$1.084 million Evendale home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.

Anderson Township

1037 Asbury Rd: Morehart Paula J to Hess Michael E; $205,000

1336 Tallberry Dr: Pelcha John P Jr & Melanie Lynn to Pelcha Chadwick O; $115,000

1430 Tallberry Dr: Waller Nathan to Lovlie Morghan & Joshua A Rowe; $299,900

1539 Cohasset Dr: Doyle Custom Construction Inc to Noack Claire L; $262,000

2244 Endovalley Dr: Johnson Marc A & Kimberly S to Lin Wei Liang & Xu Minmin; $650,000

3898 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3900 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3901 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3902 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3903 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3904 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3905 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3908 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3909 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3910 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3911 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3912 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

3913 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

523 Rollingrock Ln: Del Riesgo Charles R to Reinhold Mark & Emily Rae Reinhold; $786,900

6320 Stirrup Rd: Sanapala Bhargav & Katherine P Williamson to Vincent Michael & Amy Keirie; $470,000

6741 Lincoln Te: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

6743 Lincoln Te: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

6747 Lincoln Te: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160

6922 Gammwell Dr: Cowan Matthew T & Christina E to Baskin Jordan & Allison Baskin; $425,000

6977 Huntsman Ct: Cantrella Vincent J to Elberfeld Jr Robert; $358,000

7039 Clough Pk: Druffel Evan P to Cozad Sein & David E Cozad; $291,500

724 Huntersknoll Ln: Becker Thomas M & Bethaney R to Brockman Alan J & Emma Henry Brockman; $500,000

8004 Hignite Ct: Ashford Homes Llc to Howell Roger W & Christine A Howell; $460,000

8327 Northport Dr: Roehm Roncy D & John D Bayless to Dickerson Scott & Emily Dickerson; $296,000

Avondale

3512 Dury Ave: Riccardo Donald to Cincinnati Zoo Properties Llc; $140,000

3543 Alaska Ave: Goodwin Lynn H & Carleton Maddox to Maddox Carleton & Antoinette S Selvey Maddox; $83,830

3716 Bonfield Dr: Wall Bryon D to Walker Jinnah M; $133,000

748 Ridgeway Ave: Oaktree Remodeling Llc to 1562 Ruth Ave Llc; $180,500

Blue Ash

11070 Oak Ave: Hoalst & Willison Properties Llc to Hessler Patrick; $240,000

4078 Retreat Dr: Lindsey Joanne to Brown Elizabeth Marie; $895,000

4719 Hunt Rd: Elkins Cory & Amanda to Werner Rachel Crimson @ 3; $275,000

4986 Ridgecrest Dr: Borman Patricia Ann E Tr @3 to Silverberg Boaz & Vered Shacham Silverberg; $430,700

9481 West Ave: Schneider Brooke to Grzegorzewski Alex J; $292,000

9578 Benchmark Ln: Schuler Mark J & Wendy O to Girgash Eric M & Alyssa E Girgash; $475,000

96 Carpenters Ridge: Schweikle Peter F & Nicole B to Bruns Robert; $360,000

9620 West Ave: Voyles Co Llc & Etc Custodian Larry J Voyles to Frank Claire P & Robert C Frank; $370,000

9849 Villageview Ct: Craftsman Properties Llc to Hartman Douglas Joseph & Bernadette; $594,000

Bond Hill

1414 Regent Ave: Rebuilt Offers Llc to Hatcher Housing Llc; $75,000

1501 California Ave: Bennie Kimberly A to Vantage Capital Llc; $145,000

1618 Joseph St: Frison Erskine & Erskine Jr to 100 Developements Llc; $199,000

1909 Truitt Ave: Frison Erskine Jr& Sheryl Bagsby to 100 Developements Llc; $446,000

1913 Truitt Ave: Frison Erskine Jr& Sheryl Bagsby to 100 Developements Llc; $446,000

5014 Lillian Dr: Frison Erskine & Erskine Jr to Equity Trust Company Custdian Fbo 200406426 Ira; $155,000

California

5926 Parker Ln: Sweeney Bonnie R to Hampleman Kimberly Anne; $200,000

Carthage

121 Sixty-fourth St: Rishforth Gary to Gary Artis Jr @ 3; $214,900

18 Seventieth St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000

20 Seventieth St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000

7020 Vine St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Carthage Flats Limited Partnership; $320,000

7020 Vine St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000

7036 Poplar St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000

7108 Dillward St: Hernandez Miguel Angel Lemus to Olvera Cortes Properties Llc; $20,000

Vine St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Carthage Flats Limited Partnership; $320,000

Cheviot

3361 Alpine Pl: Vates Llc to Sanders Demeka Lanett; $107,000

3951 Roswell Ave: Widmer Gary W & Kimberly S to Parks Sarah & Shane Mcnally; $268,000

3995 Carrie Ave: Fahey Kathleen M to Rusk Holdings Llc; $101,500

4117 Trevor Ave: Morales Edvin Gilberto Lopez & Faustina Erika Velasquez Perez to Russell Caleb; $180,000

4120 St Martins Pl: Enyart John A to Baskin Deajah M; $187,000

Cleves

511 Porter St: Knox John A to Morena Nicholas David; $145,000

Clifton

187 Woolper Ave: Agcat Properties Llc to Rambha Lokesh Va & Anukana Bhattacharjee; $380,000

Clifton Hts-University Hts-Fairview

208 Warner St: Rnc Rentals Llc to Calabrese Leslie M & Robert A Calabrese; $270,000

Colerain Township

10037 Fairglen Dr: Trimble Delbert L & Penny E to Loren Real Estate; $90,000

10161 Pottinger Rd: Watkins James C & Leslie G to Avisa Properties Llc; $124,900

10173 Pottinger Rd: Walker Sherry A & Scott W Knapke to Hodge Andrew; $168,000

10460 Gloria Ave: Kadariya Prayash & Anu Koirala to Clark Bridget & Stephen Clark; $255,000

11423 Gravenhurst Dr: Humbert Rose Anna Tr to Sunderhaus Tracy @3; $95,000

2420 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana Llc to Benson Elaysha & Jameel; $372,900

2430 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana Llc to Jones Tia Alicia & Steven Jovon Huston; $382,900

2573 Highwood Ln: Rai Bimal to Hill Andrea D; $230,000

2721 Haverknoll Dr: Pottenger Lynn L to Anytime Properties Llc; $136,711

3106 Rockacres Ct: Weber Randy P to Peters Jennifer L; $200,000

3215 March Te: Parson April A & James to Coppess Ethan T & Isabella G Cable; $225,000

3351 Deshler Dr: Turner John D to Nussbaum Kahla Marie; $170,000

3415 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Kruger Linda; $270,000

3417 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Smith Jazmin; $253,245

3430 Chuckfield Dr: Mauney David Wayne to Broscoe Joseph & Rachel Broscoe; $294,000

3450 Sunbury Ln: Stamps Maurice to Johnson Charles E; $160,000

3471 Springdale Rd: Turnkey Cashflow Llc to Garcia Ruben Salas; $230,000

5191 Yeatman Rd: Day Edward N Tr to Dimovski Bojan & Sofija Tocinova; $310,000

6366 Cheviot Rd: Pufal Elizabeth A to Shomberger Brenda; $160,000

7050 Newbridge Dr: Roden Mary L to Miller Joseph W & Kristen N Elmlinger; $280,000

7220 Creekview Dr: Cordes Kimberly A to Ryan Chad; $106,000

7250 Locust View Ln: Marks Gerald R & Barbara A to Brammer Matthew V & Susan V Brammer; $345,000

7431 Eagle Creek Rd: Real Equity Oh Llc to Loren Real Estate Llc; $120,000

7431 Eagle Creek Rd: Schalk Barbara to Real Equity Oh Llc; $80,000

7909 Thompson Rd: Woods Natasha to Sheehan Thomas A; $5,000

9290 Neil Dr: Davenport Tony to Dunaway Sr Victor H; $100,000

9419 Haddington Ct: Whaley Heather R to Malveaux Rachel; $150,000

9446 Willowgate Dr: Matarazzo Donald to Poole Barbara L; $115,100

9943 Marino Dr: Tackett Ishmael & Pauline to Hess Elizabeth; $175,000

9946 Dunraven Dr: Snow Ricky A to Short Isaac & Briana Short; $211,105

College Hill

1106 Homeside Ave: Delta Investments Llc to Siler Rosa L; $199,900

1141 Groesbeck Rd: Pearl Water Llc to Stewart Brian; $137,000

1611 Harbeson Ave: R2r Grimes Investments Llc to Kyes Crystal & Jacob A Thibodaux; $329,400

1630 North Bend Rd: Traditions Building Group Llc to Mrjr Llc; $586,710

Columbia Township

3346 Donald St: Heldman Brian to Housley Whitney Alexandra Paige &; $227,000

Corryville

23 Rochelle St: Platinum Property Management Group Ohio Llc to Thu Trad Llc; $140,000

Crosby Township

10442 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve Llc to Nvr Inc; $75,100

10563 Atterbury Dr: Godfrey Jenna & Brett Jay to Nebbia Hunter & Amber Nebbia; $425,000

10741 Quail Run: Frazee Ronda Lee to Trahan Lori S; $355,000

Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Bell Michael Cliff Sr & Cherelle Bell; $349,675

Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Shupe Bryan David & Monica J Shupe; $338,680

Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve Llc to Nvr Inc; $75,100

Deer Park

4122 Oakwood Ave: Forste Thomas @ 3 to We Said Yes to The Mess Llc; $149,900

4165 Orchard Ln: Perry Daniel & Julia Anne Smialek to Jimenez Mary Teresa; $311,000

7209 Maryland Ave: Kogan Realty Enterprises Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $200,000

Delhi Township

224 Sebastian Ct: Richter Kathleen J to Cedillo Jacob; $268,250

4297 Cloverhill Te: Miller Samantha & Timothy Salley to Eyink Benjamin & Jessica Eyink; $221,000

4309 Delhi Pk: Bockhorst Michael Lee to Webster Wittni Lenette; $150,000

5180 Old Oak Tl: Frondorf Nancy L to Moe Jennifer; $134,000

5378 Sultana Dr: Drummond Daniel A & Holly R to Noeth Adam M; $325,000

5431 Style Ln: Amer Jamie E & Charles A to Fourth World Capital Llc; $141,100

550 Greenwell Ave: Macdonald Paul to Maurmeier Joshua; $290,000

5520 Palomino Dr: Brickner Steven L & Patricia L to King Kyle Thomas & Abigail Lynn Bailey; $334,000

571 Covedale Ave: Abel Shawn H to Thomas Crystal; $212,000

6628 Chaparral Ct: Stenken Larry E & Cheryl A to Stenken Ryan & Claire Stenken; $288,000

6785 Kentford Ct: Sturwold Thomas J to Sturwold Stacey M & Mark A Gray; $242,000

895 Pontius Rd: Tressler Sally A Tr to Gehring William B & Elizabeth A; $384,000

East End

2477 Callahan St: Riverfront Green Homes Llc to Inman Construction Inc; $250,000

East Price Hill

1037 Wells St: Ramirez Nasario G to Yemane Mussie Fessahale; $50,000

1049 Wells St: A&g Property Real Estate Llc to Lopez Petronila; $150,000

1314 Beech Ave: Assafchen Real Estate Llc to Pollard Stevie Le F & Christina Y Griffin; $140,000

2676 Morrow Pl: Witherspoon Stacey E to Stewart Lisa M; $275,000

385 Elberon Ave: Tahoe Real Estate Investments Llc to Oneal Michael; $125,000

423 Elberon Ave: Daniels Elizabeth to Powell James; $15,000

460 Elberon Ave: Oriordan Travis Patrick Lee to Cupp Aaron B & Alexandra M; $100,000

555 Elberon Ave: Prosperous Holdings Inc to Mako Property Group Llc; $450,000

695 Fairbanks Ave: East Amy Suzanne to East Kimberly A; $93,000

726 Wells St: East Amy Suzanne to East Kimberly A; $93,000

East Walnut Hills

1624 William H Taft Rd: Clear River Properties Llc to 1624 Wht Llc; $155,000

1815 William H Taft Rd: Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo Susan E Martindale Ira @ 2 to Bedacht Bradley; $103,000

2340 Laredo Ave: Olive Tree Realty Llc to Luna State Llc; $595,000

East Westwood

2346 Brokaw Ave: Alvarev Santos to Schulte Todd; $15,000

2361 Iroll Ave: Rynone Teryn Nicholas to Fitzgerald Amanda Rose & Nathanael Silva Lopes; $175,000

2365 Henrianne Ct: Pye Vicky to Burnett Group Llc; $46,500

Elmwood Place

16 Walnut St: Terry Roy C to Terry Roy Clayton & Brent Roy; $500

19 Linden St: Rocket Mortgage Llc to Bowa Cp Llc; $89,500

Evanston

3131 Gilbert Ave: 3131 Gilbert Avenue Llc to Appelman Properties Llc; $555,000

Evendale

3351 Mohler Woods Ln: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Robbins Roselyn Tr; $1,084,170

Fairfax

3710 Jonlen Dr: Evansmotorsports Inc to Good Brandon @3; $1,400,000

3883 Meadowlark Ln: Thompson-royster Sally L & William E Royster Jr to Elson David; $197,052

Forest Park

1031 Kemper Rd: Maxberry Investments Enterprise Llc to Barrios Alvaro Ismael Morales; $275,000

10752 Chelmsford Rd: Ira Innovations Llc & Top Notch Investments Llc to Nims Clara; $250,000

11507 Gaffney Pl: Stgr Investments Group Llc to Gurung Surja M @ 3; $272,000

11690 Elkwood Dr: Moksin Holdings Plus Llc to Bautista Construction Group Llc; $200,000

1657 Kemper Rd: Adkins Raymond to Next Journey Home Offers Llc; $85,000

2254 Reliance Dr: Moses J D Jr to Hubble Eliane Leslie; $190,000

728 Cascade Rd: Dhungel Loka N & Chandra to Khadka Dipen; $225,000

732 Converse Dr: Venture Real Estate Group Llc to Elevated Interiors Llc; $159,000

Glendale

1110 Troy Ave: Voss Joseph to Gaffigan Cristy Michelle; $200,000

511 Greenwood Ave: Dell Charles D & Robbin Streicher Dell to Slaughter Joseph & Camille; $575,000

Green Township

1323 Beechmeadow Ln: Caruso Leanne to Llunga Mwamba & Fanny Mampasa Llunga; $205,000

1660 Ebenezer Rd: Rapp Edward J to Krauser James & Joe Krauser; $173,020

2941 Country Woods Ln: Perrino Frances E Tr & Mario A Tr to Wauligman Stephanie; $375,000

3290 Dickinson Rd: Lang Marilyn H to Sagel James D; $65,000

3300 Dickinson Rd: Lang Marilyn H to Sagel James D; $65,000

3583 Eyrich Rd: Bsfr Trs Ii Llc to Mcadams Ryan & Jeannie Mcadams; $220,000

3731 Moonridge Dr: Depco Llc to Rueger James M & Jeanne M Rueger Co-tr; $202,500

4056 Clearwater Pl: Wagner Theresia to Thompson Delighttful Claudine; $180,000

4137 Timberpoint Dr: Herbert Joseph W Jr Tr & Nancy R Tr to Frede Matthew & Jennifer Severyn; $130,000

4341 Regency Ridge Ct: Calardo John D to Gavin Greg W & Carrie Gavin; $244,000

4346 Oakville Dr: Yang Nick & Christine to St John Jeffrey H & Mackenzie R Finn; $360,000

4506 Clearwater Pl: Wagner Theresia to Thompson Delighttful Claudine; $180,000

4510 Clearwater Pl: Schmidt Cynthia A & William to Booth Traci A; $210,000

5203 Eaglesnest Dr: Leisring Justine Marie to Rosenacker Jerome F & Nancy A Rosenacker; $127,000

5207 Parkview Ave: Luhn Kathleen M & Stephen M to Aguayo Lourdes Estela & Pablo Taras Holocwan; $209,000

5432 Julmar Dr: Steimle Tyler J to Kampel Allison Claire; $279,900

5694 Scarborough Dr: Bertke Kenneth Tr to Bertke Karen; $165,000

5758 Ranlyn Ave: Cox-mills E Jeanette to Himburg William Kenneth; $225,000

5926 Lawrence Rd: Le Poeng Oh Llc to Inskeep Morgan Elizabeth; $207,500

5946 Harrison Ave: Picklesimer Nikole to Dale Rebeca G; $130,000

5962 Willow Oak Ln: R & L Residential Properties Llc to Nzitonda Nsengiyuna & Binti Wilondja; $300,000

6264 Eagles Lake Dr: Damico Judith W to Keene Jennifer Lynn; $190,000

6512 Springmyer Dr: Papin Steven J to Schaber Allan & Loren Papin; $258,000

7478 Bridge Point Dr: Johnson Constance Brothers to Daubenmerkl George & Norma Daubenmerkl; $269,900

7507 Bridge Point Pass: Wessendarp Jeffrey A & Cynthia M to James Michelle & Kyle R Price; $430,000

8212 Bridge Point Dr: Bockhorst Patricia E to Scheid Nicholas E; $260,000

8218 Bridge Point Dr: Bockhorst Patricia E to Scheid Nicholas E; $260,000

Greenhills

45 Damon Rd: Young Susan Marie to M David Plus Llc; $140,200

Harrison

131 Turner Ridge Dr: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Campbell Franklin & Joyce Campbell; $329,123

136 Turner Ridge Dr: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Fish Amelia Hope & Katie M Fish; $324,667

137 Turner Ridge Dr: Acra William E & Barbara L to Bear Shirley A Tr; $389,900

206 Whitewater Dr: Dole James E to Vickers Travis J; $210,000

407 Broadway St: Crone Thomas R Jr to Leclerc Robert B & Hannah Nicole Williams; $112,000

Harrison Township

10467 Farmland Dr: Oberschlake Mary Carolyn Tr to Acra Michael Brandon Tr; $435,000

Hartwell

24 Parkway Ave: Sandifer Tyler M to Workman Nicholas Aaron; $185,000

8204 Burns Ave: Burns Rental Llc to Jett Detra; $265,000

8229 Anthony Wayne Ave: Lovdal Scott to Jimenez Gonzalez Jason Alexander; $179,000

Hyde Park

2137 East Hill Ave: Perry Louis & Tanya to Joseph Allan Mathew & Emily Grace Flower Joseph; $860,000

3512 Shaw Ave: Swapland Llc to Michelle Stanley Homes Llc; $415,000

3562 Outlook Ave: Mccafferty Gayle L to Bahia 6 Llc; $1,550,000

3643 Old Red Bank Rd: Gamble Roland to Mcdaniel Damian; $210,000

Indian Hill

7380 Algonquin Dr: Linz James P & Nancy L to Cepela Mark & Kathleen; $1,450,000

Schoolhouse Ln: Wesley Carl Donavan Tr to Estock Nicholas & Nicole Estock; $1,333,505

Kennedy Heights

6678 Kennedy Ave: Gilliland Warren G to Rx Capital Llc; $155,000

Lincoln Heights

1257 Schumard Ave: Perez Ana Isabel Rodriguez to Lewis Latricia A; $165,000

811 Adams St: Turnkey Cashflow Llc to West Richard White & Rodney Brown Ii; $125,000

Lockland

318 Westview Ave: Allen Donald E Jr & Emma L to Miller Josiah Paul; $165,000

412 Wayne Ave: E & W Real Real Estate Holding Llc to Antoya Ama Ebi Llc; $25,000

508 Cooper Ave: Stein Paul James to Ernst Elliott H; $83,200

Loveland

1075 Stratford Ct: Eyrich J Edwin to Opendoor Property Trust I; $217,100

1837 Willow Run Ln: Opendoor Property Tr to Eyrich Edwin; $401,800

660 Park Ave: Macarthur Park Apartments Llc to Oahs Macarthur Park Tc Llc; $9,150,000

Wilson Ave: Bateman Jeffrey W Tr & Rebecca W Tr to Schrudder Maria; $80,000

Lower Price Hill

1718 State Ave: Perry Donald G Jr to Meyer Management Inc; $10,000

Madeira

6592 Kenwood Rd: Traditions Madeira Llc to Voveris Anita K Tr; $985,230

7332 Hosbrook Rd: Petit Danielle M & Michael C Norton Smith to Schneider Adam & Jenna; $1,155,000

Madisonville

3705 Kanauga Ct: Beaird One Llc to Erwin Kyle & Felicia Erwin; $140,000

4307 Erie Ave: Brincs Storage Warehousing Inc to Flanigan Kathryn & Brian Strzelecki; $662,500

4407 Whetsel Ave: 4318 Whetsel Llc to Varga Isabella Maria; $360,000

5339 Chapman St: Brewster Dawn M to Mdonald Tristin Janel & Leon Allen Mcdonald; $249,500

6125 Clephane Ave: Thomas Jacob & Allyson to Oldham Audrey; $301,900

Miami Township

3477 Chestnut Park Ln: Jenkins Daniel S to Schuman Thomas A Ii & Diann Marie; $260,000

7896 Foxtrot Dr: Craig Brent A to Craig Joshua & Krystal Greening; $218,000

Montgomery

7396 Pfeiffer Rd: Swantko Randy S to Vyom Ventures Llc; $215,000

7606 Carriage Ln: Khalifeh Ibrahim to Cooper Meadows Llc; $882,000

7629 Trailwind Dr: Wentzel Julie C & Coorinne F Rutzke Tr to Gruber Robert & Stacey Gruber; $615,000

8507 Capricorn Dr: Han Jungyoup & Yeajoon Jung to Kojima Katsuaki; $591,000

9955 Zig Zag Rd: Focke Corey T Tr & Kristi L Focke Tr to Krull Abigail Brabender & Andrew J Krull; $632,500

Mount Adams

1111 Carney St: Potts Jeffrey D & Terry L to Diperna Costanzo Aldo & Danielle Anne Diperna; $1,375,000

Mount Auburn

122 Winkler St: Swrental Llc to Smith Dale Trustee Of Dlsfreedom 401k Trust; $155,000

318 Seitz St: Blevins Tiffany L to Spatola Ronald & Misty Quick; $200,000

325 Milton St: Kelsey Taylor to Deet Emily & Brian A Wiechert; $370,000

Mount Healthy

7327 Forest Ave: Lambright Jevon to Canterbury Olivia; $131,500

7335 Maple Ave: Pitman Ari to Sams Jesse; $165,000

7718 Harrison Ave: Mng Investments Llc to 32 Degree North Ohio Llc; $200,000

7912 Harrison Ave: Home Recreations Llc to Love Jontay D; $235,000

Mount Lookout

3006 Paxton Knoll Ln: Ferlauto Concetta to St Clair Matthew & Kristin St Clair; $820,000

3444 Arnold St: Kircher Amy N Tr to Grote Andrew D & Amanda R Grote; $782,500

3705 Kroger Ave: Wayner Kathleen A Tr & William C Tr to Loh Geoffrey & Megan; $1,760,000

3759 Earls Court View: Lew Kok H to Beck Emma & Tyler Beck; $780,000

Mount Washington

1716 Beacon St: Matre Heather Spataro & Steven Matre to Spoltore John T & Barbara J Spoltore; $370,000

2464 Sanctuary Cr: Graham Karen D to Mezher Lauren J; $222,000

6109 Morrow St: Flipping Cincy Llc to Lu Lizhen & Jian Wang; $250,000

Newtown

5051 Village Dr: Prescott John S Tr & Karen Comisar Prescott Tr to Miyakozawa Tomokazu & Arisa Miyakozawa; $705,000

North Avondale

3985 Warwick Ave: Pearson John T to Kato Chiemi & Lane; $290,500

North College Hill

1270 Prospect Pl: Home Recreations Llc to Madaleine Dachari; $220,000

1713 De Armand Ave: Elm Mark Homes Llc to Firebird Rentals Llc; $95,000

North Fairmount

1757 Denham St: Collins Johnny R @3 to Falcon Rodriguez Itzel; $2,500

Northside

4112 Kirby Ave: Jessee Charles & Robert Martin to Krl Properties Llc; $70,880

4160 Pitts Ave: Edwards Jon to Koosuri Vishal; $280,000

4220 Langland St: Rojstaczer Mattan to Dolan Miranda Kali; $355,000

Norwood

2218 Lawn Ave: Stirnkorb Christopher J to Rothfuss Timothy & Erin Rothfuss; $260,000

2553 Moundview Dr: Farmer Gary E & Angela S to Clementz Spencer Patrick & Shelie Lynn Clementz; $333,000

5609 Carthage Ave: Jones Matthew C to Evans Carr Emily; $242,500

5620 Pemberton Ave: Smith Donald R Sr to Chabut Sam; $170,000

5718 Warren Ave: Wilburn Thomas K to Kachele Douglas & Beatriz Kachele; $120,250

Oakley

2708 Arbor Ave: Martin Jennifer Alane to Schoultheis Alexander & Amanda Laskowski; $510,000

2711 Arbor Ave: Schoultheis Alexander & Amanda Laskowski to Henderson Meliisa M; $330,000

3941 Marburg Ave: Jung Nathaniel & Cara Hall to Vansteenkiste John T; $305,000

4122 Club View Dr: Hamer Andrew Q to Laubach Margaret A; $575,000

4131 Thirty-second Ave: Teko Land Group Ltd to 4131 32nd Llc; $300,000

4932 Kelsch Ln: Cochran David A & Karen K to Mcqueary Tommie; $190,000

Over-the-Rhine

1302 Main St: Cjn Holdings Inc to Vele Priscilla Stephanie & Ryan Paul Williams; $842,500

303 Mcmicken Ave: George Alisha Sara & Andrew Lynn Smith to Smith Andrew L; $60,750

6 Mcmicken Ave: Walker Karen K to Nissen Ken; $200,000

Pleasant Ridge

2242 Langdon Farm Rd: Camp Yvonne Payton to Venture Real Estate Group Llc; $119,650

3229 Orion Ave: Janssen Stephen M & Kara L to Bedford Ryan & Emily Link; $301,000

5572 Attica Ave: Dawson Cathie R to Pgrg Home Improvement Llc; $130,000

5730 Doerger Ln: Catucci Cynthia A & Gary W Britton to Heusman Andrea C; $260,000

5741 Marmion Ln: Aurellano Aris to Cario Gebriella N; $352,500

Reading

1042 Fuhrman Rd: Ellison Sherrun L & Stephen P Ellison to Wu Zhi Yu; $333,000

132 Vine St: Finominal Properties Llc to Mayne Mischelle Rannae; $159,000

208 Pearl St: Setty Dona J to Olivia Lane Properties Llc; $52,000

2267 Pompano Ave: 2267 Pompano Llc to Pletz Lucas & Chole Scott; $247,000

245 Burkhart Ave: Aks Properties Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $610,000

Roselawn

1415 Lakeland Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Accenti Tech Solutions Inc; $165,000

Sayler Park

6061 Hillside Ave: Hartford George Michael to Sutton Anthony W; $6,000

6785 Kentford Ct: Sturwold Thomas J to Sturwold Stacey M & Mark A Gray; $242,000

6821 Home City Ave: Davis Robert S & Kelley A Dirr to Illing James & Michael Louis Illing Jr; $171,000

Sedamsville

2482 River Rd: Barker Timothy S Tr to Burkhard Daniel & Sarah; $13,000

Sharonville

1482 Continental Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs Llc to Nguyen Anh Hao; $215,000

3389 Walnut St: Petrtyl Robert N Tr to Nobel Properties Llc; $335,000

4108 Benkert Dr: Kowal Sharon R & Thaddeus K to Beres Christina N & Jonathan A Beres; $485,000

Silverton

3805 Walker Ave: Fails James E @ 3 to Wang Zun Shi; $150,000

6757 Siebern Ave: Smith Brendan Vincent to Wimsatt Thomas K & Jordan M Maxwell; $310,000

6840 Grace Ave: Aks Properties Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $610,000

South Cumminsville

1760 Powers St: White Capital Llc to Serenity Homes Inc; $70,000

3712 Cass Ave: Cass Ave Cincinnati Oh Trust to Atap Investment Properties Llc; $50,000

South Fairmount

1925 Montrose St: Unique & Salil Properties Llc to Krl Properties Llc; $20,000

2045 Bickel Ave: Scheper George J to Keytri Realty Llc; $52,000

2176 Amor Pl: Eccard Wayne to Zavals Flooring Llc; $24,000

Springdale

10970 Fallstone Dr: Geller James I to Fowler Charles E S Jr & Patti M Ruff Fowler; $427,000

163 Harter Ave: Chamlagain Dhaka & Bihm Goutam to Khanal Bhanu P @3; $320,000

898 Summerfield Ln: Savannah Samuel to Laugon Arpidaniel & Purnima Laugon; $298,000

Springfield Township

1005 Southfield Ct: Delotell Jonathan P & Brittany D Ludwig to Lingo Siera Raye & Connor Donald Meyer; $225,000

1026 Vacationland Dr: Perry Valerie S & Monica L Seebohm to Echt Hannah & Will Thackery; $256,000

11945 Mill Rd: Mccray Gregory to Mccray Gregory Jr & Aisha Horton; $183,000

1310 Meredith Dr: Lovdal Scott to Jimenez Gonzalez Jason Alexander; $179,000

1352 Hartwood Dr: Fifth Heritage Group Llc to Dixon Kristi & David Dixon Jr; $305,000

1455 Biloxi Dr: Howell Ronald Wayne Tr to Mako Property Group Llc; $112,500

1585 Forester Dr: Damico Sarah M to Spille Brian M; $245,000

1718 Acreview Dr: Marlowe John E to Metz Christopher M; $230,000

1928 Mistyhill Dr: Wong Antonio P & Mildred B to Maltos Reyes Jose M; $177,000

2005 Arrowood Pl: Grace Restoration Ltd to Green Kelli; $317,500

2216 Kemper Rd: Lewis Aaron to Pederson Andrew & Alexus Camper; $315,000

7865 Ramble View: Kent Alice M @ 7 to Naizghi Alazar & Meskela Eyob; $220,000

8379 Beta Ave: Top Notch Investments Llc to Aproject Llc; $148,000

8537 Pringle Dr: Streets Jeffrey S & Kelsey M to Inman Kirstyn Elaine & Evan Inman; $230,000

8633 Mockingbird Ln: Qp-fk Properties Llc to Evans Sara Colleen & Adam Douglas Evans; $242,500

8757 Morningstar Ln: Burns Stevie D to Rogers Shannon R; $190,000

8774 Monsanto Dr: Stark Roselyn M Tr to Richards Beth; $203,500

9123 Montoro Dr: Durham Calvin W & Karla to Th Property Owner I Llc; $175,000

928 Misty Stream Dr: Jackson Mark P to Smith Anthony Garland; $225,000

9600 Wildbrook Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs Llc to Brown Kevin; $185,000

St. Bernard

4210 Tower Ave: Aks Properties Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $610,000

4328 Errun Ln: Shore Breanna & Andres Mor Huertas to Theobold Paul & Alyssa Thomas; $325,000

4510 Greenlee Ave: Fox Michael K to Fourth World Capital Llc; $40,000

Sycamore Township

10828 Lakehurst Ct: Ford Laquan M & Morgan J to Sperelakis Thomas; $326,000

11331 Ironwood Ct: Thorp John B & Julie M to Smith Jeffrey A & Emily C Smith; $709,000

4172 Kugler Mill Rd: Wattenhofer Erik to Crawford Harriosn Kohl & Emily Marie; $260,000

7548 Kirtley Dr: Diesel Stephanie L & Nicholas D to Drought III Thomas James & Taryn Janelle Drought; $444,000

7735 Spirea Dr: Volk Karen L to Amirkulova Dilnoza B; $370,000

7811 Columbia Ave: Hashemi Ali to Opendoor Property Trust I; $178,200

8608 Tralee Ct: Ferdon Linda G Tr to Pinson Julie Ann; $259,000

Symmes Township

10162 Lincoln Rd: Prater Roxanna & D Randy Barker to Prater Roxanna; $68,455

12054 Maxim Ave: Mchugh Condo Llc to Ricci Tony; $300,000

12082 Timberlake Dr: Ahy Investment Group Llc to Elsass Thomas & Amy; $1,299,000

8866 Humphrey St: Husted Thomas & Cari Ogg to Jiang Min & Benfan Lu; $439,000

9016 Foxhunter Ln: Kaspar Kathryn L to Hospelhorn Molly; $525,000

Terrace Park

221 Miami Ave: Kaeser Lisabeth A Tr to Schmiesing Alexander & Raluca Danicia; $1,350,000

West Price Hill

1011 Morado Dr: Pro Precision Painters Llc to Briskman Real Estate Llc; $120,200

1044 Beech Ave: Meadows John W to Y K Property Llc; $120,000

1136 Maureen Ln: Henderson Tiffni G & Kevin D to Craig Joshua Sebastian; $250,000

1675 First Ave: Marouani One Llc to 167 First Llc; $115,500

3908 Eighth St: B Walden Investments Ltd to Bradley Shaana Lafaan; $195,000

4545 Midland Ave: Adam Property Group to Fourth World Capital Llc; $44,000

4942 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Whitaker Janet A to Baker Ira Lee; $106,000

5009 Limberlost Ln: Nk19 Realty Llc to Th Property Owner I Llc; $154,000

524 Delridge Dr: Knowles Donald J to Wenker Matthew D; $135,000

619 Trenton Ave: Chandrakesan Shammugasundaram to Walton Destiny; $150,000

Westwood

2797 Cyclorama Dr: Jacobsen Barbara to Rebound Remodels Llc; $125,000

2879 Ratterman Ave: Bovard Jeffrey Paul to Gephart Brooke Leigh; $340,000

2953 Boudinot Ave: Simmons Donald to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; $277,953

3045 Aquadale Ln: Mkg Investments Llc to Graves Kimberly Hayes & Corin Walker; $222,500

3151 Gobel Ave: Smith Andrew L to Acquisition Venture Holdings Llc; $250,000

3172 Queen City Ave: Williams Clora D to Destiney Developement X Llc; $60,000

3371 Gerold Dr: Vb One Llc to Kahsay Tsega Gaym; $150,000

3562 Werk Rd: Werk Road Acquisition Llc to Lopez Jonni Alvaro; $95,000

3583 Carmel Te: Ng Queen City Properties Ltd to Kenning Lois Tr; $360,000

3657 Boudinot Ave: Meeks Joseph M to Kampa Usha & Sridhar; $200,000

Whitewater Township

7540 Morgan Rd: Vonrissen Matthew J to Jacob Benjamin; $375,000

Woodlawn

10309 Roberta Dr: Brown Avenue Llc to Roth Logan G; $243,000

171 Riddle Rd: 171 Riddle Llc to Cartier Campbell Realty Group Llc; $106,010

Wyoming

5 Elm Ave: Guillory Christine A to Genco Matthew & Abigail; $550,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

11173 Dairybarn Lane: Dawn Campo to Roma Bradley; $300,000

15 Sheridan Drive: Danielle and Charles Parker to Dylan Richardson and Tanner Nelson; $270,000

7666 Devonshire Drive, unit 36-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Ashley Haggard and Wesley Spears; $400,000

7759 Devonshire Drive, unit 34-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Missd Freeman; $264,500

7801 Alexandria Pike: Janet Turner to Charles Gilbert; $350,000

Bellevue

1250 Bellepointe Commons, unit 54: Kurtstruction, LLC to Andrew Bier; $160,000

145 Washington Ave.: Rebecca McIntosh and Mitchell Hansen to Jennifer Davis and Alexander Walz; $230,000

62 Harrison Ave.: Lorraine and David Haverkamp to Cynthia Rutherford; $220,000

Bromley

9 Boone St.: Roseberry Properties, LLC to Lauren Riley; $140,000

Burlington

1879 Clearbrook Drive: US Bank Trust to Raven Cooper and Chandler Hughes; $244,000

2418 Millstream Lane: Keith Soward to Kevin Benford; $308,000

2624 Lynda Court: Amy Arvin to Heather Clos and Jonathan Ray; $177,000

5866 Garrard St.: Kevin Faulkner to Teany Herrera; $212,000

6252 Browning Trail: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Virginia Schlender and Seth Montgomery; $419,500

6432 Springwood Court: Todd Matthew to MPE Consulting LLC; $212,000

6973 Lucia Drive: Mary Lou and Thomas Kordenbrock to Kristin and Nevel Todd; $420,000

9400 Lower River Road: Heather Cinnamon to Marie and Adam Piccola; $387,500

Cold Spring

5997 Boulder View, unit 22-104: Gina Scully to Melanie and Dmitry Polishchuk; $260,000

6021 Boulder View, unit 23-303: Kyle Sergent to Cameron Thornberry; $200,000

6089 Boulder View, unit 25-204: The Grace M. Tremper Living Trust to Vicki and Robert Kriege; $275,000

806 Flint Ridge, unit 2-303: Rachid Sakine and Asmaa Bahou to Maria and Jose Saavedra Torres; $200,000

Covington

1029-1033 Bracken Alley, 235 W. Robbins St.: Kathleen Norris to Haag Properties, LLC; $185,000

1034-1036 Amsterdam Road: BTL&M Properties, LLC to Sean Gutfruend; $300,000

10501 Fairbourne Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brenda and Perry Owen; $385,500

1188 Lemon Tree Lane: Sarah Hallam and Chad Depenbrock to Erick Hill; $262,500

126 W. Pike St., unit 1: Dawn Dutton to Brian Klobas; $190,000

127 E. 40th St.: M & C Gallagher, LLC to Laura Pavon and Jorge Hernandez; $185,000

1413 Maryland Ave.: AS Capital, LLC to Lawrence Perry; $236,000

1556 Jefferson Ave.: Michael Ford to John Brenning; $90,000

158 E. 43rd St.: Madison Gover to Gwendolynn Rainwater and Sandra Otto; $61,500

1713 Monroe St.: Stallion Investments, LLC to Brandon Maynard; $150,000

225 E. 33rd St.: Christina and John Menefee to David Miranda; $110,000

2391 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Courtney Lind and Adam Shumate; $298,000

2468 Arezzo St., unit 401-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Deadre and William Buchanan; $285,000

3 Vantage View Circle: Stamp Estates, LLC to Pamela Dillion; $264,000

35 W. 331st St.: SJ Property Management, LLC to Tori Melvin; $151,000

3608 Park Ave.: Lena and Jacob Samad to Kathleen and Bradley Thompson; $150,000

4004 McDonald St.: Matthew Booker to Jessica and Cameron Crofoot; $215,500

43 W. 28th St.: Kathleen Reilly to Joseph Ganster; $163,500

711 Greenup St.: Katherine and Steven Schofield to Hanna Rapp and Dylan Ficke; $420,000

734 Lewis St.: Janet and Stephen Gongola to ZBPG, LLC; $82,500

Crestview Hills

126 Elsmead Court: Carol Hart to Jan and William Ankenbauer; $160,000

290 Saxony Drive: Jane Drenkhahn to Abby McCaffrey; $195,000

Dayton

728 5th Ave.: Storm Properties, LLC to Tobin Smith and Robert Smith; $173,500

Edgewood

3069 Sentry Drive: Connie and George Kreutzjans to Shannon and Randall Weis; $649,000

3220 Brookwood Drive: Karen and Matthew Poulos to Diana and Edward Lawrence; $500,000

624 Willow Brook Lane: Kevin and Lindsey Vollrath to Lyndsey Maynard; $400,000

906 Fawnhill Drive: Audra and Jason Mack to Hannah and Scott Bessler; $437,500

Elsmere

429 Buckner St.: Good Faith Homes, LLC to Shyana and Quinton Rader; $242,000

512 Garvey Ave.: Richard Williams to The Roberts Organization, LLC; $125,000

Erlanger

1234 Brightleaf Boulevard: Scott Beutel to Nathan Dickow; $387,000

140 Pine Lake Drive, unit 2: Laura and Victor Worm to Lisa Langsdale and John Rettig; $155,000

155 Barren River Drive, unit 1: Joan Noble to Janet and James Bowline; $180,000

4220 Nolin Court, unit 12: Keighly Halpin to Patricia Moore; $167,000

614 Hallam Ave.: Karen Jones to Resing Building Services, LLC; $101,500

Florence

1039 Maggie's Way: Rajiv and Reshma Kumta to Victor Zwinklis; $280,000

1818 Farmhouse Way: Eric Feldman to Cheree and Ronnie Taylor and Ronnie Taylor Jr.; $493,000

48 Sanders Drive: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Meghan Clarke and Joseph Watts; $231,000

52 Burk Ave.: Cheryl Findley to Colene and Matthew Zerkle; $243,000

600 Friars Lane, unit 6: Naomi Grebe to Yulai Rivera and Eduar Villalobos; $135,000

6752 Curtis Way: Nicholas Reis to Kierdan Osborn; $146,000

8473 Pheasant Drive: Sundra Haney to Kathy and Leonard Ours; $266,000

8604 Treeline Drive: Westmark Properties, LLC to Stephen Deets; $539,000

Fort Mitchell

3 Charmaine Circle: Brenda and David Stepner to Kyle Rowe; $315,500

35 Silver Ave.: Jennifer Martin, Carole and Barry Martin to Kevin Adams; $314,000

Fort Thomas

1040 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Lynn Tubman and Anne Nicholson to Mollie and Daniel Bates; $450,000

15 Forest Ave.: Rochelle Schultz and Cheryl Reckers to Carolyn and James Gilfreda and David Gifreda; $250,000

49 Arcadia Drive: Patricia Gold, Linda Cahill, Kimberly Cremeans and David Murray to Nicholas Grimm; $451,000

Fort Wright

1044 Emery Drive: Teresa Dickman and Nidia Thornton to Carl Givins Jr.; $167,500

1056 Emery Drive: MPE Consulting, LLC to Riley Chism; $182,000

Hebron

1330 Dominion Trail: Jelani and Tashanya Cain to Nicoline Joenborg and Andrew McWhorter; $425,000

2167 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alexis Morejon and Alessandra Morejon; $415,500

2328 Frontier Drive: Laurie Miller to Dilli and Dal Puudel; $346,000

2398 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Morgan and Aaron Fritsch; $412,000

2416 Lost Willow Court: Alicia and Paul Sparke to Rebecca and Timothy Brown; $615,000

2897 Limaburg Road: Robert Harney to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $210,000

2928 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Jennifer and Justin Klekamp; $564,500

3209 Campaign Drive: Sheri and Shawn Turvey to Ellie Johns and Gregory Long III; $288,000

3643 Jonathan Drive: John Giebler II to Yaritzel Arrieta and Carlos Sanchez; $252,000

709 Broomtail Lane: Deborah and Gary Harmeling to Karina and Salvadore Reyes Jr.; $742,500

Highland Heights

10 Arbor Drive: Chelsea and Nicholas Brown to Desirae and Michael Munoz; $298,000

18 Terrace Ave.: Maranda and Kyle Dawson to Samantha and Peter Strasser; $255,000

459 Deepwoods Drive, unit 8: Shawn Rae and Shawn Murdock to Monica George and David George; $227,000

Independence

10240 Highmeadow Lane: Sarah and Jared Gonzales to Devon and Austin Funk; $369,000

1071 Cherryknoll Court: Barbara and Curtis Southard to Marigail and Ryan Hollander; $455,000

11408 Staffordsburg Road: Leah Schaffer and Cleon Lawrence to Pamela and William Hamilton; $125,000

122268, 12272 Riggs Road: Linda and Carl Williams to Dominica Zulegar; $222,000

15 Woodtop Court: Katrina and Eric Corman to Richard Crowe; $241,000

6442 Adahi Drive: Rebecca and Charles Yates to Serena and Thomas Luther; $265,000

782 Stonybrook Court: The Drees Company to Elizabeth Griffith and Matthew McDonald; $334,000

Lakeside Park

320 Crown Point Circle: Crowne Pointe Development, LLC to Marilyn and Andrew Collins; $137,000

Morning View

15019 Decoursey Pike: Allison and Derek Rice to Travis Asher; $170,000

3424 Moffett Road: David Magee to Kimberly and Frank Knierim; $55,000

Newport

1038 Putnam St.: Thelen Estates, LLC to Kristina Felix and Jared Drewes; $216,000

15 17th St.: Rebuilt Offers, LLC to MR Investments, LLC; $55,000

15 17th St.: Richard Gerth to Rebuilt Offers, LLC; $65,000

319 E. 5th St.: Matthew Purpus to Mark Piorkowski; $500,000

802 Maple Ave.: John Garrison to Kimberly Zang and Thomas Groll; $650,000

Park Hills

1011 Rose Circle: Kellie and Jason Reser to Bailey Butler and Casey Gilligan; $450,000

606 S. Arlington Road: Rachyl and Daniel Gibson II to Janet Pope and Robert Moorhead; $431,500

Southgate

24 Woodland Drive, unit 10: Abigail Schuh and Samuel Bambach to Derek Kopcynski; $145,000

66 View Terrace Drive, unit 3: De Asher to Halle South and Robert Michael; $147,000

Taylor Mill

7 Gail Court: Deborah and Richard Kennedy to Druid Holding Company, LLC; $150,000

Union

10178 Timbercreek Drive: Sara Tyszklewicz to Ada Cenkci and Toby Askins; $480,000

10860 Saint Andrew Drive, 41-3: Jerrod Babik to Veronica Hermann; $269,000

1752 Bristow Drive: Donna and Curtis Rath to Hannah Lewis and Emanuel Slaughter; $305,000

2113 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Hannah and Sean O'Donnell; $590,000

3412 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Gabrielle and Matthew Repka; $412,000

4692 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Malati and Dilip Rai and Dip Rai; $540,500

4748 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Daniela Montoya and Andrews Franco; $544,000

6813 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Elizabeth Mathis; $314,500

739 Iron Liege Drive: James Pullen to Sarah and Ryan Harvey; $540,000

Villa Hills

2822 Dry Ridge Court: Katelyn and Brad Heine to Chia Chen; $213,000

691 Sunglow St.: Laurie and Scott Kanter to Danielle and Zach Bonkowski; $700,000

719 Sunglow Drive: Theresa Eckerle and James Eckerle Jr. to Kristen and Timothy Tierney; $710,000

950 Lost Valley Court: Meagan and Coleman Larison to Royal Timberbrook, LLC; $210,000

Walton

12311 Hutton Drive: Jennifer and Robert Barrett to Anna and Dexter Smith; $521,500

266 Veneto Drive: Rebecca and James Mirick to Megan and Coleman Larison; $325,000

70 Church St.: Delores Rice to Catrina Colquitt; $200,000

Wilder

511 Telescope View, unit 103: Melissa and Nathaniel Templeton to Ashley Turner; $175,000

511 Telescope View, unit 303: Angela and Michael Faeth to Kristen Losey; $185,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.084 million Evendale home sale among the week's top property transfers