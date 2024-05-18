$1.084 million Evendale home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by the Hamilton County Auditor.
Anderson Township
1037 Asbury Rd: Morehart Paula J to Hess Michael E; $205,000
1336 Tallberry Dr: Pelcha John P Jr & Melanie Lynn to Pelcha Chadwick O; $115,000
1430 Tallberry Dr: Waller Nathan to Lovlie Morghan & Joshua A Rowe; $299,900
1539 Cohasset Dr: Doyle Custom Construction Inc to Noack Claire L; $262,000
2244 Endovalley Dr: Johnson Marc A & Kimberly S to Lin Wei Liang & Xu Minmin; $650,000
3898 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3900 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3901 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3902 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3903 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3904 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3905 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3908 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3909 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3910 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3911 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3912 Harrison Ave: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
3913 Fort Lee Pw: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
523 Rollingrock Ln: Del Riesgo Charles R to Reinhold Mark & Emily Rae Reinhold; $786,900
6320 Stirrup Rd: Sanapala Bhargav & Katherine P Williamson to Vincent Michael & Amy Keirie; $470,000
6741 Lincoln Te: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
6743 Lincoln Te: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
6747 Lincoln Te: Lewis Lyndon N to Pennington Rhonda G; $83,160
6922 Gammwell Dr: Cowan Matthew T & Christina E to Baskin Jordan & Allison Baskin; $425,000
6977 Huntsman Ct: Cantrella Vincent J to Elberfeld Jr Robert; $358,000
7039 Clough Pk: Druffel Evan P to Cozad Sein & David E Cozad; $291,500
724 Huntersknoll Ln: Becker Thomas M & Bethaney R to Brockman Alan J & Emma Henry Brockman; $500,000
8004 Hignite Ct: Ashford Homes Llc to Howell Roger W & Christine A Howell; $460,000
8327 Northport Dr: Roehm Roncy D & John D Bayless to Dickerson Scott & Emily Dickerson; $296,000
Avondale
3512 Dury Ave: Riccardo Donald to Cincinnati Zoo Properties Llc; $140,000
3543 Alaska Ave: Goodwin Lynn H & Carleton Maddox to Maddox Carleton & Antoinette S Selvey Maddox; $83,830
3716 Bonfield Dr: Wall Bryon D to Walker Jinnah M; $133,000
748 Ridgeway Ave: Oaktree Remodeling Llc to 1562 Ruth Ave Llc; $180,500
Blue Ash
11070 Oak Ave: Hoalst & Willison Properties Llc to Hessler Patrick; $240,000
4078 Retreat Dr: Lindsey Joanne to Brown Elizabeth Marie; $895,000
4719 Hunt Rd: Elkins Cory & Amanda to Werner Rachel Crimson @ 3; $275,000
4986 Ridgecrest Dr: Borman Patricia Ann E Tr @3 to Silverberg Boaz & Vered Shacham Silverberg; $430,700
9481 West Ave: Schneider Brooke to Grzegorzewski Alex J; $292,000
9578 Benchmark Ln: Schuler Mark J & Wendy O to Girgash Eric M & Alyssa E Girgash; $475,000
96 Carpenters Ridge: Schweikle Peter F & Nicole B to Bruns Robert; $360,000
9620 West Ave: Voyles Co Llc & Etc Custodian Larry J Voyles to Frank Claire P & Robert C Frank; $370,000
9849 Villageview Ct: Craftsman Properties Llc to Hartman Douglas Joseph & Bernadette; $594,000
Bond Hill
1414 Regent Ave: Rebuilt Offers Llc to Hatcher Housing Llc; $75,000
1501 California Ave: Bennie Kimberly A to Vantage Capital Llc; $145,000
1618 Joseph St: Frison Erskine & Erskine Jr to 100 Developements Llc; $199,000
1909 Truitt Ave: Frison Erskine Jr& Sheryl Bagsby to 100 Developements Llc; $446,000
1913 Truitt Ave: Frison Erskine Jr& Sheryl Bagsby to 100 Developements Llc; $446,000
5014 Lillian Dr: Frison Erskine & Erskine Jr to Equity Trust Company Custdian Fbo 200406426 Ira; $155,000
California
5926 Parker Ln: Sweeney Bonnie R to Hampleman Kimberly Anne; $200,000
Carthage
121 Sixty-fourth St: Rishforth Gary to Gary Artis Jr @ 3; $214,900
18 Seventieth St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000
20 Seventieth St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000
7020 Vine St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Carthage Flats Limited Partnership; $320,000
7020 Vine St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000
7036 Poplar St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Talbert Services Incorporated; $80,000
7108 Dillward St: Hernandez Miguel Angel Lemus to Olvera Cortes Properties Llc; $20,000
Vine St: Mel Real Estate Enterprises Llc to Carthage Flats Limited Partnership; $320,000
Cheviot
3361 Alpine Pl: Vates Llc to Sanders Demeka Lanett; $107,000
3951 Roswell Ave: Widmer Gary W & Kimberly S to Parks Sarah & Shane Mcnally; $268,000
3995 Carrie Ave: Fahey Kathleen M to Rusk Holdings Llc; $101,500
4117 Trevor Ave: Morales Edvin Gilberto Lopez & Faustina Erika Velasquez Perez to Russell Caleb; $180,000
4120 St Martins Pl: Enyart John A to Baskin Deajah M; $187,000
Cleves
511 Porter St: Knox John A to Morena Nicholas David; $145,000
Clifton
187 Woolper Ave: Agcat Properties Llc to Rambha Lokesh Va & Anukana Bhattacharjee; $380,000
Clifton Hts-University Hts-Fairview
208 Warner St: Rnc Rentals Llc to Calabrese Leslie M & Robert A Calabrese; $270,000
Colerain Township
10037 Fairglen Dr: Trimble Delbert L & Penny E to Loren Real Estate; $90,000
10161 Pottinger Rd: Watkins James C & Leslie G to Avisa Properties Llc; $124,900
10173 Pottinger Rd: Walker Sherry A & Scott W Knapke to Hodge Andrew; $168,000
10460 Gloria Ave: Kadariya Prayash & Anu Koirala to Clark Bridget & Stephen Clark; $255,000
11423 Gravenhurst Dr: Humbert Rose Anna Tr to Sunderhaus Tracy @3; $95,000
2420 Amelia Court: D R Horton Indiana Llc to Benson Elaysha & Jameel; $372,900
2430 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana Llc to Jones Tia Alicia & Steven Jovon Huston; $382,900
2573 Highwood Ln: Rai Bimal to Hill Andrea D; $230,000
2721 Haverknoll Dr: Pottenger Lynn L to Anytime Properties Llc; $136,711
3106 Rockacres Ct: Weber Randy P to Peters Jennifer L; $200,000
3215 March Te: Parson April A & James to Coppess Ethan T & Isabella G Cable; $225,000
3351 Deshler Dr: Turner John D to Nussbaum Kahla Marie; $170,000
3415 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Kruger Linda; $270,000
3417 Grovewood Dr: Nvr Inc to Smith Jazmin; $253,245
3430 Chuckfield Dr: Mauney David Wayne to Broscoe Joseph & Rachel Broscoe; $294,000
3450 Sunbury Ln: Stamps Maurice to Johnson Charles E; $160,000
3471 Springdale Rd: Turnkey Cashflow Llc to Garcia Ruben Salas; $230,000
5191 Yeatman Rd: Day Edward N Tr to Dimovski Bojan & Sofija Tocinova; $310,000
6366 Cheviot Rd: Pufal Elizabeth A to Shomberger Brenda; $160,000
7050 Newbridge Dr: Roden Mary L to Miller Joseph W & Kristen N Elmlinger; $280,000
7220 Creekview Dr: Cordes Kimberly A to Ryan Chad; $106,000
7250 Locust View Ln: Marks Gerald R & Barbara A to Brammer Matthew V & Susan V Brammer; $345,000
7431 Eagle Creek Rd: Real Equity Oh Llc to Loren Real Estate Llc; $120,000
7431 Eagle Creek Rd: Schalk Barbara to Real Equity Oh Llc; $80,000
7909 Thompson Rd: Woods Natasha to Sheehan Thomas A; $5,000
9290 Neil Dr: Davenport Tony to Dunaway Sr Victor H; $100,000
9419 Haddington Ct: Whaley Heather R to Malveaux Rachel; $150,000
9446 Willowgate Dr: Matarazzo Donald to Poole Barbara L; $115,100
9943 Marino Dr: Tackett Ishmael & Pauline to Hess Elizabeth; $175,000
9946 Dunraven Dr: Snow Ricky A to Short Isaac & Briana Short; $211,105
College Hill
1106 Homeside Ave: Delta Investments Llc to Siler Rosa L; $199,900
1141 Groesbeck Rd: Pearl Water Llc to Stewart Brian; $137,000
1611 Harbeson Ave: R2r Grimes Investments Llc to Kyes Crystal & Jacob A Thibodaux; $329,400
1630 North Bend Rd: Traditions Building Group Llc to Mrjr Llc; $586,710
Columbia Township
3346 Donald St: Heldman Brian to Housley Whitney Alexandra Paige &; $227,000
Corryville
23 Rochelle St: Platinum Property Management Group Ohio Llc to Thu Trad Llc; $140,000
Crosby Township
10442 Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve Llc to Nvr Inc; $75,100
10563 Atterbury Dr: Godfrey Jenna & Brett Jay to Nebbia Hunter & Amber Nebbia; $425,000
10741 Quail Run: Frazee Ronda Lee to Trahan Lori S; $355,000
Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Bell Michael Cliff Sr & Cherelle Bell; $349,675
Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Shupe Bryan David & Monica J Shupe; $338,680
Franklin Dr: Sedona Reserve Llc to Nvr Inc; $75,100
Deer Park
4122 Oakwood Ave: Forste Thomas @ 3 to We Said Yes to The Mess Llc; $149,900
4165 Orchard Ln: Perry Daniel & Julia Anne Smialek to Jimenez Mary Teresa; $311,000
7209 Maryland Ave: Kogan Realty Enterprises Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $200,000
Delhi Township
224 Sebastian Ct: Richter Kathleen J to Cedillo Jacob; $268,250
4297 Cloverhill Te: Miller Samantha & Timothy Salley to Eyink Benjamin & Jessica Eyink; $221,000
4309 Delhi Pk: Bockhorst Michael Lee to Webster Wittni Lenette; $150,000
5180 Old Oak Tl: Frondorf Nancy L to Moe Jennifer; $134,000
5378 Sultana Dr: Drummond Daniel A & Holly R to Noeth Adam M; $325,000
5431 Style Ln: Amer Jamie E & Charles A to Fourth World Capital Llc; $141,100
550 Greenwell Ave: Macdonald Paul to Maurmeier Joshua; $290,000
5520 Palomino Dr: Brickner Steven L & Patricia L to King Kyle Thomas & Abigail Lynn Bailey; $334,000
571 Covedale Ave: Abel Shawn H to Thomas Crystal; $212,000
6628 Chaparral Ct: Stenken Larry E & Cheryl A to Stenken Ryan & Claire Stenken; $288,000
6785 Kentford Ct: Sturwold Thomas J to Sturwold Stacey M & Mark A Gray; $242,000
895 Pontius Rd: Tressler Sally A Tr to Gehring William B & Elizabeth A; $384,000
East End
2477 Callahan St: Riverfront Green Homes Llc to Inman Construction Inc; $250,000
East Price Hill
1037 Wells St: Ramirez Nasario G to Yemane Mussie Fessahale; $50,000
1049 Wells St: A&g Property Real Estate Llc to Lopez Petronila; $150,000
1314 Beech Ave: Assafchen Real Estate Llc to Pollard Stevie Le F & Christina Y Griffin; $140,000
2676 Morrow Pl: Witherspoon Stacey E to Stewart Lisa M; $275,000
385 Elberon Ave: Tahoe Real Estate Investments Llc to Oneal Michael; $125,000
423 Elberon Ave: Daniels Elizabeth to Powell James; $15,000
460 Elberon Ave: Oriordan Travis Patrick Lee to Cupp Aaron B & Alexandra M; $100,000
555 Elberon Ave: Prosperous Holdings Inc to Mako Property Group Llc; $450,000
695 Fairbanks Ave: East Amy Suzanne to East Kimberly A; $93,000
726 Wells St: East Amy Suzanne to East Kimberly A; $93,000
East Walnut Hills
1624 William H Taft Rd: Clear River Properties Llc to 1624 Wht Llc; $155,000
1815 William H Taft Rd: Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo Susan E Martindale Ira @ 2 to Bedacht Bradley; $103,000
2340 Laredo Ave: Olive Tree Realty Llc to Luna State Llc; $595,000
East Westwood
2346 Brokaw Ave: Alvarev Santos to Schulte Todd; $15,000
2361 Iroll Ave: Rynone Teryn Nicholas to Fitzgerald Amanda Rose & Nathanael Silva Lopes; $175,000
2365 Henrianne Ct: Pye Vicky to Burnett Group Llc; $46,500
Elmwood Place
16 Walnut St: Terry Roy C to Terry Roy Clayton & Brent Roy; $500
19 Linden St: Rocket Mortgage Llc to Bowa Cp Llc; $89,500
Evanston
3131 Gilbert Ave: 3131 Gilbert Avenue Llc to Appelman Properties Llc; $555,000
Evendale
3351 Mohler Woods Ln: Robert Lucke Homes Inc to Robbins Roselyn Tr; $1,084,170
Fairfax
3710 Jonlen Dr: Evansmotorsports Inc to Good Brandon @3; $1,400,000
3883 Meadowlark Ln: Thompson-royster Sally L & William E Royster Jr to Elson David; $197,052
Forest Park
1031 Kemper Rd: Maxberry Investments Enterprise Llc to Barrios Alvaro Ismael Morales; $275,000
10752 Chelmsford Rd: Ira Innovations Llc & Top Notch Investments Llc to Nims Clara; $250,000
11507 Gaffney Pl: Stgr Investments Group Llc to Gurung Surja M @ 3; $272,000
11690 Elkwood Dr: Moksin Holdings Plus Llc to Bautista Construction Group Llc; $200,000
1657 Kemper Rd: Adkins Raymond to Next Journey Home Offers Llc; $85,000
2254 Reliance Dr: Moses J D Jr to Hubble Eliane Leslie; $190,000
728 Cascade Rd: Dhungel Loka N & Chandra to Khadka Dipen; $225,000
732 Converse Dr: Venture Real Estate Group Llc to Elevated Interiors Llc; $159,000
Glendale
1110 Troy Ave: Voss Joseph to Gaffigan Cristy Michelle; $200,000
511 Greenwood Ave: Dell Charles D & Robbin Streicher Dell to Slaughter Joseph & Camille; $575,000
Green Township
1323 Beechmeadow Ln: Caruso Leanne to Llunga Mwamba & Fanny Mampasa Llunga; $205,000
1660 Ebenezer Rd: Rapp Edward J to Krauser James & Joe Krauser; $173,020
2941 Country Woods Ln: Perrino Frances E Tr & Mario A Tr to Wauligman Stephanie; $375,000
3290 Dickinson Rd: Lang Marilyn H to Sagel James D; $65,000
3300 Dickinson Rd: Lang Marilyn H to Sagel James D; $65,000
3583 Eyrich Rd: Bsfr Trs Ii Llc to Mcadams Ryan & Jeannie Mcadams; $220,000
3731 Moonridge Dr: Depco Llc to Rueger James M & Jeanne M Rueger Co-tr; $202,500
4056 Clearwater Pl: Wagner Theresia to Thompson Delighttful Claudine; $180,000
4137 Timberpoint Dr: Herbert Joseph W Jr Tr & Nancy R Tr to Frede Matthew & Jennifer Severyn; $130,000
4341 Regency Ridge Ct: Calardo John D to Gavin Greg W & Carrie Gavin; $244,000
4346 Oakville Dr: Yang Nick & Christine to St John Jeffrey H & Mackenzie R Finn; $360,000
4506 Clearwater Pl: Wagner Theresia to Thompson Delighttful Claudine; $180,000
4510 Clearwater Pl: Schmidt Cynthia A & William to Booth Traci A; $210,000
5203 Eaglesnest Dr: Leisring Justine Marie to Rosenacker Jerome F & Nancy A Rosenacker; $127,000
5207 Parkview Ave: Luhn Kathleen M & Stephen M to Aguayo Lourdes Estela & Pablo Taras Holocwan; $209,000
5432 Julmar Dr: Steimle Tyler J to Kampel Allison Claire; $279,900
5694 Scarborough Dr: Bertke Kenneth Tr to Bertke Karen; $165,000
5758 Ranlyn Ave: Cox-mills E Jeanette to Himburg William Kenneth; $225,000
5926 Lawrence Rd: Le Poeng Oh Llc to Inskeep Morgan Elizabeth; $207,500
5946 Harrison Ave: Picklesimer Nikole to Dale Rebeca G; $130,000
5962 Willow Oak Ln: R & L Residential Properties Llc to Nzitonda Nsengiyuna & Binti Wilondja; $300,000
6264 Eagles Lake Dr: Damico Judith W to Keene Jennifer Lynn; $190,000
6512 Springmyer Dr: Papin Steven J to Schaber Allan & Loren Papin; $258,000
7478 Bridge Point Dr: Johnson Constance Brothers to Daubenmerkl George & Norma Daubenmerkl; $269,900
7507 Bridge Point Pass: Wessendarp Jeffrey A & Cynthia M to James Michelle & Kyle R Price; $430,000
8212 Bridge Point Dr: Bockhorst Patricia E to Scheid Nicholas E; $260,000
8218 Bridge Point Dr: Bockhorst Patricia E to Scheid Nicholas E; $260,000
Greenhills
45 Damon Rd: Young Susan Marie to M David Plus Llc; $140,200
Harrison
131 Turner Ridge Dr: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Campbell Franklin & Joyce Campbell; $329,123
136 Turner Ridge Dr: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Fish Amelia Hope & Katie M Fish; $324,667
137 Turner Ridge Dr: Acra William E & Barbara L to Bear Shirley A Tr; $389,900
206 Whitewater Dr: Dole James E to Vickers Travis J; $210,000
407 Broadway St: Crone Thomas R Jr to Leclerc Robert B & Hannah Nicole Williams; $112,000
Harrison Township
10467 Farmland Dr: Oberschlake Mary Carolyn Tr to Acra Michael Brandon Tr; $435,000
Hartwell
24 Parkway Ave: Sandifer Tyler M to Workman Nicholas Aaron; $185,000
8204 Burns Ave: Burns Rental Llc to Jett Detra; $265,000
8229 Anthony Wayne Ave: Lovdal Scott to Jimenez Gonzalez Jason Alexander; $179,000
Hyde Park
2137 East Hill Ave: Perry Louis & Tanya to Joseph Allan Mathew & Emily Grace Flower Joseph; $860,000
3512 Shaw Ave: Swapland Llc to Michelle Stanley Homes Llc; $415,000
3562 Outlook Ave: Mccafferty Gayle L to Bahia 6 Llc; $1,550,000
3643 Old Red Bank Rd: Gamble Roland to Mcdaniel Damian; $210,000
Indian Hill
7380 Algonquin Dr: Linz James P & Nancy L to Cepela Mark & Kathleen; $1,450,000
Schoolhouse Ln: Wesley Carl Donavan Tr to Estock Nicholas & Nicole Estock; $1,333,505
Kennedy Heights
6678 Kennedy Ave: Gilliland Warren G to Rx Capital Llc; $155,000
Lincoln Heights
1257 Schumard Ave: Perez Ana Isabel Rodriguez to Lewis Latricia A; $165,000
811 Adams St: Turnkey Cashflow Llc to West Richard White & Rodney Brown Ii; $125,000
Lockland
318 Westview Ave: Allen Donald E Jr & Emma L to Miller Josiah Paul; $165,000
412 Wayne Ave: E & W Real Real Estate Holding Llc to Antoya Ama Ebi Llc; $25,000
508 Cooper Ave: Stein Paul James to Ernst Elliott H; $83,200
Loveland
1075 Stratford Ct: Eyrich J Edwin to Opendoor Property Trust I; $217,100
1837 Willow Run Ln: Opendoor Property Tr to Eyrich Edwin; $401,800
660 Park Ave: Macarthur Park Apartments Llc to Oahs Macarthur Park Tc Llc; $9,150,000
Wilson Ave: Bateman Jeffrey W Tr & Rebecca W Tr to Schrudder Maria; $80,000
Lower Price Hill
1718 State Ave: Perry Donald G Jr to Meyer Management Inc; $10,000
Madeira
6592 Kenwood Rd: Traditions Madeira Llc to Voveris Anita K Tr; $985,230
7332 Hosbrook Rd: Petit Danielle M & Michael C Norton Smith to Schneider Adam & Jenna; $1,155,000
Madisonville
3705 Kanauga Ct: Beaird One Llc to Erwin Kyle & Felicia Erwin; $140,000
4307 Erie Ave: Brincs Storage Warehousing Inc to Flanigan Kathryn & Brian Strzelecki; $662,500
4407 Whetsel Ave: 4318 Whetsel Llc to Varga Isabella Maria; $360,000
5339 Chapman St: Brewster Dawn M to Mdonald Tristin Janel & Leon Allen Mcdonald; $249,500
6125 Clephane Ave: Thomas Jacob & Allyson to Oldham Audrey; $301,900
Miami Township
3477 Chestnut Park Ln: Jenkins Daniel S to Schuman Thomas A Ii & Diann Marie; $260,000
7896 Foxtrot Dr: Craig Brent A to Craig Joshua & Krystal Greening; $218,000
Montgomery
7396 Pfeiffer Rd: Swantko Randy S to Vyom Ventures Llc; $215,000
7606 Carriage Ln: Khalifeh Ibrahim to Cooper Meadows Llc; $882,000
7629 Trailwind Dr: Wentzel Julie C & Coorinne F Rutzke Tr to Gruber Robert & Stacey Gruber; $615,000
8507 Capricorn Dr: Han Jungyoup & Yeajoon Jung to Kojima Katsuaki; $591,000
9955 Zig Zag Rd: Focke Corey T Tr & Kristi L Focke Tr to Krull Abigail Brabender & Andrew J Krull; $632,500
Mount Adams
1111 Carney St: Potts Jeffrey D & Terry L to Diperna Costanzo Aldo & Danielle Anne Diperna; $1,375,000
Mount Auburn
122 Winkler St: Swrental Llc to Smith Dale Trustee Of Dlsfreedom 401k Trust; $155,000
318 Seitz St: Blevins Tiffany L to Spatola Ronald & Misty Quick; $200,000
325 Milton St: Kelsey Taylor to Deet Emily & Brian A Wiechert; $370,000
Mount Healthy
7327 Forest Ave: Lambright Jevon to Canterbury Olivia; $131,500
7335 Maple Ave: Pitman Ari to Sams Jesse; $165,000
7718 Harrison Ave: Mng Investments Llc to 32 Degree North Ohio Llc; $200,000
7912 Harrison Ave: Home Recreations Llc to Love Jontay D; $235,000
Mount Lookout
3006 Paxton Knoll Ln: Ferlauto Concetta to St Clair Matthew & Kristin St Clair; $820,000
3444 Arnold St: Kircher Amy N Tr to Grote Andrew D & Amanda R Grote; $782,500
3705 Kroger Ave: Wayner Kathleen A Tr & William C Tr to Loh Geoffrey & Megan; $1,760,000
3759 Earls Court View: Lew Kok H to Beck Emma & Tyler Beck; $780,000
Mount Washington
1716 Beacon St: Matre Heather Spataro & Steven Matre to Spoltore John T & Barbara J Spoltore; $370,000
2464 Sanctuary Cr: Graham Karen D to Mezher Lauren J; $222,000
6109 Morrow St: Flipping Cincy Llc to Lu Lizhen & Jian Wang; $250,000
Newtown
5051 Village Dr: Prescott John S Tr & Karen Comisar Prescott Tr to Miyakozawa Tomokazu & Arisa Miyakozawa; $705,000
North Avondale
3985 Warwick Ave: Pearson John T to Kato Chiemi & Lane; $290,500
North College Hill
1270 Prospect Pl: Home Recreations Llc to Madaleine Dachari; $220,000
1713 De Armand Ave: Elm Mark Homes Llc to Firebird Rentals Llc; $95,000
North Fairmount
1757 Denham St: Collins Johnny R @3 to Falcon Rodriguez Itzel; $2,500
Northside
4112 Kirby Ave: Jessee Charles & Robert Martin to Krl Properties Llc; $70,880
4160 Pitts Ave: Edwards Jon to Koosuri Vishal; $280,000
4220 Langland St: Rojstaczer Mattan to Dolan Miranda Kali; $355,000
Norwood
2218 Lawn Ave: Stirnkorb Christopher J to Rothfuss Timothy & Erin Rothfuss; $260,000
2553 Moundview Dr: Farmer Gary E & Angela S to Clementz Spencer Patrick & Shelie Lynn Clementz; $333,000
5609 Carthage Ave: Jones Matthew C to Evans Carr Emily; $242,500
5620 Pemberton Ave: Smith Donald R Sr to Chabut Sam; $170,000
5718 Warren Ave: Wilburn Thomas K to Kachele Douglas & Beatriz Kachele; $120,250
Oakley
2708 Arbor Ave: Martin Jennifer Alane to Schoultheis Alexander & Amanda Laskowski; $510,000
2711 Arbor Ave: Schoultheis Alexander & Amanda Laskowski to Henderson Meliisa M; $330,000
3941 Marburg Ave: Jung Nathaniel & Cara Hall to Vansteenkiste John T; $305,000
4122 Club View Dr: Hamer Andrew Q to Laubach Margaret A; $575,000
4131 Thirty-second Ave: Teko Land Group Ltd to 4131 32nd Llc; $300,000
4932 Kelsch Ln: Cochran David A & Karen K to Mcqueary Tommie; $190,000
Over-the-Rhine
1302 Main St: Cjn Holdings Inc to Vele Priscilla Stephanie & Ryan Paul Williams; $842,500
303 Mcmicken Ave: George Alisha Sara & Andrew Lynn Smith to Smith Andrew L; $60,750
6 Mcmicken Ave: Walker Karen K to Nissen Ken; $200,000
Pleasant Ridge
2242 Langdon Farm Rd: Camp Yvonne Payton to Venture Real Estate Group Llc; $119,650
3229 Orion Ave: Janssen Stephen M & Kara L to Bedford Ryan & Emily Link; $301,000
5572 Attica Ave: Dawson Cathie R to Pgrg Home Improvement Llc; $130,000
5730 Doerger Ln: Catucci Cynthia A & Gary W Britton to Heusman Andrea C; $260,000
5741 Marmion Ln: Aurellano Aris to Cario Gebriella N; $352,500
Reading
1042 Fuhrman Rd: Ellison Sherrun L & Stephen P Ellison to Wu Zhi Yu; $333,000
132 Vine St: Finominal Properties Llc to Mayne Mischelle Rannae; $159,000
208 Pearl St: Setty Dona J to Olivia Lane Properties Llc; $52,000
2267 Pompano Ave: 2267 Pompano Llc to Pletz Lucas & Chole Scott; $247,000
245 Burkhart Ave: Aks Properties Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $610,000
Roselawn
1415 Lakeland Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Accenti Tech Solutions Inc; $165,000
Sayler Park
6061 Hillside Ave: Hartford George Michael to Sutton Anthony W; $6,000
6785 Kentford Ct: Sturwold Thomas J to Sturwold Stacey M & Mark A Gray; $242,000
6821 Home City Ave: Davis Robert S & Kelley A Dirr to Illing James & Michael Louis Illing Jr; $171,000
Sedamsville
2482 River Rd: Barker Timothy S Tr to Burkhard Daniel & Sarah; $13,000
Sharonville
1482 Continental Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs Llc to Nguyen Anh Hao; $215,000
3389 Walnut St: Petrtyl Robert N Tr to Nobel Properties Llc; $335,000
4108 Benkert Dr: Kowal Sharon R & Thaddeus K to Beres Christina N & Jonathan A Beres; $485,000
Silverton
3805 Walker Ave: Fails James E @ 3 to Wang Zun Shi; $150,000
6757 Siebern Ave: Smith Brendan Vincent to Wimsatt Thomas K & Jordan M Maxwell; $310,000
6840 Grace Ave: Aks Properties Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $610,000
South Cumminsville
1760 Powers St: White Capital Llc to Serenity Homes Inc; $70,000
3712 Cass Ave: Cass Ave Cincinnati Oh Trust to Atap Investment Properties Llc; $50,000
South Fairmount
1925 Montrose St: Unique & Salil Properties Llc to Krl Properties Llc; $20,000
2045 Bickel Ave: Scheper George J to Keytri Realty Llc; $52,000
2176 Amor Pl: Eccard Wayne to Zavals Flooring Llc; $24,000
Springdale
10970 Fallstone Dr: Geller James I to Fowler Charles E S Jr & Patti M Ruff Fowler; $427,000
163 Harter Ave: Chamlagain Dhaka & Bihm Goutam to Khanal Bhanu P @3; $320,000
898 Summerfield Ln: Savannah Samuel to Laugon Arpidaniel & Purnima Laugon; $298,000
Springfield Township
1005 Southfield Ct: Delotell Jonathan P & Brittany D Ludwig to Lingo Siera Raye & Connor Donald Meyer; $225,000
1026 Vacationland Dr: Perry Valerie S & Monica L Seebohm to Echt Hannah & Will Thackery; $256,000
11945 Mill Rd: Mccray Gregory to Mccray Gregory Jr & Aisha Horton; $183,000
1310 Meredith Dr: Lovdal Scott to Jimenez Gonzalez Jason Alexander; $179,000
1352 Hartwood Dr: Fifth Heritage Group Llc to Dixon Kristi & David Dixon Jr; $305,000
1455 Biloxi Dr: Howell Ronald Wayne Tr to Mako Property Group Llc; $112,500
1585 Forester Dr: Damico Sarah M to Spille Brian M; $245,000
1718 Acreview Dr: Marlowe John E to Metz Christopher M; $230,000
1928 Mistyhill Dr: Wong Antonio P & Mildred B to Maltos Reyes Jose M; $177,000
2005 Arrowood Pl: Grace Restoration Ltd to Green Kelli; $317,500
2216 Kemper Rd: Lewis Aaron to Pederson Andrew & Alexus Camper; $315,000
7865 Ramble View: Kent Alice M @ 7 to Naizghi Alazar & Meskela Eyob; $220,000
8379 Beta Ave: Top Notch Investments Llc to Aproject Llc; $148,000
8537 Pringle Dr: Streets Jeffrey S & Kelsey M to Inman Kirstyn Elaine & Evan Inman; $230,000
8633 Mockingbird Ln: Qp-fk Properties Llc to Evans Sara Colleen & Adam Douglas Evans; $242,500
8757 Morningstar Ln: Burns Stevie D to Rogers Shannon R; $190,000
8774 Monsanto Dr: Stark Roselyn M Tr to Richards Beth; $203,500
9123 Montoro Dr: Durham Calvin W & Karla to Th Property Owner I Llc; $175,000
928 Misty Stream Dr: Jackson Mark P to Smith Anthony Garland; $225,000
9600 Wildbrook Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs Llc to Brown Kevin; $185,000
St. Bernard
4210 Tower Ave: Aks Properties Llc to Ach Property Solutions Llc; $610,000
4328 Errun Ln: Shore Breanna & Andres Mor Huertas to Theobold Paul & Alyssa Thomas; $325,000
4510 Greenlee Ave: Fox Michael K to Fourth World Capital Llc; $40,000
Sycamore Township
10828 Lakehurst Ct: Ford Laquan M & Morgan J to Sperelakis Thomas; $326,000
11331 Ironwood Ct: Thorp John B & Julie M to Smith Jeffrey A & Emily C Smith; $709,000
4172 Kugler Mill Rd: Wattenhofer Erik to Crawford Harriosn Kohl & Emily Marie; $260,000
7548 Kirtley Dr: Diesel Stephanie L & Nicholas D to Drought III Thomas James & Taryn Janelle Drought; $444,000
7735 Spirea Dr: Volk Karen L to Amirkulova Dilnoza B; $370,000
7811 Columbia Ave: Hashemi Ali to Opendoor Property Trust I; $178,200
8608 Tralee Ct: Ferdon Linda G Tr to Pinson Julie Ann; $259,000
Symmes Township
10162 Lincoln Rd: Prater Roxanna & D Randy Barker to Prater Roxanna; $68,455
12054 Maxim Ave: Mchugh Condo Llc to Ricci Tony; $300,000
12082 Timberlake Dr: Ahy Investment Group Llc to Elsass Thomas & Amy; $1,299,000
8866 Humphrey St: Husted Thomas & Cari Ogg to Jiang Min & Benfan Lu; $439,000
9016 Foxhunter Ln: Kaspar Kathryn L to Hospelhorn Molly; $525,000
Terrace Park
221 Miami Ave: Kaeser Lisabeth A Tr to Schmiesing Alexander & Raluca Danicia; $1,350,000
West Price Hill
1011 Morado Dr: Pro Precision Painters Llc to Briskman Real Estate Llc; $120,200
1044 Beech Ave: Meadows John W to Y K Property Llc; $120,000
1136 Maureen Ln: Henderson Tiffni G & Kevin D to Craig Joshua Sebastian; $250,000
1675 First Ave: Marouani One Llc to 167 First Llc; $115,500
3908 Eighth St: B Walden Investments Ltd to Bradley Shaana Lafaan; $195,000
4545 Midland Ave: Adam Property Group to Fourth World Capital Llc; $44,000
4942 Cleves Warsaw Pk: Whitaker Janet A to Baker Ira Lee; $106,000
5009 Limberlost Ln: Nk19 Realty Llc to Th Property Owner I Llc; $154,000
524 Delridge Dr: Knowles Donald J to Wenker Matthew D; $135,000
619 Trenton Ave: Chandrakesan Shammugasundaram to Walton Destiny; $150,000
Westwood
2797 Cyclorama Dr: Jacobsen Barbara to Rebound Remodels Llc; $125,000
2879 Ratterman Ave: Bovard Jeffrey Paul to Gephart Brooke Leigh; $340,000
2953 Boudinot Ave: Simmons Donald to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; $277,953
3045 Aquadale Ln: Mkg Investments Llc to Graves Kimberly Hayes & Corin Walker; $222,500
3151 Gobel Ave: Smith Andrew L to Acquisition Venture Holdings Llc; $250,000
3172 Queen City Ave: Williams Clora D to Destiney Developement X Llc; $60,000
3371 Gerold Dr: Vb One Llc to Kahsay Tsega Gaym; $150,000
3562 Werk Rd: Werk Road Acquisition Llc to Lopez Jonni Alvaro; $95,000
3583 Carmel Te: Ng Queen City Properties Ltd to Kenning Lois Tr; $360,000
3657 Boudinot Ave: Meeks Joseph M to Kampa Usha & Sridhar; $200,000
Whitewater Township
7540 Morgan Rd: Vonrissen Matthew J to Jacob Benjamin; $375,000
Woodlawn
10309 Roberta Dr: Brown Avenue Llc to Roth Logan G; $243,000
171 Riddle Rd: 171 Riddle Llc to Cartier Campbell Realty Group Llc; $106,010
Wyoming
5 Elm Ave: Guillory Christine A to Genco Matthew & Abigail; $550,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
11173 Dairybarn Lane: Dawn Campo to Roma Bradley; $300,000
15 Sheridan Drive: Danielle and Charles Parker to Dylan Richardson and Tanner Nelson; $270,000
7666 Devonshire Drive, unit 36-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Ashley Haggard and Wesley Spears; $400,000
7759 Devonshire Drive, unit 34-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Missd Freeman; $264,500
7801 Alexandria Pike: Janet Turner to Charles Gilbert; $350,000
Bellevue
1250 Bellepointe Commons, unit 54: Kurtstruction, LLC to Andrew Bier; $160,000
145 Washington Ave.: Rebecca McIntosh and Mitchell Hansen to Jennifer Davis and Alexander Walz; $230,000
62 Harrison Ave.: Lorraine and David Haverkamp to Cynthia Rutherford; $220,000
Bromley
9 Boone St.: Roseberry Properties, LLC to Lauren Riley; $140,000
Burlington
1879 Clearbrook Drive: US Bank Trust to Raven Cooper and Chandler Hughes; $244,000
2418 Millstream Lane: Keith Soward to Kevin Benford; $308,000
2624 Lynda Court: Amy Arvin to Heather Clos and Jonathan Ray; $177,000
5866 Garrard St.: Kevin Faulkner to Teany Herrera; $212,000
6252 Browning Trail: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Virginia Schlender and Seth Montgomery; $419,500
6432 Springwood Court: Todd Matthew to MPE Consulting LLC; $212,000
6973 Lucia Drive: Mary Lou and Thomas Kordenbrock to Kristin and Nevel Todd; $420,000
9400 Lower River Road: Heather Cinnamon to Marie and Adam Piccola; $387,500
Cold Spring
5997 Boulder View, unit 22-104: Gina Scully to Melanie and Dmitry Polishchuk; $260,000
6021 Boulder View, unit 23-303: Kyle Sergent to Cameron Thornberry; $200,000
6089 Boulder View, unit 25-204: The Grace M. Tremper Living Trust to Vicki and Robert Kriege; $275,000
806 Flint Ridge, unit 2-303: Rachid Sakine and Asmaa Bahou to Maria and Jose Saavedra Torres; $200,000
Covington
1029-1033 Bracken Alley, 235 W. Robbins St.: Kathleen Norris to Haag Properties, LLC; $185,000
1034-1036 Amsterdam Road: BTL&M Properties, LLC to Sean Gutfruend; $300,000
10501 Fairbourne Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brenda and Perry Owen; $385,500
1188 Lemon Tree Lane: Sarah Hallam and Chad Depenbrock to Erick Hill; $262,500
126 W. Pike St., unit 1: Dawn Dutton to Brian Klobas; $190,000
127 E. 40th St.: M & C Gallagher, LLC to Laura Pavon and Jorge Hernandez; $185,000
1413 Maryland Ave.: AS Capital, LLC to Lawrence Perry; $236,000
1556 Jefferson Ave.: Michael Ford to John Brenning; $90,000
158 E. 43rd St.: Madison Gover to Gwendolynn Rainwater and Sandra Otto; $61,500
1713 Monroe St.: Stallion Investments, LLC to Brandon Maynard; $150,000
225 E. 33rd St.: Christina and John Menefee to David Miranda; $110,000
2391 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Courtney Lind and Adam Shumate; $298,000
2468 Arezzo St., unit 401-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Deadre and William Buchanan; $285,000
3 Vantage View Circle: Stamp Estates, LLC to Pamela Dillion; $264,000
35 W. 331st St.: SJ Property Management, LLC to Tori Melvin; $151,000
3608 Park Ave.: Lena and Jacob Samad to Kathleen and Bradley Thompson; $150,000
4004 McDonald St.: Matthew Booker to Jessica and Cameron Crofoot; $215,500
43 W. 28th St.: Kathleen Reilly to Joseph Ganster; $163,500
711 Greenup St.: Katherine and Steven Schofield to Hanna Rapp and Dylan Ficke; $420,000
734 Lewis St.: Janet and Stephen Gongola to ZBPG, LLC; $82,500
Crestview Hills
126 Elsmead Court: Carol Hart to Jan and William Ankenbauer; $160,000
290 Saxony Drive: Jane Drenkhahn to Abby McCaffrey; $195,000
Dayton
728 5th Ave.: Storm Properties, LLC to Tobin Smith and Robert Smith; $173,500
Edgewood
3069 Sentry Drive: Connie and George Kreutzjans to Shannon and Randall Weis; $649,000
3220 Brookwood Drive: Karen and Matthew Poulos to Diana and Edward Lawrence; $500,000
624 Willow Brook Lane: Kevin and Lindsey Vollrath to Lyndsey Maynard; $400,000
906 Fawnhill Drive: Audra and Jason Mack to Hannah and Scott Bessler; $437,500
Elsmere
429 Buckner St.: Good Faith Homes, LLC to Shyana and Quinton Rader; $242,000
512 Garvey Ave.: Richard Williams to The Roberts Organization, LLC; $125,000
Erlanger
1234 Brightleaf Boulevard: Scott Beutel to Nathan Dickow; $387,000
140 Pine Lake Drive, unit 2: Laura and Victor Worm to Lisa Langsdale and John Rettig; $155,000
155 Barren River Drive, unit 1: Joan Noble to Janet and James Bowline; $180,000
4220 Nolin Court, unit 12: Keighly Halpin to Patricia Moore; $167,000
614 Hallam Ave.: Karen Jones to Resing Building Services, LLC; $101,500
Florence
1039 Maggie's Way: Rajiv and Reshma Kumta to Victor Zwinklis; $280,000
1818 Farmhouse Way: Eric Feldman to Cheree and Ronnie Taylor and Ronnie Taylor Jr.; $493,000
48 Sanders Drive: Advanced Property Solutions, LLC to Meghan Clarke and Joseph Watts; $231,000
52 Burk Ave.: Cheryl Findley to Colene and Matthew Zerkle; $243,000
600 Friars Lane, unit 6: Naomi Grebe to Yulai Rivera and Eduar Villalobos; $135,000
6752 Curtis Way: Nicholas Reis to Kierdan Osborn; $146,000
8473 Pheasant Drive: Sundra Haney to Kathy and Leonard Ours; $266,000
8604 Treeline Drive: Westmark Properties, LLC to Stephen Deets; $539,000
Fort Mitchell
3 Charmaine Circle: Brenda and David Stepner to Kyle Rowe; $315,500
35 Silver Ave.: Jennifer Martin, Carole and Barry Martin to Kevin Adams; $314,000
Fort Thomas
1040 N. Fort Thomas Ave.: Lynn Tubman and Anne Nicholson to Mollie and Daniel Bates; $450,000
15 Forest Ave.: Rochelle Schultz and Cheryl Reckers to Carolyn and James Gilfreda and David Gifreda; $250,000
49 Arcadia Drive: Patricia Gold, Linda Cahill, Kimberly Cremeans and David Murray to Nicholas Grimm; $451,000
Fort Wright
1044 Emery Drive: Teresa Dickman and Nidia Thornton to Carl Givins Jr.; $167,500
1056 Emery Drive: MPE Consulting, LLC to Riley Chism; $182,000
Hebron
1330 Dominion Trail: Jelani and Tashanya Cain to Nicoline Joenborg and Andrew McWhorter; $425,000
2167 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alexis Morejon and Alessandra Morejon; $415,500
2328 Frontier Drive: Laurie Miller to Dilli and Dal Puudel; $346,000
2398 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Morgan and Aaron Fritsch; $412,000
2416 Lost Willow Court: Alicia and Paul Sparke to Rebecca and Timothy Brown; $615,000
2897 Limaburg Road: Robert Harney to CVG Home Buyers, LLC; $210,000
2928 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Jennifer and Justin Klekamp; $564,500
3209 Campaign Drive: Sheri and Shawn Turvey to Ellie Johns and Gregory Long III; $288,000
3643 Jonathan Drive: John Giebler II to Yaritzel Arrieta and Carlos Sanchez; $252,000
709 Broomtail Lane: Deborah and Gary Harmeling to Karina and Salvadore Reyes Jr.; $742,500
Highland Heights
10 Arbor Drive: Chelsea and Nicholas Brown to Desirae and Michael Munoz; $298,000
18 Terrace Ave.: Maranda and Kyle Dawson to Samantha and Peter Strasser; $255,000
459 Deepwoods Drive, unit 8: Shawn Rae and Shawn Murdock to Monica George and David George; $227,000
Independence
10240 Highmeadow Lane: Sarah and Jared Gonzales to Devon and Austin Funk; $369,000
1071 Cherryknoll Court: Barbara and Curtis Southard to Marigail and Ryan Hollander; $455,000
11408 Staffordsburg Road: Leah Schaffer and Cleon Lawrence to Pamela and William Hamilton; $125,000
122268, 12272 Riggs Road: Linda and Carl Williams to Dominica Zulegar; $222,000
15 Woodtop Court: Katrina and Eric Corman to Richard Crowe; $241,000
6442 Adahi Drive: Rebecca and Charles Yates to Serena and Thomas Luther; $265,000
782 Stonybrook Court: The Drees Company to Elizabeth Griffith and Matthew McDonald; $334,000
Lakeside Park
320 Crown Point Circle: Crowne Pointe Development, LLC to Marilyn and Andrew Collins; $137,000
Morning View
15019 Decoursey Pike: Allison and Derek Rice to Travis Asher; $170,000
3424 Moffett Road: David Magee to Kimberly and Frank Knierim; $55,000
Newport
1038 Putnam St.: Thelen Estates, LLC to Kristina Felix and Jared Drewes; $216,000
15 17th St.: Rebuilt Offers, LLC to MR Investments, LLC; $55,000
15 17th St.: Richard Gerth to Rebuilt Offers, LLC; $65,000
319 E. 5th St.: Matthew Purpus to Mark Piorkowski; $500,000
802 Maple Ave.: John Garrison to Kimberly Zang and Thomas Groll; $650,000
Park Hills
1011 Rose Circle: Kellie and Jason Reser to Bailey Butler and Casey Gilligan; $450,000
606 S. Arlington Road: Rachyl and Daniel Gibson II to Janet Pope and Robert Moorhead; $431,500
Southgate
24 Woodland Drive, unit 10: Abigail Schuh and Samuel Bambach to Derek Kopcynski; $145,000
66 View Terrace Drive, unit 3: De Asher to Halle South and Robert Michael; $147,000
Taylor Mill
7 Gail Court: Deborah and Richard Kennedy to Druid Holding Company, LLC; $150,000
Union
10178 Timbercreek Drive: Sara Tyszklewicz to Ada Cenkci and Toby Askins; $480,000
10860 Saint Andrew Drive, 41-3: Jerrod Babik to Veronica Hermann; $269,000
1752 Bristow Drive: Donna and Curtis Rath to Hannah Lewis and Emanuel Slaughter; $305,000
2113 Waterbrook Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Hannah and Sean O'Donnell; $590,000
3412 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Gabrielle and Matthew Repka; $412,000
4692 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Malati and Dilip Rai and Dip Rai; $540,500
4748 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Daniela Montoya and Andrews Franco; $544,000
6813 Green Isle Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Elizabeth Mathis; $314,500
739 Iron Liege Drive: James Pullen to Sarah and Ryan Harvey; $540,000
Villa Hills
2822 Dry Ridge Court: Katelyn and Brad Heine to Chia Chen; $213,000
691 Sunglow St.: Laurie and Scott Kanter to Danielle and Zach Bonkowski; $700,000
719 Sunglow Drive: Theresa Eckerle and James Eckerle Jr. to Kristen and Timothy Tierney; $710,000
950 Lost Valley Court: Meagan and Coleman Larison to Royal Timberbrook, LLC; $210,000
Walton
12311 Hutton Drive: Jennifer and Robert Barrett to Anna and Dexter Smith; $521,500
266 Veneto Drive: Rebecca and James Mirick to Megan and Coleman Larison; $325,000
70 Church St.: Delores Rice to Catrina Colquitt; $200,000
Wilder
511 Telescope View, unit 103: Melissa and Nathaniel Templeton to Ashley Turner; $175,000
511 Telescope View, unit 303: Angela and Michael Faeth to Kristen Losey; $185,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $1.084 million Evendale home sale among the week's top property transfers