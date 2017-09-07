Sinead O'Connor details abuse by her mother on 'Dr. Phil': 'She ran a torture chamber'

A bombshell interview between Dr. Phil and Sinead O'Connor is shedding light on the singer's lifelong battles with depression, suicide attempts and other severe mental issues that led to her online breakdown earlier this year.

Many of O'Connor's deep-rooted troubles stem from her mother, who died in a car crash when O'Connor was 19.

"You say she abused you physically and sexually," Dr. Phil begins.

"She ran a torture chamber," O'Connor says. "She was a person who took delight in hurting you."

In a gut-wrenching teaser for the upcoming interview, Dr. Phil addresses several questions that seemingly elicit surprising answers, including why she keeps her hair short and what was really behind her decision to famously tear up a photo of the Pope on "Saturday Night Live."

O'Connor, Dr. Phil points out, tried to commit suicide eight times in one year. "Do you want to be dead?" he asks.

You can watch the full teaser in the video above. The interview airs Tuesday, September 12.