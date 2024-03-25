£1.1m funding to support young Derby rough sleepers

More than £1m has been secured to help young people in Derby who are rough sleeping or at risk of it.

Derby City Council said the bid will be match-funded by Derby Homes to buy 10 properties with one or two bedrooms.

The cash will also fund a programme to help the young people, including paying for two full-time support workers and social workers, for three years.

City Councillor Shiraz Kahn said: "No one, especially children, should have to worry about becoming homeless."

The council said 48 vulnerable young people in Derby have been found to need accommodation with support, including care leavers, young people not ready for independent living, and those at risk of rough sleeping or who are already homeless.

The £1.1m has been secured through the Single Homeless Accommodation Programme, introduced by the Government's Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It will be match-funded by Derby Homes.

Mr Kahn said: "By providing vulnerable young people with not only a safe place to live but the skills and tools to live independently, we can hopefully stop homelessness from becoming a reality for many."

The council said the properties will be managed by Derby Homes, have affordable rents and energy efficiency ratings of at least a band C, to help make household bills more affordable.

