Why John Denver music is seemingly in every movie these days

At first glance, Alien: Covenant, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Okja, and Logan Lucky wouldn’t seem to have anything in common besides a summer 2017 release date … and disappointing box-office grosses. But listen closer and you’ll hear a unifying sound tying them together. That would be the voice of iconic folk-pop star John Denver, whose music is currently enjoying a cinematic renaissance 20 years after his passing. Denver’s 1971 anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is prominently featured in Ridley Scott‘s latest Alien film, as well as The Long Haul and Logan Lucky, while 1974’s “Annie’s Song” underscores a wild chase sequence in Bong Joon-ho’s delightful “girl and her giant pig” movie, Okja. (“Annie’s Song” also cropped up on the soundtrack for British director Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire, which opened in U.S. theaters in April.) And both of those tunes are heard in the just-released blockbuster sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which topped the box-office charts last weekend.

Coincidental timing is one obvious explanation for the sudden ubiquity of Denver’s music in major motion pictures. According to Brian L. Schwartz, whose 7S Management oversees the late musician’s estate, it’s also part of a targeted strategy several years in the making. Following Denver’s death in a 1997 plane crash, his business manager, Hal Thau, oversaw the licensing of his recordings for many years. Then, in 2010, Schwartz and his business partner, Amy Abrams, were brought on board by the singer’s three children, even though they weren’t necessarily the most likely candidates for the job. “I manage rock bands, and I heard that John Denver’s estate was going to be seeking management,” Schwartz tells Yahoo Entertainment. “I had this intensity about needing to get a meeting. I grew up on John Denver: I had watched him on The Tonight Show, and saw all his movies. I’ve also lived in Colorado since 1991, and he’s a huge part of Colorado.”

Although they didn’t have any previous experience in estate management, Schwartz says that he and Abrams came into their new roles with some definite ideas about how to bring Denver’s music back to the masses through the mass media. “In this position, you always have to be thinking ahead of the curve, and be aggressive and active. It takes a while to plant the seeds before you see them grow, and that’s what we’re seeing now.” Schwartz points to a 2014 decision to transition the estate’s U.S. publishing partners from BMG to Kobalt as one such seed that actively flowered in 2017. “We really wanted to see an increase in the licensing for film and TV, and we do monthly calls with them and come up with creative ideas. Kobalt knows what movies, commercials and TV shows are being made and require music and are actively pitching when appropriate.”

Those Kobalt pitches are often what leads to placement in movies like Alien: Covenant, where “Take Me Home, Country Roads” has a kind of spectral presence, drawing the crew of the titular starship to a distant planet where they suspect they might find human life. “Music supervisors send out scene descriptions saying, ‘We’re looking for an iconic song from the ’70s and ’80s,'” Schwartz says. “And then publishers [like Kobalt] send over the copyrights they have within their catalog and hopefully the supervisor goes, ‘Oh, that makes so much sense.'”

On the opposite end of the spectrum is a movie like Okja, where Joon-ho specifically pursued “Annie’s Song” for a scene where the titular pig goes on a rampage through a mall, a seemingly incongruous song choice that winds up being completely harmonious. “My older brother was a huge fan of that song … and during the editing process, I was reminded of it,” the South Korean director told the New York Times.

Logan Lucky is another likely example of a premeditated use of Denver, since director Steven Soderbergh built that film’s climax around a live performance of “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” sung by the movie’s young star, Farrah Mackenzie. “We always ask to hear [original performances],” Schwartz says. “We want to know John’s music is being portrayed in the best way possible and not being made fun of or used in a derogatory way. Of course, with a Steven Soderbergh film, we’re not going to be too concerned about it, because he makes great films!” Without naming specific titles, Schwartz adds that the estate has turned down certain placements that didn’t meet their standards. “It’s hard enough to license music, so we want to be easy to work with. But John wrote and performed iconic songs, so we have to protect the value of those copyrights too.”

