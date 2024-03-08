1,000 Lufthansa flights cancelled in Germany as strike continues

Strikers march from the Lufthansa Aviation Center to Terminal 1 with banners and Verdi flags during a protest. With renewed warning strikes by several professional groups, the Verdi union is paralyzing important parts of German air traffic on Thursday and Friday. Lando Hass/dpa

Continuing strike action by ground staff of the German airline Lufthansa again caused numerous flight cancellations in Germany on Friday.

Around 1,000 flights will be cancelled during the course of the day, especially at the Munich and Frankfurt hubs, a company spokesman said on Friday. Only 10 to 20% of the normally scheduled flights will take place. he said.

The Verdi trade union intends to continue its industrial action until 7:10 am (0610 GMT) on Saturday morning. Lufthansa expects there to be initial delays and some cancellations on Saturday. Air traffic should then gradually normalize during the course of the morning.

In Frankfurt and Hamburg, passengers were able to board flights on Friday after airport security checkpoints had been closed the previous day due to a separate strike by security staff.

Lufthansa aircraft parked at Frankfurt Airport. With renewed warning strikes by several professional groups, the Verdi trade union is paralyzing important parts of German air traffic on Thursday and Friday. Lando Hass/dpa