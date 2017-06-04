Stream Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ All-Star Benefit Concert This Sunday

Sunday at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, YouTube will live-stream Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” concert, which will benefit victims of the tragic bombing at her Manchester Arena show last month. Joining Grande onstage at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium will be special guests Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Usher, Take That, and Niall Horan, among others. Proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

You can catch the live broadcast on Yahoo Music. Bookmark this page and come back Sunday to watch this very special event, and please donate to the Red Cross here.

The emotional evening is sure to be a celebration of the triumph of the human spirit and the power of music to heal and unite. Last week, when announcing her return to Manchester for this benefit concert, Grande said in a powerful statement, “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”



