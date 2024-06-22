$1.235 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.

Amberley Village

8124 Fontaine Ct: Conlon Lawrence P & Sharon L to Calihan Edward & Benjamin Gustin; $480,000

8300 Lynnehaven Dr: Flesher Allison A to Pierson Molly C & Emillie Garcia; $480,000

Anderson Township

1156 Wilshire Ave: Penquite-binnion Melissa to Blair Mihail; $178,500

1758 Wanninger Ln: Dharma Co Cincinnati LLC to Brandhorst Lindsey & Charles Brandhorst; $315,000

2232 Spinningwheel Ln: Johnson Lynn S to Herman Mary Kathleen & Alex Robert Herman; $465,000

6939 Turpin View Dr: Dufendach Kevin & Nicole to Sutherland Bridget A & Robert; $725,000

7380 Ridgepoint Dr: Mink Nancy M to Lecrone Joseph Brian; $177,000

7458 Etoncross Ct: Houck Constance E to Rastani Mark R & Sydney R Rastani; $420,000

7980 Blackthorn Dr: Cooper Betty L to Cox Kimberly & Gregory Heldreth; $292,500

8234 Eastdale Dr: Ko Ming-huei & Yu-mei to Schimmelfing John & Rachel Clem; $480,000

8406 Shenstone Dr: Iliff Andrew Lynn & Erin Lynn Iliff to Kidd Jr John E & Amanda L Kidd; $335,000

8661 Clough Pk: Helton Rebecca A to Ayers Wardell; $375,000

Avondale

3668 Vine St: Shrotem2 LLC to Avid Real Estate Solutions Today LLC; $79,400

759 Ridgeway Ave: Ridgeway Mmm LLC to Cv Real Estate Investments LLC; $2,600,000

Blue Ash

10805 Indeco Dr: Artdeco Properties Ltd to Pickerel Properties LLC; $575,000

11132 Lebanon Ave: Martin Kevin I & Christina to Hollon Harrison; $262,000

Bond Hill

1226 Regent Ave: Jones Wendy P to Maynard Adam; $222,000

Carthage

113 Sixty-sixth St: Broughton Mary J to Tlimr LLC; $75,000

6515 Vine St: Broughton Mary to Tlimr LLC; $115,000

7119 Van Kirk Ave: Nina Elizabeth Property LLC to Sales Jerinimo Jony Alexander & Edvin; $41,000

Cheviot

3739 St Martins Pl: Feezle Brian James to Feist Nathan P; $177,000

4280 Grotto Ct: Kunze Katrina A to Kidd Demarco & Shana; $230,000

Clifton

322 Amazon Ave: Ironwood Assets LLC to Doublett Jason; $400,000

3439 Middleton Ave: Springfield Catherine J to Powers Rachael & James Gallagher; $637,500

Clifton Hts-University Hts-Fairview

2357 Wheeler St: Bishop 3322 LLC to Neff Kyle E; $695,000

516 Conroy St: Hubbard Patricia to Mcmahon Jr Steven Michael & Joise Marie; $565,000

Colerain Township

10039 Regency Ct: Harman Mae to Flores Diaz Jose & Velasquez Merlos Reina Marilu; $179,000

10874 Aldbough Ct: Bou Hean & Oun Ngoy to Elahee Nazier H & Ladonna Elahee; $185,000

10950 Kristiridge Dr: Schaible Rodney R & Deborah S to Reinmann Kathleen; $569,000

11256 Pippin Rd: Key Stone Property Management II LLC to Goble Joshua; $182,900

11442 Narrowsburg Dr: Paul Amy to Easterling Matthew; $204,150

11915 Abbeytown Dr: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Wright Corey & Kristin Wright; $429,868

12127 Birchhill Dr: Howell Clifford D to Tamang Dhan Bahadur & Dawa Lamu Tamang; $270,000

2860 Compton Rd: Carmical Claude C to New Concepts II LLC; $161,000

2919 Sovereign Dr: Davis Miles L & Christina N to Domingo Alfredo Francisco &; $340,000

3296 Harry Lee Ln: Glorycliff Properties V Ltd to Rx Capital LLC; $120,000

3309 Galbraith Rd: Heisel La Tasha S & Pierre Jackson to Shuder Adam & Caitlin June Reighard; $270,000

3312 Dolomar Dr: Merkle Cathy M to Daily Maura A & Jessica M Daily; $275,000

3375 Niagara St: Brown Payton J to Th Property Owner I LLC; $145,500

3406 Amberway Ct: Berning Carol J to Altenberger Alexandra; $130,000

3408 Alamosa Dr: Vb One LLC to Lohrey Brooke; $143,100

3431 Blue Rock Rd: Berlier Edna K Tr & Philip I Tr to Pucci Nicolas Joseph & Emma Joy Wandsider; $309,900

4240 Endeavor Dr: Souder Kathleen J to Kelley James R & Tina M; $8,000

4332 Summerwind Ct: Elsen Troy & Amanda to Merrit Emily & Matthew Dietrich; $376,000

4529 Philnoll Dr: Watters Jenny L Tr @3 to Knab Jack J & Veronica J Knab; $342,400

5187 Hanley Rd: Thompson Claire Wiechart to Millard Melissa Thompson & Patrick Millard; $550,000

7021 Daybreak Dr: Dw to Kebede Solomon A & Lidiya Birhanu Tasew; $420,000

7620 Cheviot Rd: Losekamp Kimberly I & Deborah A Nardelli to Hogeback Catherine L; $179,900

8154 Blanchetta Dr: Quarra Properties Ltd to Diana Dominic Augustine; $217,000

8351 Firshade Te: Susor Sara M & Michael J to Opendoor Properties J LLC; $187,700

8380 Pippin Rd: Henschen Joseph N to Wolf Garen L Tr & Sheila M Wolf Tr; $75,000

8383 Cheviot Rd: Doll Linda J to Duncan Jared E; $190,000

8798 Wuest Rd: Hardy Property Holdings LLC to Maier Jarod; $225,000

9530 Colerain Ave: Shin Young Shin Tr & Sook Hee Tr to Ceffi Inc; $3,200,740

9765 Yuba Ct: Lima Tango Whiskey LLC to Th Property Owner I LLC; $166,500

9871 Capstan Dr: Moore Tricia Kay Tr & Stacey Lynn Seger Tr to Bw Real Estate Holdings LLC; $39,500

College Hill

1333 Hollywood Ave: Itiavkase Jami L to Silverman Sharon; $350,000

1502 Larry Ave: Bookbinder Keith & Maria S Mason to Rahtz Sherry; $475,000

5951 Thornhill Ave: Florence Ricky Allen & Faith N to Series Thornhill Tlg One LLC; $240,000

Columbia Township

6912 Vinewood Ave: Murphy Zechariah Wyn & Diana Pavlushyna to Kunkel George & Audrey Schwieterman; $224,500

Corryville

210 Fosdick St: Barber Sarah to Pinion John R & Penny G Thomas Pinion Tr; $250,000

224 Stetson St: Sprr Properties LLC to Gergley Thomas; $267,000

2651 Highland Ave: Communication Associates & An Ohio General Ptnshp to Oak Spring Clifton Management LLC; $395,000

Crosby Township

10446 Franklini Dr: Nvr Inc to Angiulli Colleen & Dante Angiulli; $379,625

9570 State Route 128: Alvis Properties LLC to Reic Investments LLC; $590,000

Deer Park

3941 Matson Ave: Igleburger Jeffrey F to Phelan Sarah A; $240,000

4340 Clifford Rd: The Robert W Rice Sr Trust to 6105 Second Street LLC; $152,000

Delhi Township

1295 Wexford Ln: Wauligman Stephanie A to Reuter Nicholas Andrew & Ashley Nicole; $637,900

5003 Alvernovalley Ct: Martini Matthew D to Mody Vasu & Rebecca Sturgis; $335,001

5134 Rapid Run Rd: Cornwell Catherine & Eric Bowman to We Said Yes to The Mess LLC; $110,000

5197 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Brandhorst Charles A & Lindsey R to Ashton Gary & Brittany Ashton; $215,000

5318 Delhill Dr: Wagner Diane M to Caldwell Keirian; $212,000

5334 Cannas Dr: Genoe Faith V & Andrew Hehman to Cassinelli Richard; $260,000

5338 Rawhide Ct: Crofton Andrew to Mauldin Kathleen; $247,500

549 Rentz Pl: Tedesco Anthony J & Kelly L to Holloway Harold & Lillian; $199,900

5587 Delhi Pk: Ezell Brian C & Deborah to Cappel Richard & Emily Cappel; $460,000

767 Sundance Dr: Umney Pamela M Tr to Williamson Corey N & Amanda S Williamson; $326,150

East End

3206 Walworth Ave: Williams Zachary to Loesing Richard & Brenda Loesing; $315,000

3304 Walworth Ave: De Poli Melissa Gelfin & Luca to Craycraft Kara L & Graham R; $320,000

East Price Hill

1266 Grand Ave: Kfj Realty Group to 1562 Ruth Ave LLC; $90,000

2527 Warsaw Ave: Edwards Janet to Rightnour Christian & Olivia Taylor; $142,000

2824 Glenway Ave: Glenway 2824 LLC to Nwamu Nwagboluka; $90,700

3337 Glenway Ave: Cincy Property Care LLC to Kaur Harpreet; $154,000

East Walnut Hills

1815 William H Taft Rd: Lord Hawken @3 to Nolan Timothy; $110,000

2600 Cleinview Ave: Cass Daryn K to Evaristo Claudia E; $327,000

2600 Cleinview Ave: Ray Douglas Nelson Tr & Karen Ann Tr to Kallis John G & Jean Marie; $318,000

Evanston

1628 Dauner Ave: 1628 Dauner Ave LLC to Highfield Ryan; $330,000

3409 Fernside Pl: Monroe Rhonda N to Dickerson Andrew; $225,000

3555 Evanston Ave: Kaanapali Renovations LLC to Gtg Homes LLC; $159,900

3555 Evanston Ave: Thomas Lillie M to Kaanapali Renovations LLC; $135,000

Fairfax

5801 Hawthorne Ave: Sirak Frances to Trilliant Properties LLC; $103,000

Forest Park

11695 Hinkley Dr: Moran Alba Rocio to Portillo German Enrique Mejia &; $240,000

11736 Hollingsworth Wy: Pitzer Kenneth R & Amy J to Stangha Ranjit Singh & Jasvir Sangha; $220,000

2165 Rangoon Ct: Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Paul Amy & Charles Paul; $195,000

794 Hinton Pl: Gordon Christian Alexander to Ramos Magdalena Mejia; $210,000

820 Cascade Rd: Equity Trust Custodian Fbo Ryan Hutchison Roth Ira to Kirkenslager Sarah & Blake; $288,800

Glendale

151 Sharon Rd: Sre Sharon LLC to Lloyd Carla S Trustee; $249,000

Golf Manor

6303 Mayflower Ave: Roland David Nicholas & Brooke Ellen Barnhill to Ranly Samantha & Phillip A Ranly; $302,500

Green Township

2170 Woodmere Ct: Gbr Real Estate LLC to Salinas Rigoberto Parra; $185,000

2683 Ebenezer Rd: Muenchen James J & Linda J to Willen Kurt; $353,900

3320 Algus Ln: Thacker Jay D & Mary K to Hofmeyer Max P & Jennifer Hofmeyer; $225,000

3325 Starhaven Tl: Knoepfler Florence M to Starkey Duanita; $310,000

3547 Jessup Rd: Blessing Kenneth G to Goodman Joshua; $145,000

3630 Shortridge Cr: Meiners Joan Tr to Moore Devin M; $197,000

3751 Lakewood Dr: Wanstrath Rebecca A to Meinking Austin M; $225,000

3850 Biehl Ave: Spain Benjamin R & Allison R Kaufman to Hinds Lucy Marie & Jonathan French; $227,000

3897 Florence Ave: Lippert John M & Kim B to Oliver Teresa Nicole; $190,000

4260 Victorian Green Dr: Sirhc LLC to Blanco Lucy; $189,900

4770 Highland Oaks Dr: Benhase Brian & Karen to Ficker Kyle A & Leslie Ficker; $470,000

4821 Kleeman Green Dr: Sacko Douglas & Mahamdou Cisse to Sacko Douglas; $267,517

5459 Joey Tr: Rueve Martin T to Summers Justin & Brooke Hollandsworth; $235,000

5476 Childs Ave: Bsfr Trs Ii LLC to Godfrey Josie Lee; $198,000

5490 Hyacinth Te: Haines Ryan M & Emma to Freeman Terri Lynn Gabrielle &; $271,000

5557 Raceview Ave: Blue Rock Homes LLC to Freibert Joshua J; $201,000

5894 Calmhaven Dr: Flannery Mary E to Tulleau Kaarina; $295,000

6181 Daleview Rd: Miller Iii John L to Miller Brad; $205,000

6584 Hearne Rd: Saberton Todd to Ebert Michael J & David T Ebert; $126,000

6617 Hearne Rd: Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Susan E Martindale Ira to Archer Jennifer; $95,000

Greenhills

158 Junefield Ave: Hoffman John N & Virginia to Vazquez Rendon Alma; $235,000

845 Ligorio Ave: Partin Robert D & James A Partin Ii to Katuwal Puspa & Chhkee Katuwal; $290,000

Harrison

104 Flintstone Dr: Dole M Tanner to Dole J Ethan & Rebecca S Dole; $85,000

10751 Carolina Pines Dr: Egan Shelly L to Roesel Zachary M & Ashley Roesel; $385,000

Harrison Township

10842 Carolina Trace Rd: Lee Cecil & Briana to Lee Briana Tr; $137,838

Hartwell

272 Oakmont St: Trytten Erica to Fox Brandon; $296,000

Hyde Park

2835 Linwood Ave: Krauss Michael & Leah to Celuh Paige E Ryder & Ethan J Celuch; $510,000

3498 Forestoak Ct: Learmonth William R & Doloris F to Zesch Patricia M Tr; $695,000

Indian Hill

10 Saddlewood Ln: Goldenberg Jeffrey Scott & Kathryn Lynn to Hensley Custom Building Group LLC; $1,310,000

4840 Burley Hills Dr: Scr Building Group LLC to Williams Brian Lewis & Lindsey Dyan Williams; $2,913,680

8190 Clippinger Dr: Harris Evelyn to Rodman Jeremy & Leela Sedaghat; $1,360,000

Lockland

603 Shepherd Dr: Singh Sukhvinder to Singh Sukhvinder; $1,800,000

730 Stewart Ave: Cornerstone Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Goleman Kyle; $79,000

Loveland

1513 Bellwood Dr: Watkins Russell L to Coyure Evelyn; $210,000

184 Cannonade Dr: Redmon Jessica & Amanda to Smith Casey D & Sara L Smith; $405,000

510 Carrington Ln: Glueck Family Trust to Centers Steven & Joseph Shields Jr; $205,000

Lower Price Hill

2424 Maryland Ave: Nissen Colleen to Omnilocus LLC; $200,000

Madeira

6052 Johnson St: Murphy James Y to Burns Kimberly; $470,000

6490 Shawnee Ln: Walsh Terrence M & Rosesmary Scollard to Sieve Ryan & Jacqueline Sieve; $1,100,000

7820 Greenbriar Ln: Towles Robert Jr to Ohlinger Samuel David Tr; $252,000

Madisonville

5802 Adelphi St: Timmons Nathaniel & Kayla to Snyder Kristian N & Taylor R Snyder; $430,000

6223 Chandler St: Siefert Stephen & Mark A Hoyle to Jacobson Kevin & Kellina Lupas; $445,000

6313 Desmond St: Oakwood Partnership LLC to Niederkorn Dominic Edward; $264,000

6827 Indian Hill Rd: Charm Management LLC to As Capital LLC; $150,000

6833 Indian Hill Rd: Charm Management LLC to As Capital LLC; $385,000

Mariemont

3723 Petoskey Ave: C3w Investments LLC to Lemay Jeffrey Allen & Angela Dee; $450,000

7 Sheldon Close: Bolton Susan to Rickenbach Andrew L Tr & Katie A Rickenbach Tr; $500,000

Miami Township

3922 Von Rissen Ct: Boldrick Iii George Doneghy & Allison Marie to Phillips Carlos; $506,000

5210 Miami River Rd: Huff Jami J to Schuster Jared; $60,000

8108 Jordan Rd: Ochs Gale to Rauh Jennifer Marie; $135,000

Rittenhouse Rd: Rittenhouse Development LLC to Hoferer Thomas D & Christine M Hoferer; $200,000

Montgomery

10019 Windzag Ln: Dressler Robert & Cynthia to Harper Diann R & Kimbrly M Newton; $975,000

10021 Windzag Ln: Kirzner Jerrold M Tr & Judy M Tr to Mayborg Jr Glenn Alan & Ann B Mayborg; $545,000

10305 Montgomery Rd: Giblin Barbara to Mcconnell Timothy Tr & Jennifer Tr; $955,000

5950 Cooper Rd: Kayo Properties LLC to Morris Maria Danielle & Carey Claude II; $470,000

7929 Remington Rd: Shane Felicia R Tr to Grob Kellie & Robert Grob; $750,000

9737 Zig Zag Rd: Grob Robert L & Kellie A to Panning Thomas P Tr & Cynthia J Panning Tr; $1,235,000

9760 Bunker Hill Ln: Perkins Grant to Schmidt James Todd; $175,000

9766 Ross Ave: Ehemann Richard C Ii & Margaret M Tr to Doss Mina & Laura; $1,795,000

9831 Orchard Tl: Mstc LLC to Ehemann Margaret M Tr & Richard C Ii Tr; $1,295,000

9874 Forestglen Dr: Schnettler Richard A to Salazar Noguera Drick Lisandro &; $525,000

Mount Adams

974 Hatch St: Rosenbaum Michael & Clara Jayne Davenport to Tucker Matthew & Stacey Helcher; $565,000

Mount Airy

5623 Foxglove Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Agyekum Bright & Eunice Anima Osei; $189,000

5631 Kirby Ave: Whalen Irene F Trustee to Inclusive Housing Resources; $275,000

5658 Buttercup Ln: Csma Ft LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $163,836

Mount Auburn

140 Kinsey Ave: Lawless Carl D Jr @3 to Guba III Robert L; $187,500

1709 Highland Ave: Palcher John J to Gorozco Properties LLC & Sh Partner One LLC; $80,000

557 Milton St: Frank Allison M to Rogers Iii Joseph Gordon; $335,000

Mount Healthy

7834 Elizabeth St: Willenbrink Margaret A to Ritz Ronald @3; $229,900

7849 Joseph St: Riegert Philip D & Clarence R Hughes to Oconnell Tristan J; $225,000

Mount Lookout

3090 Spencer Hill Ln: Edwards Casey & Madison to Sauter Stephanie; $820,000

3236 Glengyle Ave: Allen James G to Sullivan John P & Layne E Welday; $600,000

752 Delta Ave: Bachhuber Karen E to Janisse James; $467,500

Mount Washington

1640 Winchester Ave: Honey & Vinegar Investments LLC to Lemon Joshua & Cora Lemon; $291,000

2548 Meadowmar Ln: Marksity Ronald E & Pamela K to Hummell Kent Jackson & Meghan Hagenbarth; $366,000

6127 Glade Ave: Us Flips LLC to Wilinsky Alayne; $291,300

6542 Silverfox Dr: Hirschman David to Koberna Lisa C; $315,000

6557 Silverfox Dr: Tdpdx LLC to Khanal Tikahari; $230,000

Newtown

3349 Rio Grande Ln: Boyd Melinda K to Blatz Carissa & Orlando Blandon Centeno; $257,000

North Bend

170 Miami Ave: Pies Angela L & Stephen M Kersker to Gtg Homes LLC; $65,000

North College Hill

1544 Galbraith Rd: Hopkins Amy Nicole to N2 Properties LLC; $60,000

1832 Dallas Ave: Snyder George E Jr & Patricia A to Dsp Realty LLC; $82,000

1916 Goodman Ave: D.e.s Real Estate Investments LLC to Glore Kelly; $234,000

7027 Ellen Ave: Powell Joan A to Klear Advantage LLC; $137,000

Northside

1615 Chase Ave: Cincinnati Home Rentals LLC to Wilson Anna Victoria; $189,000

4336 Beech Hill Ave: Hansee James L to Rios Callahan Melina & Jules Ellis Siegel; $305,000

Norwood

1842 Hopkins Ave: Richards Gilbert B Iii to Richards Iv Gilbert Burdette; $110,000

2512 Williams Ave: Maggard Daniel J to Martini Michael & Meghan Martini; $290,000

2514 Shanmoor Ave: Egbers Samuel E & Keara C Fogarty to Nix Andrew & Daniel C Nix; $300,000

3806 Hazel Ave: Rinehart Annamarie & Alexander to Dannemiller Barrett & Mollie Kowalchik; $472,500

3825 Hazel Ave: Carter Patricia to Schneck Andrew John & Sarah Elizabeth Robinson; $370,000

3928 Madison Ave: Kraus Stefan to Luminous Maintenance LLC Dba Luminous Home; $291,800

4816 Beech St: Meade Allison R & Billy Cole to Heitz Jr John A @ 3; $210,000

Oakley

2883 Markbreit Ave: Mchugh Dustin to Sturges Sarah & Marisa Meyer; $360,000

3453 Cardiff Ave: Liane Jason to Winters Bradley; $400,000

3721 Maple Park Ave: Ollier Megan E to Grossheim Benjamin R & Lauren Shassere; $392,500

3789 Millsbrae Ave: Js Millsbrae LLC to Labriola Andrew; $515,000

Over-the-Rhine

211 Orchard St: Uhlenhake Michael A to Roberts Elizabeth Grace; $540,000

Pleasant Ridge

2918 Lawndale Ave: Duff Sam & Tara Hush to Byam Brooke; $283,000

5601 Abbottsford Ave: Nrea Vb Iii LLC to Niehaus Property Solutions LLC; $140,000

5731 Pandora Ave: Tanner John R to Dean Amanda & Aaron Michael Dean; $405,000

Reading

202 Marion Ave: Mclp Asset Company Inc to Stm 21 LLC; $141,000

219 Pearl St: Bunny Court LLC to Parding Properties LLC; $115,000

2548 Kathwood Cr: Fletcher Aaron M to Nazarova Zoya; $290,000

430 Pike St: Welch Thomas & Polly to Partin David Michael; $57,120

Riverside

153 Palisades Pointe: Hardig Elizabeth C Tr@2 to Witte Gregory H & Susan M; $200,000

3956 Hillside Ave: Yoon Mana to Wilbur Ryan; $76,000

3960 Hillside Ave: Yoon Mana to Wilbur Ryan; $76,000

Roselawn

1542 Kenova Ave: Bowles Glenn & Janet Lynn to Stadtmiller Bridget; $195,000

1547 Northwood Dr: Cincinnati Housing Investors Iv Co LLC to Griner Binyamin & Shira Stengel; $282,500

1813 Section Rd: Rx Capital LLC to Bulbul Fnu; $290,000

1852 Bluefield Pl: Turning Point Ministries to West Cincy Kids Realty LLC; $1,250,000

Sayler Park

6432 Hillside Ave: Hammock Jennifer Ethel & Jimmie W to Allen Timothy L & Carla S; $400,000

6924 Sayler Ave: Mason Melissa R @ 3 to Th Property Owner I LLC; $185,000

Sharonville

10879 Lemarie Dr: 10879 Lemarie LLC to Planitz Andrew & Liliana Carpenter; $295,000

10911 Lemarie Dr: Knue Construction LLC to Jiang Fu Ying & Jing Lin; $289,900

11864 Chesterdale Rd: Semco Properties Ohio LLC to Bluegrass Brothers Ohio LLC; $5,400,000

12095 Pickwick Pl: Wernke Lisa S Tr to Prokopieva Olga & Louri Novitchenko; $240,000

5725 Sovereign Dr: Moon George D Iii & Barbara K to Dixon Cheya Ranice Tr; $504,199

South Cumminsville

3746 Llewellyn Ave: Spencer Evatner L to Spencer Grant; $50,000

3748 Llewellyn Ave: Spencer Evatner L to Spencer Grant; $50,000

South Fairmount

2813 Colerain Ave: Baker Keith T to Nolan Timothy P; $306,000

Springdale

12187 Peak Dr: Larson Kimberly M to Youngblood Ricky L & Gloria J Youngblood; $250,000

129 Rosetta Ct: Asher Gary Bruce to Coffey Timothy J; $190,000

Springfield Township

10067 Hamilton Ave: Getz Desiree & Zachary D to Rucker Breanna & Marquia Turner; $285,000

1020 Thunderbird Dr: Von Bargen Dale to Vpm Homes LLC; $150,000

1029 Pinehollow Ln: Stivender Sally H to Brokamp Amy & Steven William Solada; $260,000

1533 Forester Dr: Welling Anna Rose to Arnett Christina Kay; $235,000

1831 Fallbrook Ln: Williamson Corey N & Amanda S to Legacy 516 LLC; $200,000

2151 Lincoln Ave: Walton Gerald B & Denise G to Matarazzo Donald; $75,000

2216 Woodacre Dr: Broyles Cristopher D to Opendoor Property J LLC; $312,300

6424 Betts Ave: Clark Stephanie to Arf Properties LLC; $44,178

654 Compton Rd: Nsp Homes LLC to Anderson Glenn H Jr &; $299,900

832 North Hill Ln: Davenport Neal to Rodriguez Jose Manuel; $177,500

8406 Gamma Ct: Buresch James A to Copeland Tyronne O; $268,000

8746 Desoto Dr: Hilton Capital Group LLC to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $100,000

8891 Woodview Dr: Viola Michael L & Matthew E Viola to Mcconnell Kellen & Joseph Anthony Frentsos; $248,000

9629 Fallsridge Ct: Brown Jean to Simmons Brenden; $314,900

St. Bernard

217 Cleveland Ave: Kneidl Ronald & Julie to Keith Addie; $192,500

316 Ross Ave: Vb One LLC to Thomas Lillie M; $121,000

410 Jackson Ave: Teague Debbie M to Towd Point Mortgage Trust; $103,001

4905 Chalet Dr: Smith Steven A to 3805 Miller LLC; $58,000

740 Ross Ave: Carroll Jacqueline Sue to Snyder Matthew @ 3; $139,900

Sycamore Township

6379 Kugler Mill Rd: Five Star Equity Investors LLC to Ja Development LLC; $680,000

7541 Hosbrook Rd: Pflum Barbara M to Katiiti Irene; $435,000

8037 Richmond Ave: Rp2ham LLC to Mobley Jane; $220,000

8363 Wexford Ave: Schuckman Kathryn Tr to Glass Michael J; $226,000

8685 Wicklow Ave: Viel Lois E to Opendoor Property Trust I; $234,500

Second Ave: Cooper James & Faye to Lampkin Ebony N Watts & Nicholas D Lampkin; $86,000

Symmes Township

12051 Carrington Ln: Marshall Pamela to Duskulov Azamat & Sohiba Yahyaeva; $230,000

12155 Waters Edge Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Quinlan Andrew J & Lindsay M Quinlan; $490,000

9279 Kempergrove Ln: Morman Richard T & Suzanne D to Morande Brian William & Molly Morande; $521,000

Terrace Park

120 Windingbrook Ln: Hughes Stephanie B & Richard L Ciambro to Zilla Megan L & Joseph M Zilla; $625,000

728 Miami Ave: Kalnasy Mark & Donna to Graham Brian T & Nicole Graham; $675,000

Walnut Hills

1415 Locust St: Maxwell Maurice to Valorem Homes LLC; $300,000

2318 Kenton St: Fortune Real Estate 888 LLC to Royal Bobbie J; $50,000

West Price Hill

1116 Morado Dr: Schultz Robert F & Allison M to Hemingway Kasey; $235,000

4325 St Lawrence Ave: Olthaus Patricia J to Cvg Home Buyers LLC; $110,000

5015 Willnet Dr: Cappel Richard to Pacheco Jesus Alvarez & Fernando Velasquez; $250,000

973 Edgetree Ln: Curry Franklin L & Lynn M to Boone Brody E & Abigail Birch; $224,500

Westwood

2767 Lafeuille Ave: Bell Cherelle & Michael C Sr to Beyena Derara; $267,000

2846 Almester Dr: Byrdsong Maxine to Th Property Owner I LLC; $165,000

3055 Glenmore Ave: Spaith Rose Ann to Pds Construction LLC; $225,000

3285 Brater Ave: Griffin Darlene S & Bryant K Dennis to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo; $112,000

3380 Treasure Ct: Vaughn Judith A to Gross Gerald & Dana Gross; $230,000

Whitewater Township

10899 Sand Run Rd: Folzenlogen Joseph M to Werbrich Brian & Andrea; $825,000

10996 Sand Run Rd: Collins Beth & Reginald E Gehring to Bond Road Site Inc; $630,000

Wyoming

315 Whitthorne Dr: Ingram David & Amy Carrier to Rosenberg Dov S & Amanda C Rosenberg; $710,000

4 Rolling Hills Dr: Gamble Amy Marie to Guo Ming Huang; $270,000

97 Burns Ave: Kennedy John C & Melissa R to Henderson Lauren & John Harig; $949,900

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10581 Michael Drive, unit 8: Linda Laycock to Donna and Joseph Klar; $149,500

1368 Poplar Ridge Road: Heather Loper and Forrest Wingham to Megan Loper; $170,000

3728 Lisa Lane: Tracy and Ronald Bischoff to Amanda and Stephen Jones; $156,000

9728 Whispering Way: Angela and James Ramsey III to Larissa and Jaeggar Graham; $343,000

Bellevue

220 Prospect St.: Patricia and Bobby Crittendon to Wooden Stud, LLC; $74,000

324 Division St.: Leslie Blair and Charles Zimmerman to Amanda and Drew Dolan; $375,000

719 Covert Run Pike: Heather and Luke Smith to Audrey and Joshua Kollmann; $370,000

858 Woodlyn Ridge Court: Judy Hogan and Robert Linkugel to James Svetlovics; $260,000

Bromley

102 Pike St.: De La Cruz Homes, LLC to CDE Properties, LLC; $60,000

212 Moore St.: Tracy and Brian McClure to Caitlin and Isaac Kitchen; $141,000

Burlington

1612 Ashley Court, unit 26-302: Mark Hauschild to Samuel Sato; $165,000

2263 Teal Briar Lane, unit 205: Susannah and Chindra Stephens to Susan Viasic; $180,000

2853 Sherwood Court: Stephanie and Steven Ballinger to Madison and Shane Taylor; $350,000

2995 George Drive: 8001, LLC to Jonathan Delph; $155,000

3229 Cornerstone Drive: Sandra McGinnis and Joseph McGinnis to Marylyn and Kenneth Ham; $70,000

5522 Strike The Gold Drive: Jason Wilhoite to Amie Reed; $299,000

Cold Spring

302 Mendocino Court, unit 2-303: Barbara and Mark Stiers to Lynn Bricking; $217,500

480 Ruschman Drive: Sara and Shelby Fryman to Matthew Gudenau; $715,000

586 Ivy Ridge Drive: Kelsey Cravens to Alicia Russell; $175,000

Covington

100 Bluffside Drive: Kimberly and William Roertson to Timothy Peterson; $220,000

1130 Shavano Drive, unit 22: J. Michael Durnil and Lynn Smith II to Ellen and Morgan Crew; $1,050,000

116 Green Hill Drive: Autumn Creekmore and Andrew Holbert to Rebecca and Clifford Rider; $238,000

125 Crystal Lake Drive: Jill and Steven Hill to Matthew Wood and Jacob Kennedy; $262,000

1502 Morton St.: J.A.C. Developmemt, LLC to Kurstruction, LLC; $125,000

1615 Garrard St.: Rebound Remodels, LLC to Lorena Little; $214,000

1617 Garrard St.: Rebound Remodels, LLC to Ismael Ndiaye; $174,000

1648 Bullock Pen Road: John Redmond to Samuel Fields; $300,000

1704 Holman St.: Payton and Matthew Hirko to Glenna and David Adkins; $190,000

1808 Madison Ave., 1823 Russell St.: Julie and Stanley Martin to PMT Properties, LLC; $475,000

2027 Mackoy St.: Michael Slaughter to William Rogers; $103,000

2037 Pine St.: Susana Villa to Kimberly Trusty; $205,000

2211 Scott Boulevard: Laurel and Joshua Beeman to Benjamin Lipke; $250,000

226 W. 5th St.: Rebound Remodels, LLC to Fabiana and Diego Nunez; $167,000

2269 Piazza Ridge: Adriana Rivera to Morgan Carl; $217,000

2497 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Robert Lyon; $236,000

2727 Rosina Ave.: Stephanie and Russell Daniels to Maria Cortes and Alfredo Ordaz; $226,000

300 Kyles Lane: Julia and Neil Capeci to Amanda and Tyler Owens; $345,000

3128 Latonia Ave.: Shannon Clark to Alex Walz; $190,000

3320 Carlisle Ave.: Cynthia Collins to Jennifer and Paul Topmiller; $130,000

344 Pleasant St.: Jessica and Lee Mercer to Ideal Property Solutions, LLC; $53,000

3455 Heathermoor Boulevard: Debra and Derl Combs to Jennifer and Taylor Gilmer; $405,000

3719 Huntington Ave.: Brian Rais to Lydia and Joshua Ostertag; $150,000

409 E. 13th St.: Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky, Inc. to Angela Hayden; $86,000

523 Highland Pike: Susan Leis to Natalie Wolfer and Alex Meagher; $250,000

615 Brandtly Ridge Drive: Samantha and Jacob Rauch to Vanessa Hagedorn, Linda and Eulis Bradshaw; $595,000

9166 Blueridge Drive: Kristina and William Robinson to Maricela Orozca and Dionicio Ramirez; $130,000

Crescent Springs

807 Riverwatch Drive: Lucille and Stephen Kuertz to Margaret and Charles Myers; $650,000

861 Havenwood Court: Nadia and Michael Greer to Rosa and Scott Hackman; $555,000

Dayton

1103 McKinney Ave.: Lindsay and Corey Dill to Anna Kuper and Brayden Burch; $210,000

406 Berry St.: Olivia and Ray Hollbrook to Tyler Schweitzer; $292,000

413 5th Ave.: Kwinjax Investments, LLC to Whitney Fay and Riley Krane; $247,000

632 4th Ave.: Christina and Jacquelyn Inman to The Phillip McCalister Group, LLC; $170,000

909 6th Ave.: The Estate of Ruth H. Poos to Sugar Blue Investments, LLC; $100,000

Edgewood

240 N. Colony Drive: Mary and Timothy Seaman to Rebecca Hicks; $495,000

3037 Magnolia Court: Daniel Schlipf to Matthew Roark; $326,000

3105 Balsam Court: The Theodore F. and Betty Dupont Family Living Trust to Leigh and Gregory Worley; $347,500

86 Edgewood Road: Vicky Needham and Thomas Keissler to Pamela Leirey; $292,000

Elsmere

412 Caldwell Drive: Marie and Adam Piccola to Jade and Jacob King; $275,000

618 Willow St.: Kimberly Doss to SKIDZ Enterprises, LLC; $97,000

Erlanger

308 Forest Ave.: Margaret Bridget and Lana Bridget-Cooper to Steven Cameron; $215,000

315 Division St.: Jacob Luken to Jeremy Rice; $200,000

3919 Whitecliff Way: Karla and Mark Weber to The Nancy Staurovsky Family Trust; $390,000

4111 Circlewood Drive: Rebecca and Clifford Rider to Ivonne German; $230,000

5 Zeta Court: Wafa Braun to Patterson & McClung, LLC; $165,000

511 Edgar Court: ACRA Holdings, LLC to Jessica and Luke Rhynalds; $260,000

Florence

10136 Carnation Court, unit 10: Kelli and Michael Haas to Alka and Bhalchandra Patel; $144,000

1030 Buddleia Court: Brenda Smith to Meghan Carroll and Richard Boyers Jr.; $335,000

1567 Meadow Hill Court: Phyllis Price to Adam Gregory; $270,000

1605 Caddie Circle: Mark Benson to Sarah and Brent Brunelle; $449,000

2080 Ephram Court: Lizabeth and Kyle Bennett to Bradley Miller; $460,000

209 Buckingham Drive: Paula Klieman to Jennifer Jones; $375,000

2328 Wicket Court: Leah Cole to Kierra and Anthony Ramsey; $433,000

2414 Preservation Way: Matthew Webb to Diana and Pat Rodriguez; $540,000

2632 Legacy Ridge: Shannon and Richard Kerley to Rebecca and Joshua Powell; $610,000

3920 Gunstock Court: Judi Mace and Robert Mace to Layne Machcinski; $245,000

4011 Hunters Green: Beneditti Enterprises, Inc. to Dayana Vera and Luis Mazon; $272,000

412 Marian Lane, unit 12: Cara Moore to Pramod and Neetu Sharma; $135,000

5 Tattersall Lane: Kierra and Anthony Ramsey to Shelby McIntosh and Anthony Miller; $337,500

8605 Haines Drive: Braehler Properties, LLC to PIPA, LLC; $1,200,000

8615 Ellingsworth Way, unit 7C: Land8615, LLC to Kyle Kennedy; $226,000

8841 Sentry Drive: David Rowell to Michelle and David Barland-Liles; $312,000

Fort Mitchell

241 Watch Hill Road: Jaclyn and Timothy Gleason to Mary and John Denham; $780,000

29 Ashton Road: Melissa Bricking to Cassandra and Michael Tollison; $475,000

2930 Grandview Drive: The Drees Company to Julie and Donald Patton; $941,000

85 Thompson Ave.: Peggy and Patrick Niehoff to Heather and Deron Schell Jr.; $515,000

Fort Thomas

119 Holly Woods Drive: Lori and Benjamin Deal to Kaitlyn and Garrett Frey; $475,000

12 Winding Way: Jennifer Voegele to Alexander Veneman; $240,000

1446 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Elizabeth and Kyle Yeary to Karen Richard; $235,000

21 Beechwood Ave.: Sarah and Timothy DeLaat to Tori Smedley and Brandon Kimbrell; $700,000

5 Boardwalk St.: Mary Jones to Maria Tenesaca; $340,000

61 Scenic View Drive: Susie Eppstein to Elizabeth and Timothy Downard; $370,000

77 Concord Ave.: Michelle Price to Kristen and John Parrott; $390,000

Fort Wright

538 Fincastle Lane: Teri and Brian Sanders to Benjamin Pieper; $271,500

Hebron

1031 Meadowbrook Court: Casey and Benjamin Wolfe to Courtney and Christopher Decker; $325,000

1800 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Angela and Timothy Siovaila; $415,000

1803 Patton Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kara and Jonathan Soroko; $431,600

1959 Montpelier Drive: Nina and Timothy Bailey to Samantha and Kevin Morrison; $495,000

2034 Windsong Way: Traditions Rivers Pointe, LLC to Catherine Holtzapfel; $475,000

2134 W. Horizon Drive: Sarah and Nicholas Bright to Olivia and Jaggar Holbrook; $325,000

2337 John James Court: Sara and Tracy Dickerson to Jaehoon Hwang and Jeongju Oh; $400,000

2797 Ridgefield Drive: Marvinia and Dennis King to Ingrid and Thomas Vellia Jr.; $252,000

2887 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Kelsey and Dagan Kaht; $687,000

Highland Heights

178 Dogwood Drive: Mary Short to Linda Laycock; $162,500

306 Highland Trace: Ryan Ford to Kevin Apted Jr.; $150,000

Independence

10375 Canberra Drive: Jessica and Philip Lewis to Jacqueline Clendenin; $297,500

1858 Freedom Trail: Chrissy Hensley to Philip Lewis; $330,000

1890 Autumn Maple Drive: Dan Schaefer to Acha-Gisela and Roland Achenjang; $373,000

32 Sylvan Drive: Layne Mason to Lloyd Aycock III; $267,500

5162 Christopher Drive: Karen and Steven Eminhizer to Kenneth Cooper; $265,000

598 Astoria Court: Sabrina and Trevin Hogle to Zachariah Cruise and William Taylor; $247,000

615 Dogwood Drive: Carley Dorman, Shelley and Brian Ballman to Cara Moore; $215,000

89 Brandley Drive: Michael Figart to Chelsey Parker and Zachary McKinley; $305,000

Lakeside Park

135 W. Lakeside Ave.: Caroline and Jeffrey Ritson to Susan and Manuel Andrade; $700,000

60 Arcadia Ave.: Natalie and David Menkhaus to Stephanie and Michael Whiting; $645,000

Ludlow

117 Davies St.: Klarissa and Ian Robbins to Matthew Deacon and Raymond Aylor; $156,500

121 Adela Ave.: Joseph Weil to Good Faith Homes, LLC; $272,000

415 Deverill St.: Amanda and Connor Elliott to Olivia Griffith and Courtney Harris; $189,000

529 Laurel St.: Chloe Ennis to Stamp Estates, LLC; $121,000

Melbourne

7087 Four Mile Road: Amy Tischner to Foster Building & Construction, LLC; $105,000

Newport

1032 Putnam St.: Elizabeth and Joel Jensen to Krista Putnam; $123,000

35 19th St.: Kristi Wells and Matthew Serbee to Valerie Vergara; $330,000

740 Linden Ave.: Anna and David Kelly to Marine Rzotkiewcz and Vincent Bolleau; $588,000

Park Hills

1126 Audubon Road: Daphne and Stanley Nozil to Victorio Mastroianni and Dylan Russell; $414,000

Taylor Mill

3161 Taylor Creek Drive: Shannon and Robert Pugh to Emma Dewey and Andrew Horner; $365,000

5275 Taylor Mill Road: Mary Lindquist to Jeanne Zimmerman; $345,000

5361 Heatherstone Court, unit 2K: Theresa and Scott Urlage to Abigail Skerbetz; $176,000

Union

10212 Lura Woods Court: Jannell and D. Scott Stuckwisch to Pamela and Joseph Holtman Jr.; $570,500

10706 Kimberly Drive: Kimberly and Donald Niegarth to Nicole and Eric Love; $375,000

1191 Brushup Lane: Emma and Parker Muirbrook to Kimberly and Brock Herbert; $440,000

1904 Camelot Court: Lora and Christian Drennen to Kimberly Hoffman; $540,000

2121 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Caitlin and Jonathan Houston; $645,500

2248 Waterway Place: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Bailey Lynch and Richard Driscol III; $309,500

4208 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rejina Gavaskar and Gavaskar Thavarajah; $256,500

4213 Aine Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Stephanie Gallenstein; $267,500

504 Adlen Court: The Drees Company to Bethany and Eric Wells; $425,000

7169 Desmond Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Morgan McLeish; $459,000

9008 Fort Henry Drive: Dorothy Reitwiesner and John Arnold to Jill and Steve Mansfield; $410,000

999 McCarron Lane: The Drees Company to Jill and Donald Kennett; $599,500

Villa Hills

2231 Amsterdam Road: Debbie Morris and Willie Riley to Timothy Rogers; $241,000

2593 Sierra Drive: Kelly Woodrum and Mark Woodrum to Jessica and Matthew Farrell; $360,000

2734 White Pine Drive: Shelly Walters and Soctt Patrick to Erin Chavez and Jason Hickey; $705,000

938 Villa Drive: Rosa and Scott Hackman to Kelly and James Tucker; $331,000

Walton

101 Cummings Drive: Mach III Properties, LLC to Jennifer Sabino and Nicholas Sabino; $1,675,000

12067 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Elizabeth Verdon and Deerl Brock III; $419,000

12174 Ambruzzi Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Elizabeth and David Tinoco; $398,000

454 Merlot Court: Leah Jetter to Chloe and Robert Ennis; $374,000

463 Merlot Court: Jackie and Josh Salzer to Sabrina and Trevin Hogle; $375,000

605 Crosswinds Pointe Court: Brandi Baker to Sabina and Aaita Rai; $300,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.235 million Montgomery home sale among the week's top property transfers