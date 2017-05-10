Radiohead's Thom Yorke to Score 'Suspiria' Horror Film Remake

Thom Yorke will make his debut as a film composer when the Radiohead singer contributes music to the upcoming 'Suspiria' remake.

Thom Yorke will make his film composer debut when the Radiohead singer contributes music to the upcoming Suspiria remake.

The film's director Luca Guadgnino confirmed that Yorke would provide the score for the film, a "reimagining" of Dario Argento's 1977 horror classic.

"Thom's art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true," Guadgnino said in a statement.

"The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom."

Yorke, with Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja, previously contributed some atmospheric music to the documentary UK Gold, but Suspiria marks the singer's first time composing as a solo artist for a feature film.

Yorke joins Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood in creating music for the big screen: Greenwood has composed the music for four Paul Thomas Anderson films – There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice and the upcoming Phantom Thread – as well films like We Need to Talk About Kevin, Norwegian Wood and the Joaquin Phoenix film You Were Never Really Here.



The Suspiria remake – which stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Grace Moretz and revolves around young women at a Berlin dance company in 1977 – recently concluded filming. No release date for the picture has been set.

More News

Jonny Greenwood to Score New Film Starring Joaquin Phoenix Jonny Greenwood to Score New Paul Thomas Anderson Film Jonny Greenwood, Shye Ben-Tzur Talk Indian-Music Odyssey All Stories

Related Content: