm Management LLC to As Capital LLC; $150,000
6833 Indian Hill Rd: Charm Management LLC to As Capital LLC; $385,000
Mariemont
3723 Petoskey Ave: C3w Investments LLC to Lemay Jeffrey Allen & Angela Dee; $450,000
7 Sheldon Close: Bolton Susan to Rickenbach Andrew L Tr & Katie A Rickenbach Tr; $500,000
Miami Township
3922 Von Rissen Ct: Boldrick Iii George Doneghy & Allison Marie to Phillips Carlos; $506,000
5210 Miami River Rd: Huff Jami J to Schuster Jared; $60,000
8108 Jordan Rd: Ochs Gale to Rauh Jennifer Marie; $135,000
Rittenhouse Rd: Rittenhouse Development LLC to Hoferer Thomas D & Christine M Hoferer; $200,000
Montgomery
10019 Windzag Ln: Dressler Robert & Cynthia to Harper Diann R & Kimbrly M Newton; $975,000
10021 Windzag Ln: Kirzner Jerrold M Tr & Judy M Tr to Mayborg Jr Glenn Alan & Ann B Mayborg; $545,000
10305 Montgomery Rd: Giblin Barbara to Mcconnell Timothy Tr & Jennifer Tr; $955,000
5950 Cooper Rd: Kayo Properties LLC to Morris Maria Danielle & Carey Claude II; $470,000
7929 Remington Rd: Shane Felicia R Tr to Grob Kellie & Robert Grob; $750,000
9737 Zig Zag Rd: Grob Robert L & Kellie A to Panning Thomas P Tr & Cynthia J Panning Tr; $1,235,000
9760 Bunker Hill Ln: Perkins Grant to Schmidt James Todd; $175,000
9766 Ross Ave: Ehemann Richard C Ii & Margaret M Tr to Doss Mina & Laura; $1,795,000
9831 Orchard Tl: Mstc LLC to Ehemann Margaret M Tr & Richard C Ii Tr; $1,295,000
9874 Forestglen Dr: Schnettler Richard A to Salazar Noguera Drick Lisandro &; $525,000
Mount Adams
974 Hatch St: Rosenbaum Michael & Clara Jayne Davenport to Tucker Matthew & Stacey Helcher; $565,000
Mount Airy
5623 Foxglove Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Agyekum Bright & Eunice Anima Osei; $189,000
5631 Kirby Ave: Whalen Irene F Trustee to Inclusive Housing Resources; $275,000
5658 Buttercup Ln: Csma Ft LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $163,836
Mount Auburn
140 Kinsey Ave: Lawless Carl D Jr @3 to Guba III Robert L; $187,500
1709 Highland Ave: Palcher John J to Gorozco Properties LLC & Sh Partner One LLC; $80,000
557 Milton St: Frank Allison M to Rogers Iii Joseph Gordon; $335,000
Mount Healthy
7834 Elizabeth St: Willenbrink Margaret A to Ritz Ronald @3; $229,900
7849 Joseph St: Riegert Philip D & Clarence R Hughes to Oconnell Tristan J; $225,000
Elizabeth St: Willenbrink Margaret A to Ritz Ronald @3; $229,900
Mount Lookout
3090 Spencer Hill Ln: Edwards Casey & Madison to Sauter Stephanie; $820,000
3236 Glengyle Ave: Allen James G to Sullivan John P & Layne E Welday; $600,000
752 Delta Ave: Bachhuber Karen E to Janisse James; $467,500
Mount Washington
1640 Winchester Ave: Honey & Vinegar Investments LLC to Lemon Joshua & Cora Lemon; $291,000
2548 Meadowmar Ln: Marksity Ronald E & Pamela K to Hummell Kent Jackson & Meghan Hagenbarth; $366,000
6127 Glade Ave: Us Flips LLC to Wilinsky Alayne; $291,300
6542 Silverfox Dr: Hirschman David to Koberna Lisa C; $315,000
6557 Silverfox Dr: Tdpdx LLC to Khanal Tikahari; $230,000
Newtown
3349 Rio Grande Ln: Boyd Melinda K to Blatz Carissa & Orlando Blandon Centeno; $257,000
North Bend
170 Miami Ave: Pies Angela L & Stephen M Kersker to Gtg Homes LLC; $65,000
North College Hill
1544 Galbraith Rd: Hopkins Amy Nicole to N2 Properties LLC; $60,000
1832 Dallas Ave: Snyder George E Jr & Patricia A to Dsp Realty LLC; $82,000
1916 Goodman Ave: D.e.s Real Estate Investments LLC to Glore Kelly; $234,000
7027 Ellen Ave: Powell Joan A to Klear Advantage LLC; $137,000
Northside
1615 Chase Ave: Cincinnati Home Rentals LLC to Wilson Anna Victoria; $189,000
4336 Beech Hill Ave: Hansee James L to Rios Callahan Melina & Jules Ellis Siegel; $305,000
Norwood
1842 Hopkins Ave: Richards Gilbert B Iii to Richards Iv Gilbert Burdette; $110,000
2512 Williams Ave: Maggard Daniel J to Martini Michael & Meghan Martini; $290,000
2514 Shanmoor Ave: Egbers Samuel E & Keara C Fogarty to Nix Andrew & Daniel C Nix; $300,000
3806 Hazel Ave: Rinehart Annamarie & Alexander to Dannemiller Barrett & Mollie Kowalchik; $472,500
3825 Hazel Ave: Carter Patricia to Schneck Andrew John & Sarah Elizabeth Robinson; $370,000
3928 Madison Ave: Kraus Stefan to Luminous Maintenance LLC Dba Luminous Home; $291,800
4816 Beech St: Meade Allison R & Billy Cole to Heitz Jr John A @ 3; $210,000
Oakley
2883 Markbreit Ave: Mchugh Dustin to Sturges Sarah & Marisa Meyer; $360,000
3453 Cardiff Ave: Liane Jason to Winters Bradley; $400,000
3721 Maple Park Ave: Ollier Megan E to Grossheim Benjamin R & Lauren Shassere; $392,500
3789 Millsbrae Ave: Js Millsbrae LLC to Labriola Andrew; $515,000
Over-the-Rhine
211 Orchard St: Uhlenhake Michael A to Roberts Elizabeth Grace; $540,000
Pleasant Ridge
2918 Lawndale Ave: Duff Sam & Tara Hush to Byam Brooke; $283,000
5601 Abbottsford Ave: Nrea Vb Iii LLC to Niehaus Property Solutions LLC; $140,000
5731 Pandora Ave: Tanner John R to Dean Amanda & Aaron Michael Dean; $405,000
Reading
202 Marion Ave: Mclp Asset Company Inc to Stm 21 LLC; $141,000
219 Pearl St: Bunny Court LLC to Parding Properties LLC; $115,000
2548 Kathwood Cr: Fletcher Aaron M to Nazarova Zoya; $290,000
430 Pike St: Welch Thomas & Polly to Partin David Michael; $57,120
Riverside
153 Palisades Pointe: Hardig Elizabeth C Tr@2 to Witte Gregory H & Susan M; $200,000
3956 Hillside Ave: Yoon Mana to Wilbur Ryan; $76,000
3960 Hillside Ave: Yoon Mana to Wilbur Ryan; $76,000
Roselawn
1542 Kenova Ave: Bowles Glenn & Janet Lynn to Stadtmiller Bridget; $195,000
1547 Northwood Dr: Cincinnati Housing Investors Iv Co LLC to Griner Binyamin & Shira Stengel; $282,500
1813 Section Rd: Rx Capital LLC to Bulbul Fnu; $290,000
1852 Bluefield Pl: Turning Point Ministries to West Cincy Kids Realty LLC; $1,250,000
7243 Eastlawn Dr: Turning Point Ministries to West Cincy Kids Realty LLC; $1,250,000
Sayler Park
6432 Hillside Ave: Hammock Jennifer Ethel & Jimmie W to Allen Timothy L & Carla S; $400,000
6924 Sayler Ave: Mason Melissa R @ 3 to Th Property Owner I LLC; $185,000
Sharonville
10879 Lemarie Dr: 10879 Lemarie LLC to Planitz Andrew & Liliana Carpenter; $295,000
10911 Lemarie Dr: Knue Construction LLC to Jiang Fu Ying & Jing Lin; $289,900
11864 Chesterdale Rd: Semco Properties Ohio LLC to Bluegrass Brothers Ohio LLC; $5,400,000
12095 Pickwick Pl: Wernke Lisa S Tr to Prokopieva Olga & Louri Novitchenko; $240,000
5725 Sovereign Dr: Moon George D Iii & Barbara K to Dixon Cheya Ranice Tr; $504,199
South Cumminsville
3746 Llewellyn Ave: Spencer Evatner L to Spencer Grant; $50,000
3748 Llewellyn Ave: Spencer Evatner L to Spencer Grant; $50,000
South Fairmount
2813 Colerain Ave: Baker Keith T to Nolan Timothy P; $306,000
Springdale
12187 Peak Dr: Larson Kimberly M to Youngblood Ricky L & Gloria J Youngblood; $250,000
129 Rosetta Ct: Asher Gary Bruce to Coffey Timothy J; $190,000
Springfield Township
10067 Hamilton Ave: Getz Desiree & Zachary D to Rucker Breanna & Marquia Turner; $285,000
1020 Thunderbird Dr: Von Bargen Dale to Vpm Homes LLC; $150,000
1029 Pinehollow Ln: Stivender Sally H to Brokamp Amy & Steven William Solada; $260,000
1533 Forester Dr: Welling Anna Rose to Arnett Christina Kay; $235,000
1831 Fallbrook Ln: Williamson Corey N & Amanda S to Legacy 516 LLC; $200,000
2151 Lincoln Ave: Walton Gerald B & Denise G to Matarazzo Donald; $75,000
2216 Woodacre Dr: Broyles Cristopher D to Opendoor Property J LLC; $312,300
6424 Betts Ave: Clark Stephanie to Arf Properties LLC; $44,178
654 Compton Rd: Nsp Homes LLC to Anderson Glenn H Jr &; $299,900
832 North Hill Ln: Davenport Neal to Rodriguez Jose Manuel; $177,500
8406 Gamma Ct: Buresch James A to Copeland Tyronne O; $268,000
8746 Desoto Dr: Hilton Capital Group LLC to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $100,000
8891 Woodview Dr: Viola Michael L & Matthew E Viola to Mcconnell Kellen & Joseph Anthony Frentsos; $248,000
9629 Fallsridge Ct: Brown Jean to Simmons Brenden; $314,900
St. Bernard
217 Cleveland Ave: Kneidl Ronald & Julie to Keith Addie; $192,500
316 Ross Ave: Vb One LLC to Thomas Lillie M; $121,000
410 Jackson Ave: Teague Debbie M to Towd Point Mortgage Trust; $103,001
4905 Chalet Dr: Smith Steven A to 3805 Miller LLC; $58,000
740 Ross Ave: Carroll Jacqueline Sue to Snyder Matthew @ 3; $139,900
Sycamore Township
6379 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Ja Development LLC; $680,000
6385 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Ja Development LLC; $680,000
6391 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Ja Development LLC; $680,000
7541 Hosbrook Rd: Pflum Barbara M to Katiiti Irene; $435,000
8037 Richmond Ave: Rp2ham LLC to Mobley Jane; $220,000
8363 Wexford Ave: Schuckman Kathryn Tr to Glass Michael J; $226,000
8685 Wicklow Ave: Viel Lois E to Opendoor Property Trust I; $234,500
Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Ja Development LLC; $680,000
Second Ave: Cooper James & Faye to Lampkin Ebony N Watts & Nicholas D Lampkin; $86,000
Symmes Township
12051 Carrington Ln: Marshall Pamela to Duskulov Azamat & Sohiba Yahyaeva; $230,000
12155 Waters Edge Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Quinlan Andrew J & Lindsay M Quinlan; $490,000
9279 Kempergrove Ln: Morman Richard T & Suzanne D to Morande Brian William & Molly Morande; $521,000
Terrace Park
120 Windingbrook Ln: Hughes Stephanie B & Richard L Ciambro to Zilla Megan L & Joseph M Zilla; $625,000
728 Miami Ave: Kalnasy Mark & Donna to Graham Brian T & Nicole Graham; $675,000
Walnut Hills
1415 Locust St: Maxwell Maurice to Valorem Homes LLC; $300,000
2318 Kenton St: Fortune Real Estate 888 LLC to Royal Bobbie J; $50,000
West Price Hill
1116 Morado Dr: Schultz Robert F & Allison M to Hemingway Kasey; $235,000
4325 St Lawrence Ave: Olthaus Patricia J to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $110,000
5015 Willnet Dr: Cappel Richard to Pacheco Jesus Alvarez & Fernando Velasquez; $250,000
973 Edgetree Ln: Curry Franklin L & Lynn M to Boone Brody E & Abigail Birch; $224,500
Westwood
2767 Lafeuille Ave: Bell Cherelle & Michael C Sr to Beyena Derara; $267,000
2846 Almester Dr: Byrdsong Maxine to Th Property Owner I LLC; $165,000
3055 Glenmore Ave: Spaith Rose Ann to Pds Construction LLC; $225,000
3285 Brater Ave: Griffin Darlene S & Bryant K Dennis to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $112,000
3380 Treasure Ct: Vaughn Judith A to Gross Gerald & Dana Gross; $230,000
Whitewater Township
10899 Sand Run Rd: Folzenlogen Joseph M to Werbrich Brian & Andrea; $825,000
10996 Sand Run Rd: Collins Beth & Reginald E Gehring to Bond Road Site Inc; $630,000
Wyoming
315 Whitthorne Dr: Ingram David & Amy Carrier to Rosenberg Dov S & Amanda C Rosenberg; $710,000
4 Rolling Hills Dr: Gamble Amy Marie to Guo Ming Huang; $270,000
97 Burns Ave: Kennedy John C & Melissa R to Henderson Lauren & John Harig; $949,900
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10581 Michael Drive, unit 8: Linda Laycock to Donna and Joseph Klar; $149,500
1368 Poplar Ridge Road: Heather Loper and Forrest Wingham to Megan Loper; $170,000
3728 Lisa Lane: Tracy and Ronald Bischoff to Amanda and Stephen Jones; $156,000
9728 Whispering Way: Angela and James Ramsey III to Larissa and Jaeggar Graham; $343,000
Bellevue
220 Prospect St.: Patricia and Bobby Crittendon to Wooden Stud, LLC; $74,000
324 Division St.: Leslie Blair and Charles Zimmerman to Amanda and Drew Dolan; $375,000
719 Covert Run Pike: Heather and Luke Smith to Audrey and Joshua Kollmann; $370,000
858 Woodlyn Ridge Court: Judy Hogan and Robert Linkugel to James Svetlovics; $260,000
Bromley
102 Pike St.: De La Cruz Homes, LLC to CDE Properties, LLC; $60,000
212 Moore St.: Tracy and Brian McClure to Caitlin and Isaac Kitchen; $141,000
Burlington
1612 Ashley Court, unit 26-302: Mark Hauschild to Samuel Sato; $165,000
2263 Teal Briar Lane, unit 205: Susannah and Chindra Stephens to Susan Viasic; $180,000
2853 Sherwood Court: Stephanie and Steven Ballinger to Madison and Shane Taylor; $350,000
2995 George Drive: 8001, LLC to Jonathan Delph; $155,000
3229 Cornerstone Drive: Sandra McGinnis and Joseph McGinnis to Marylyn and Kenneth Ham; $70,000
5522 Strike The Gold Drive: Jason Wilhoite to Amie Reed; $299,000
Cold Spring
302 Mendocino Court, unit 2-303: Barbara and Mark Stiers to Lynn Bricking; $217,500
480 Ruschman Drive: Sara and Shelby Fryman to Matthew Gudenau; $715,000
586 Ivy Ridge Drive: Kelsey Cravens to Alicia Russell; $175,000
Covington
100 Bluffside Drive: Kimberly and William Roertson to Timothy Peterson; $220,000
1130 Shavano Drive, unit 22: J. Michael Durnil and Lynn Smith II to Ellen and Morgan Crew; $1,050,000
116 Green Hill Drive: Autumn Creekmore and Andrew Holbert to Rebecca and Clifford Rider; $238,000
125 Crystal Lake Drive: Jill and Steven Hill to Matthew Wood and Jacob Kennedy; $262,000
1502 Morton St.: J.A.C. Developmemt, LLC to Kurstruction, LLC; $125,000
1615 Garrard St.: Rebound Remodels, LLC to Lorena Little; $214,000
1617 Garrard St.: Rebound Remodels, LLC to Ismael Ndiaye; $174,000
1648 Bullock Pen Road: John Redmond to Samuel Fields; $300,000
1704 Holman St.: Payton and Matthew Hirko to Glenna and David Adkins; $190,000
1808 Madison Ave., 1823 Russell St.: Julie and Stanley Martin to PMT Properties, LLC; $475,000
2027 Mackoy St.: Michael Slaughter to William Rogers; $103,000
2037 Pine St.: Susana Villa to Kimberly Trusty; $205,000
2211 Scott Boulevard: Laurel and Joshua Beeman to Benjamin Lipke; $250,000
226 W. 5th St.: Rebound Remodels, LLC to Fabiana and Diego Nunez; $167,000
2269 Piazza Ridge: Adriana Rivera to Morgan Carl; $217,000
2497 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Robert Lyon; $236,000
2727 Rosina Ave.: Stephanie and Russell Daniels to Maria Cortes and Alfredo Ordaz; $226,000
300 Kyles Lane: Julia and Neil Capeci to Amanda and Tyler Owens; $345,000
3128 Latonia Ave.: Shannon Clark to Alex Walz; $190,000
3320 Carlisle Ave.: Cynthia Collins to Jennifer and Paul Topmiller; $130,000
344 Pleasant St.: Jessica and Lee Mercer to Ideal Property Solutions, LLC; $53,000
3455 Heathermoor Boulevard: Debra and Derl Combs to Jennifer and Taylor Gilmer; $405,000
3719 Huntington Ave.: Brian Rais to Lydia and Joshua Ostertag; $150,000
409 E. 13th St.: Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky, Inc. to Angela Hayden; $86,000
523 Highland Pike: Susan Leis to Natalie Wolfer and Alex Meagher; $250,000
615 Brandtly Ridge Drive: Samantha and Jacob Rauch to Vanessa Hagedorn, Linda and Eulis Bradshaw; $595,000
9166 Blueridge Drive: Kristina and William Robinson to Maricela Orozca and Dionicio Ramirez; $130,000
Crescent Springs
807 Riverwatch Drive: Lucille and Stephen Kuertz to Margaret and Charles Myers; $650,000
861 Havenwood Court: Nadia and Michael Greer to Rosa and Scott Hackman; $555,000
Dayton
1103 McKinney Ave.: Lindsay and Corey Dill to Anna Kuper and Brayden Burch; $210,000
406 Berry St.: Olivia and Ray Hollbrook to Tyler Schweitzer; $292,000
413 5th Ave.: Kwinjax Investments, LLC to Whitney Fay and Riley Krane; $247,000
632 4th Ave.: Christina and Jacquelyn Inman to The Phillip McCalister Group, LLC; $170,000
909 6th Ave.: The Estate of Ruth H. Poos to Sugar Blue Investments, LLC; $100,000
Edgewood
240 N. Colony Drive: Mary and Timothy Seaman to Rebecca Hicks; $495,000
3037 Magnolia Court: Daniel Schlipf to Matthew Roark; $326,000
3105 Balsam Court: The Theodore F. and Betty Dupont Family Living Trust to Leigh and Gregory Worley; $347,500
86 Edgewood Road: Vicky Needham and Thomas Keissler to Pamela Leirey; $292,000
Elsmere
412 Caldwell Drive: Marie and Adam Piccola to Jade and Jacob King; $275,000
618 Willow St.: Kimberly Doss to SKIDZ Enterprises, LLC; $97,000
Erlanger
308 Forest Ave.: Margaret Bridget and Lana Bridget-Cooper to Steven Cameron; $215,000
315 Division St.: Jacob Luken to Jeremy Rice; $200,000
3919 Whitecliff Way: Karla and Mark Weber to The Nancy Staurovsky Family Trust; $390,000
4111 Circlewood Drive: Rebecca and Clifford Rider to Ivonne German; $230,000
5 Zeta Court: Wafa Braun to Patterson & McClung, LLC; $165,000
511 Edgar Court: ACRA Holdings, LLC to Jessica and Luke Rhynalds; $260,000
Florence
10136 Carnation Court, unit 10: Kelli and Michael Haas to Alka and Bhalchandra Patel; $144,000
1030 Buddleia Court: Brenda Smith to Meghan Carroll and Richard Boyers Jr.; $335,000
1567 Meadow Hill Court: Phyllis Price to Adam Gregory; $270,000
1605 Caddie Circle: Mark Benson to Sarah and Brent Brunelle; $449,000
2080 Ephram Court: Lizabeth and Kyle Bennett to Bradley Miller; $460,000
209 Buckingham Drive: Paula Klieman to Jennifer Jones; $375,000
2328 Wicket Court: Leah Cole to Kierra and Anthony Ramsey; $433,000
2414 Preservation Way: Matthew Webb to Diana and Pat Rodriguez; $540,000
2632 Legacy Ridge: Shannon and Richard Kerley to Rebecca and Joshua Powell; $610,000
3920 Gunstock Court: Judi Mace and Robert Mace to Layne Machcinski; $245,000
4011 Hunters Green: Beneditti Enterprises, Inc. to Dayana Vera and Luis Mazon; $272,000
412 Marian Lane, unit 12: Cara Moore to Pramod and Neetu Sharma; $135,000
5 Tattersall Lane: Kierra and Anthony Ramsey to Shelby McIntosh and Anthony Miller; $337,500
8605 Haines Drive: Braehler Properties, LLC to PIPA, LLC; $1,200,000
8615 Ellingsworth Way, unit 7C: Land8615, LLC to Kyle Kennedy; $226,000
8841 Sentry Drive: David Rowell to Michelle and David Barland-Liles; $312,000
Fort Mitchell
241 Watch Hill Road: Jaclyn and Timothy Gleason to Mary and John Denham; $780,000
29 Ashton Road: Melissa Bricking to Cassandra and Michael Tollison; $475,000
2930 Grandview Drive: The Drees Company to Julie and Donald Patton; $941,000
85 Thompson Ave.: Peggy and Patrick Niehoff to Heather and Deron Schell Jr.; $515,000
Fort Thomas
119 Holly Woods Drive: Lori and Benjamin Deal to Kaitlyn and Garrett Frey; $475,000
12 Winding Way: Jennifer Voegele to Alexander Veneman; $240,000
1446 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Elizabeth and Kyle Yeary to Karen Richard; $235,000
21 Beechwood Ave.: Sarah and Timothy DeLaat to Tori Smedley and Brandon Kimbrell; $700,000
5 Boardwalk St.: Mary Jones to Maria Tenesaca; $340,000
61 Scenic View Drive: Susie Eppstein to Elizabeth and Timothy Downard; $370,000
77 Concord Ave.: Michelle Price to Kristen and John Parrott; $390,000
Fort Wright
538 Fincastle Lane: Teri and Brian Sanders to Benjamin Pieper; $271,500
Hebron
1031 Meadowbrook Court: Casey and Benjamin Wolfe to Courtney and Christopher Decker; $325,000
1800 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Angela and Timothy Siovaila; $415,000
1803 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kara and Jonathan Soroko; $431,600
1959 Montpelier Drive: Nina and Timothy Bailey to Samantha and Kevin Morrison; $495,000
2034 Windsong Way: Traditions Rivers Pointe, LLC to Catherine Holtzapfel; $475,000
2134 W. Horizon Drive: Sarah and Nicholas Bright to Olivia and Jaggar Holbrook; $325,000
2337 John James Court: Sara and Tracy Dickerson to Jaehoon Hwang and Jeongju Oh; $400,000
2797 Ridgefield Drive: Marvinia and Dennis King to Ingrid and Thomas Vellia Jr.; $252,000
2887 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Kelsey and Dagan Kaht; $687,000
Highland Heights
178 Dogwood Drive: Mary Short to Linda Laycock; $162,500
306 Highland Trace: Ryan Ford to Kevin Apted Jr.; $150,000
Independence
10375 Canberra Drive: Jessica and Philip Lewis to Jacqueline Clendenin; $297,500
1858 Freedom Trail: Chrissy Hensley to Philip Lewis; $330,000
1890 Autumn Maple Drive: Dan Schaefer to Acha-Gisela and Roland Achenjang; $373,000
32 Sylvan Drive: Layne Mason to Lloyd Aycock III; $267,500
5162 Christopher Drive: Karen and Steven Eminhizer to Kenneth Cooper; $265,000
598 Astoria Court: Sabrina and Trevin Hogle to Zachariah Cruise and William Taylor; $247,000
615 Dogwood Drive: Carley Dorman, Shelley and Brian Ballman to Cara Moore; $215,000
89 Brandley Drive: Michael Figart to Chelsey Parker and Zachary McKinley; $305,000
Lakeside Park
135 W. Lakeside Ave.: Caroline and Jeffrey Ritson to Susan and Manuel Andrade; $700,000
60 Arcadia Ave.: Natalie and David Menkhaus to Stephanie and Michael Whiting; $645,000
Ludlow
117 Davies St.: Klarissa and Ian Robbins to Matthew Deacon and Raymond Aylor; $156,500
121 Adela Ave.: Joseph Weil to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $272,000
415 Deverill St.: Amanda and Connor Elliott to Olivia Griffith and Courtney Harris; $189,000
529 Laurel St.: Chloe Ennis to Stamp Estates, LLC; $121,000
Melbourne
7087 Four Mile Road: Amy Tischner to Foster Building & Construction, LLC; $105,000
Newport
1032 Putnam St.: Elizabeth and Joel Jensen to Krista Putnam; $123,000
35 19th St.: Kristi Wells and Matthew Serbee to Valerie Vergara; $330,000
740 Linden Ave.: Anna and David Kelly to Marine Rzotkiewcz and Vincent Bolleau; $588,000
Park Hills
1126 Audubon Road: Daphne and Stanley Nozil to Victorio Mastroianni and Dylan Russell; $414,000
Taylor Mill
3161 Taylor Creek Drive: Shannon and Robert Pugh to Emma Dewey and Andrew Horner; $365,000
5275 Taylor Mill Road: Mary Lindquist to Jeanne Zimmerman; $345,000
5361 Heatherstone Court, unit 2K: Theresa and Scott Urlage to Abigail Skerbetz; $176,000
Union
10212 Lura Woods Court: Jannell and D. Scott Stuckwisch to Pamela and Joseph Holtman Jr.; $570,500
10706 Kimberly Drive: Kimberly and Donald Niegarth to Nicole and Eric Love; $375,000
1191 Brushup Lane: Emma and Parker Muirbrook to Kimberly and Brock Herbert; $440,000
1904 Camelot Court: Lora and Christian Drennen to Kimberly Hoffman; $540,000
2121 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Caitlin and Jonathan Houston; $645,500
2248 Waterway Place: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Bailey Lynch and Richard Driscol III; $309,500
4208 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rejina Gavaskar and Gavaskar Thavarajah; $256,500
4213 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stephanie Gallenstein; $267,500
504 Adlen Court: The Drees Company to Bethany and Eric Wells; $425,000
7169 Desmond Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Morgan McLeish; $459,000
9008 Fort Henry Drive: Dorothy Reitwiesner and John Arnold to Jill and Steve Mansfield; $410,000
999 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Jill and Donald Kennett; $599,500
Villa Hills
2231 Amsterdam Road: Debbie Morris and Willie Riley to Timothy Rogers; $241,000
2593 Sierra Drive: Kelly Woodrum and Mark Woodrum to Jessica and Matthew Farrell; $360,000
2734 White Pine Drive: Shelly Walters and Soctt Patrick to Erin Chavez and Jason Hickey; $705,000
938 Villa Drive: Rosa and Scott Hackman to Kelly and James Tucker; $331,000
Walton
101 Cummings Drive: Mach III Properties, LLC to Jennifer Sabino and Nicholas Sabino; $1,675,000
12067 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Elizabeth Verdon and Deerl Brock III; $419,000
12174 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Elizabeth and David Tinoco; $398,000
454 Merlot Court: Leah Jetter to Chloe and Robert Ennis; $374,000
463 Merlot Court: Jackie and Josh Salzer to Sabrina and Trevin Hogle; $375,000
605 Crosswinds Pointe Court: Brandi Baker to Sabina and Aaita Rai; $300,000
