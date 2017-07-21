A New Study Reveals the Most-Banned Wedding Songs

Summer is here, and it’s officially wedding season. Every bride knows that there are a lot of things to consider when planning the big day. Luckily, the polling website FiveThirtyEight took on the important task of figuring out music choices and researched what songs are most often banned from the DJ’s playlist.

FiveThirtyEight surveyed more than two dozen professional DJs from nearly 200 weddings to figure out which songs and artists that couples are saying no to. The result is the handy-dandy ultimate playlist, “The Most-Banned Wedding Songs.”

Topping the chart is the “Chicken Dance,” with about 23.1 percent of wedding couples banning it. People can also forget about any choreography at the reception because the next two songs on the list won’t be playing on the dance floor. Say goodbye to the “Cha-Cha Slide,” which was the second-most-banned track, and the ’90s hit “Macarena,” which made 17.6 percent of couples say, “No, gracias.” Apparently, DJs are saving everyone from line-dancing. The “Cupid Shuffle,” “YMCA,” and the “Electric Slide” are all done.

This may not be as surprising, but the “Hokey Pokey” also made the chart, with 10.4 percent of couples staying away from the children’s song. There’s also no need to dance to V.I.C.’s catchy track, “Wobble,” either. At the bottom of the top 10 are Pharrell Williams’s “Happy” and the Isley Brothers’s “Shout.”

A few other hits made the playlist, like Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” Pretty sure that was a typo, right? Who can get tired of Queen Bey?

In other entertainment news, Jada Pinkett Smith addresses rumors that she and Will Smith are swingers:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: