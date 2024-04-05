040424-kfsn-6p-canal-solar-project

TechCrunch

Via an announcement published by X's Safety account, the company on Thursday will begin a "significant, proactive initiative" to eliminate accounts that violate X's rules about platform manipulation and spam. Today, we're kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam. The move comes shortly after X announced the appointment of two new leaders to its safety team: Kylie McRoberts, an existing X employee who's now Head of Safety, and Yale Cohen, previously of Publicis Media, who was joining as the Head of Brand Safety and Advertiser solutions.